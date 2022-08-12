Read news from:
TAXES

How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

Taxation in Spain can be quite a tricky subject and many people are often confused as to whether they are liable to pay tax here or not. How does Spain actually know if you’re a tax resident and how can you prove one way or another?

Published: 12 August 2022 15:54 CEST
How does Spain know if I'm a tax resident? Photo: sarahbernier3140 / Pixabay

Sometimes taxation is not very straightforward. You may work in one country but live in another, or you may live in a different country to your family. In these cases, how does Spain know if you’re a tax resident or not?

According to the law 35/2006, the Spanish Tax Agency considers anyone to be a tax resident if they:

  • They live in Spain for 183 days or more a year
  • Their main economic interests are located in Spain
  • Their spouse and children live in Spain

Living in Spain for more than 183 days

You may own a property in Spain, but actually only live in it for part of the year. If the amount of time you live in the property is less than 183 days in one year, then it’s likely that Spain won’t consider you to be a tax resident, provided you don’t meet one of the other two criteria above.

Similarly, you may only be basing yourself temporarily in Spain to learn Spanish or to enjoy the weather. In these scenarios, as long as you’re not in the country for 183 days or more, you probably won’t be classed as a tax resident.

Remember that if you’re not an EU citizen, you can only legally stay in Spain for 90 days out of every 180 days, so it’s unlikely that you will meet the 183-day rule.

Keep in mind that these days don’t have to be consecutive. It could be any of the 183 days or more from January to December in a given year. Be aware, that short weekend trips away do not count as days not spent living in Spain.

There are various ways the Spanish authorities can find out how long you’ve been in the country. The first is obviously at immigration when you enter and leave the country. If you’re from a non-EU country your passport will be stamped upon both entry and exit, showing how much time you’ve spent here.

If you enter Spain via other means, such as by road, it’s not so easy for the authorities to know how long you’ve been in the country as checks are not always carried out at the borders.

However, there are other ways the authorities can tell if you’re in the country and how long you’ve been here. For example, when you stay in a hotel or an Airbnb, your passport details will be registered. If you try to rent a property, again your details will be registered.

In fact in Spain your details will be registered when you try to do many everyday life tasks such here as signing up for internet, buying new furniture or receiving packages bought online.

Some people may claim to be a non-tax resident, but try and live in their second home for longer than 183 days. In this case, the tax authorities may turn to the energy companies and look at your bills to see when the property has been in use.

Yes, you can obviously rent your property out and the bills will show the property has been lived in, but in this case, you will be expected to pay tax on the rental income, whether you’re a resident or a non-resident.

Your main economic interests are located in Spain

What does it mean if your main economic interests are in Spain? For example, if all your assets are located in Spain such as real estate, your main bank account and other investments, you may be considered to be a tax resident.

If you work in different locations around the world, but the headquarters of your business are based in Spain or your employer is in Spain, then it’s likely that you would also be liable to pay tax here. Even if you don’t live in Spain for more than 183 days a year in this case, you could also be considered to be a tax resident.

This is relatively easy for the authorities to find out where your place of work and main assets are located. 

Your spouse and children live in Spain

Even if you don’t live in Spain for more than 183 days a year, but you are not divorced or separated from your spouse and they live in Spain, along with your children, then the Spanish authorities may also consider you to be a tax resident. This will most likely be the case if they depend on you financially.  

For example, you could work abroad in another country, but your husband/wife and kids live in Spain – they’re registered here and your kids go to school here and they depend on your paycheck for household bills. In this case, when finding out if you’re a tax resident or not, the tax authorities may ask questions about your family and you may have to provide documents proving where they live. 

How do I prove I am not a tax resident in Spain?

If you don’t think that any of the above situations apply to you, but are still worried about being considered a tax resident in Spain, then the best way to prove that you’re not is to get a tax residency certificate from your home country stating that you reside and pay tax there. This way, you cannot be taxed in both countries, if they have a double taxation agreement.

Be aware, this certificate only lasts for one year, so you will need to get a new one the following year if the same situation still applies. 

If you do live in Spain for more than 183 days, however, it’s very unlikely that you will be able to get this certificate from your home country. 

  • Keep in mind that we at The Local Spain are not tax experts, we have learned the hard way by asking professionals, reading the laws and getting on the phone to speak to the experts. If your situation is not straightforward then we recommend contacting a lawyer to help you figure out your particular situation. 

TAXES

Q&A: How will Spain’s new social security system for the self employed work?

The Spanish government announced new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023, but many "autónomos" are confused as to exactly how it will work in practice. Here's everything you need to know, to help you understand better.

Published: 9 August 2022 16:41 CEST
Q&A: How will Spain's new social security system for the self employed work?

From 2023 Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on “real earnings” in a similar way to how it works for income tax. The Spanish government revealed the new rates at the end of July 2022. 

The changes mean that rather than there being a fixed minimum contribution base of €294, self-employed workers will pay different monthly amounts based on how much they earn. It will go from €200 a month for lower earners to €590 a month for higher earners.

READ ALSO – CONFIRMED: Spain’s new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards

However, many of those who are self-employed are confused by the new rules and have many questions regarding exactly how much they’ll be paying from next year. 

Here are some of the most common questions asked and the answers, which are based on an interview with Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá on radio station Cadena Ser. 

Q: When will the new system come into effect?

A: Autónomos will start paying the new social security quotas from January 1st 2023.

Q: How will I know what income bracket I will be put into?

A: At the beginning of the year, each autónomo will have to state their expected income level using a special tool called ‘importas’ or imports. This will help you calculate how much you might potentially earn during the year. You will be able to modify and change your income bracket six times per year, based on your real earnings. At the end of the year, you will find out what your final real earnings are and your fee will be adjusted accordingly.

READ ALSO: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

Q: Does that mean I will get my social security back if it turns out Ive paid too much?

A: Yes, essentially like the income tax, you will be paid part of your social security fee back again if it turns out you’ve paid too much. On the other hand, it also means that you will also have to pay more social security if you have paid too little.

Q: How will the new system work if I only work sporadically?

A: As mentioned above, you will be able to change your expected income every two months. This means those with seasonal work will end up paying less in social security fees than they do now, during the months when they get less work. When you begin to earn more, you can change your expected income level again and will be charged more.

Q: What will happen to the tarifa plana or flat rate scheme whereby new autónomos start out paying only €60 per month in social security fees?

A: The tarifa plana as it stands currently will end and those on it will not continue paying the same amount. Instead, new autónomos will pay a flat fee of €80 per month for the first year and will continue at this rate in year two, only if they earn below minimum wage. Low earners, those who earn less than €670 per month will see their rate reduced to €230 in 2023, €225 in 2024 and €200 in 2025.

Q: What will happen if I have to close my business for some reason, do I have to de-register completely?

A: The new law now states that if you are forced close your business partially or temporarily, such as in the case of the volcano eruption in La Palma, you now don’t have to deregister completely from the autónomo system. Those who have to partially close their business will be able to apply for financial help, even if they do not close completely.

Q: Why is there such a big difference between the social security rate in Spain and other European countries?

A: According to Escrivá, Spain is one of the countries with the highest level of protection for self-employed people in Europe. In other countries, you may pay less in social security fees, but will not get pensions, sick pay, maternity or paternity benefits, he explained. It also means you have aid benefits during a crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic or if you own a shop on a street that has to be closed for construction, for example.

Q: How will we know if the new changes will be successful or not?

A: These reforms essentially mean higher pensions for the self-employed, as well as higher and better benefits. When autónomos start benefitting from these, then we know that it is successful, said Escrivá. 

