LIVING IN SPAIN
What will Spain’s test to buy or adopt a dog consist of?
Like many people in Spain, if you’re looking to buy or adopt a dog, you will now have to undergo a training course beforehand, to be allowed to become a pet owner. Here’s what you need to know and what it will entail.
Published: 9 August 2022 15:34 CEST
Those in Spain will now have to undergo a test to adopt or buy a dog. Photo: Katrin B. / Pixabay
PETS
What are the rules on taking your pets on holiday in Spain?
Deciding whether to take your furry friends with you or what to do with them while you're away on holiday can be difficult. Here's everything you need to know about the rules on travelling with pets in Spain, as well as some alternative options.
Published: 7 July 2022 10:06 CEST
