Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

IN PICTURES: Drought in Spain intensifies as Roman fort uncovered

Spain is on its way to experiencing one of the worst droughts in history with reservoirs at their lowest levels in more than a decade. These pictures tell the story.

Published: 12 August 2022 09:41 CEST
IN PICTURES: Drought in Spain intensifies as Roman fort uncovered
Fuente de Piedra lake, Malaga. - Spain's water reserves are currently at less than 40 percent of their capacity. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Many regions across Spain are already suffering from a lack of water and reserves have fallen to 39 percent, the lowest percentage since 1995.

However, a further study published by the Nature Geoscience journal claims that climate change has left parts of the Iberian peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years.

There are already limits on water usage in some municipalities in Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha.

READ ALSO – Drought: Where in Spain are there limits on water usage?

A prolonged dry spell and extreme heatwaves caused July to be the hottest month on record in Spain, since at least 1961.

Water levels in the Limia River in Galicia are so low that the remains of the ancient Roman fort of Aquis Querquennis have been revealed. They were flooded during the Franco era in 1949 when the As Conchas dam and reservoir were built. The fortress was built around 69-79 AD and was once home to Roman legions when they built the Via Nova road. The site was finally abandoned in 120 AD.

The Cijara reservoir in Extremadura is now 84 percent empty after severe drought and animals are having to survive on what little water remains. 

El Rumblar dam near Baños de la Encina. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Located in the Jaén province in Andalusia, the El Rumblar dam near Baños de la Encina is experiencing some of its lowest levels. Jaén used to get around 800 litres (210 gallons) of rainfall per square metre, but is set to only get around half that amount this year.

There is hardly anything left of this waterhole in Andalusia. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

This used to be a waterhole in the Doñana National Park, located in the drought-prone province of Huelva. The huge park, home to one of Europe’s largest wetlands, is threatened by intensive farming. Water supplies to the park have declined dramatically due to climate change and the over-extraction of water by neighbouring strawberry farms, often through illegal wells, scientists say.

The reservoirs at the mouth of the River Tagus – Entrepeñas and Buendía in Castilla-La Mancha have lost 23.53 cubic hectometres this week and currently store a total of 566.14 cubic hectometres, which represents 22.5 percent of their capacity, according to data provided by the Tagus Hydrographic Confederation.

In Navarra, the Yesa Reservoir has entered an emergency situation as only 183 cubic hectometres of water are left. The last time these levels were recorded was during the 2001-2002 drought.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

‘2.7C above normal’: Spain registers hottest month on record

July certainly felt like a scorcher, but it was revealed that it was in fact the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961.

Published: 9 August 2022 10:59 CEST
'2.7C above normal': Spain registers hottest month on record

The average temperature during July was 26.6C, which is 2.7C above normal, revealed Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET on Monday.

The July heatwave caused scorching temperatures across most of the country, including the Balearic and the Canary Islands.

The high temperatures were caused when an Atlantic anticyclone displaced a very warm African air mass over the Iberian Peninsula, explained AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

The wave that affected the peninsula and the Balearic Islands between July 9th and 26th was “the most significant since records began” said AEMET, adding that it was also the “most intense and the most extensive, as well as the second longest”.

Spain suffered its longest heatwave in 2015, which lasted 26 days, however, the average temperature for the whole country was 0.2°C below this year’s average. Up until now, July 2015 was the hottest in Spain since records began 61 years ago.

This July also “far surpassed” the heatwave of August last year, with temperatures 4.8°C above the hottest month in 2021.

READ ALSO: Spanish climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

Which parts of Spain experienced the greatest rise in temperatures?

Not all parts of the country were affected equally in July. The mercury was 5C above normal in Galicia, southern and central Castilla y León, Madrid, Extremadura, and western Castilla La-Mancha, as well as the interior of Andalusia and the Pyrenees.

The daily maximum temperatures were on average 3.3C above normal, while the minimum temperatures were 2.2C higher than normal, “resulting in a daily thermal oscillation of 1.1 C, which is higher than average for July”, explained AEMET.

The Carlos III Health Institute estimated that, between July 1st and 29th, there were 9,687 more deaths than expected for that period, of which 2,124 were attributed to the sweltering hot weather.

One of the driest months on record 

Not only did July 2022 see roasting conditions, but it was also the driest month in the last 15 years. During this time there was an average rainfall over mainland Spain of 8.6mm. It was also the driest month of the entire 21st century, behind the months of July in 2005 and 2007.

The areas most affected by the lack of rain were Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country and Castilla y León, Extremadura, Soria and eastern Catalonia, many of which usually experience the greatest amount of rain in the country.

In the Canary Islands, however, it was the third wettest July of the 21st century.

READ ALSO – Drought: Where in Spain are there limits on water usage?

Heatwaves across Europe

But it wasn’t only Spain that experienced intense heatwaves. July 2022 was also the sixth hottest in Europe since records began according to Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme.

Last month was also one of the three hottest Julys globally on record, registering 0.4C above the reference period from 1991 to 2020. Only July 2019 and 2016 exceeded this year’s temperature.

SHOW COMMENTS