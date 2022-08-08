Read news from:
Austria
CLIMATE CRISIS

Spanish climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

With Europe gripped by successive heatwaves, climate-change deniers are spreading scepticism by publishing data on social media on extreme temperatures allegedly recorded decades ago to imply scientists are exaggerating global warming.

Published: 8 August 2022 17:56 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

But experts say the figures cited from the past are often incorrect or taken out of context — and even if accurate do not change the fact that heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense.

The posts typically include heat records from almanacs or newspaper reports from the past, arguing that they are similar to the record highs set during this year’s heatwaves in Europe.

One post that has gone viral on Facebook includes a screen grab of a brief article published in the New York Times on June 23, 1935, which said the mercury had hit 127 degrees Fahrenheit (52.7 degrees Celsius) in Zaragoza, in
northeastern Spain, the day before.

That temperature is much higher than the record for the highest temperature in Spain of 47.6 degrees Celsius recorded on August 14, 2021 by national weather office Aemet at the La Rambla meteorological station in the southern province of Cordoba.

Contacted by AFP Fact Check, Aemet spokesman Ruben del Campo said the highest temperature recorded in Zaragoza that day in 1935 was just 39 degrees Celsius.

“The figure of over 52 degrees in incorrect. It is not a figure that is in our climate database, and in fact, there is no log of a temperature above 50 degrees Celsius,” he said. And “even if the figure was correct, which I stress it is not, that is not proof that climate changes does not exist”, he added.

‘Warmer now’ 

Spanish daily newspaper La Vanguardia in 1935 also reported that temperatures had hit the low 50s in Zaragoza but explained that the measurement was taken “in the sun”.

Scientists recommend a series of strict criteria to ensure an accurate temperature reading.

“Sensors must be protected from the sun and the rain, and the temperature inside the weather station must be the same as what it is outside,” said Aemet meteorologists Ricardo Torrijo.

Another post that has gone viral on Facebook, Telegram and Twitter since last June shows a front page of Spanish weekly magazine El Espanol from August 1957 with the headline: “The hottest summer of the century”.

It referred to a reading of a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius in central Spain, which was also taken in the sun.

Isabel Cacho, a climate expert at the University of Barcelona, said that “in the hypothetical case” that the mercury soared above 50 degrees Celsius, “this would not be an argument to question that it is warmer now”.

‘Not change trend’ 

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that carbon emissions from humans burning fossil fuels are heating the planet, raising the risk, length and severity of heatwaves and other extreme weather events.

“These figures of high temperatures (in the past) do not discredit the existence of climate change,” said Jose Luis Garcia, a climate change expert at Greenpeace in Spain.

“They are unrelated. One thing is one-off temperature data and another very different thing is the tendency towards an increase in the average temperature.”

Pedro Zorrilla, a Spanish expert in climate change, said the “anomaly” of a very high temperature recorded in 1935 would have a “very small effect” on average temperatures. “It does not change the trend,” he added.

Records show heatwaves are occurring with greater frequency in the Iberian Peninsula, said Mariano Barriendos, a geography and history professor at the University of Barcelona.

“It is relatively usual for a hot air mass to enter the peninsula from the Sahara Desert. What is worrying is that heatwaves are happening more often,” he said.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Drought: Where in Spain are there limits on water usage?

With extreme temperatures, little rain, and low water reserves, many regions across Spain are limiting water usage.

Published: 8 August 2022 12:10 CEST
Drought: Where in Spain are there limits on water usage?

A lack of rain, prolonged periods of record-breaking heat and dwindling water reserves have forced several Spanish regions to limit water usage.

According to recent research published in July by the journal Nature Geoscience, Spain is suffering its driest climate for at least 1,200 years caused by an atmospheric high-pressure system driven by climate change.

This has been especially pronounced in the regions of Galicia, Catalonia and Andalusia, where reservoir reserves are at or below 40 percent of their capacity.

Jaén, in Andalusia, for example, was a region that used to get around 800 litres (210 gallons) of rainfall per square metre, but is set to get around half that amount this year.

During Spain’s two heatwaves this summer, temperatures surpassing 40C spread across the country, affecting even the northernmost areas such as Galicia and Asturias, with the mercury touching 45C in the south, and killing over a thousand people.

READ MORE: How drought is threatening Spain’s ‘green gold’ harvest

As a result, many autonomous communities across the country have introduced water restrictions.

Cutting off showers on beaches, banning the watering of gardens and washing cars are just some of the measures in place.

But where exactly are the restrictions in place, and what are they?

Catalonia

The Generalitat of Catalonia has limited personal water consumption in 150 municipalities to 200 litres per person per day, with reservoirs in the region at 43 percent of their capacity, according to figures from the end of July.

President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has asked people to “use water rationally” and do whatever they can “to avoid aggravating the effects of the drought”. 

Galicia

In Galicia, one of the regions of Spain most affected by drought and wildfires, the Pontevedra municipalities of Poio, Sanxenxo, Marín, Bueu and Pontecaldelas are preparing for night outages of water supply.

Local mayors have also banned showers on the beaches, the filling of swimming pools, and are trying to identify leaks in the supply network.

The municipalities of Baltar and Boborás have also banned the use of water to irrigate gardens, orchards and farms, fill swimming pools, and wash cars. Those who ignore the advice could be fined.

Andalusia

In Málaga, the La Viñuela reservoir is at just 12.7 percent of its capacity, and beach showers in Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga have been cut off since last August 1.

In Huelva, ten municipalities in the region of Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche are under night supply restrictions.

Extremadura

Over the border in Extremadura, the Badajoz region of Tentudía is most affected. Its reservoir currently only has 0.8 cubic hectometers left in reserves, 16.6 percent of its capacity and half of what it had this time last year.

Across the region, residents are advised no to use water in gardens or for street cleaning, nor to fill swimming pools or wash cars.

Castile and León

Castile and León has introduced irrigation restrictions for agriculture, and banned water games in the historic fountains in the gardens of Royal Palace of San Ildefonso, in the Segovian municipality of La Granja.

In Palencia, municipalities have also banned the filling of private pools, washing cars and garden irrigation.

Canary Islands

At the moment, there are no restrictions in the Canary Islands, although that could change as the archipelago has suffered drought-like conditions for several years.

Castilla-La-Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha, the Vega del Jabalón reservoir, which supplies drinking water to twelve municipalities, is almost dry for the fourth consecutive year. 

