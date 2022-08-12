For members
TAXES
How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?
Taxation in Spain can be quite a tricky subject and many people are often confused as to whether they are liable to pay tax here or not. How does Spain actually know if you’re a tax resident and how can you prove one way or another?
Published: 12 August 2022 15:54 CEST
How does Spain know if I'm a tax resident? Photo: sarahbernier3140 / Pixabay
Q&A: How will Spain’s new social security system for the self employed work?
The Spanish government announced new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023, but many "autónomos" are confused as to exactly how it will work in practice. Here's everything you need to know, to help you understand better.
Published: 9 August 2022 16:41 CEST
