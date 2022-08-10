For members
ENERGY
Air conditioning limits: How Spain’s new energy-saving plan affects you
The first part of the Spanish government’s new energy-saving plan to cut fossil fuel consumption came into force on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about the main changes, from new rules for shop lighting to temperature limits.
Published: 10 August 2022 11:27 CEST
Spain's buildings go dark from this Wednesday. Photo: Armando Sorondo / Pixabay
ENVIRONMENT
Drought forces water use rethink in Spain
Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources
Published: 8 August 2022 08:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments