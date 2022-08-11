For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
How does train travel in Spain compare to the UK?
Train travel in Spain is generally very good and foreign residents here often talk about how good the rail services are compared to their home countries, particularly those from the UK. But is it really that different? Read on to find out.
Published: 11 August 2022 13:37 CEST
How do trains in Spain compare to the UK? Photo: AFP PHOTO / CRISTINA QUICLER
TRAIN TRAVEL
Yes, train travel across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids
Hoping to do his bit for the planet, perhaps save some money and avoid spending any time in airports, The Local's Ben McPartland decided to travel 2,000km with his family across Europe by train - not plane. Here's how he got on on and would he recommend it?
Published: 11 August 2022 11:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments