TRAVEL NEWS
Ryanair strikes: Which Spanish airports are most affected?
Ryanair cabin crew in Spain resumed strike action on Monday. But which airports will be affected, and how long will it last?
Published: 8 August 2022 16:30 CEST
Passengers wait in Barcelona's El Prat airport during the first wave of Ryanair strike action in July. Photo: Pau BARRENA/AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
All you need to know about Spain’s plan for free train tickets
The Spanish government will be offering free train travel on certain lines across Spain from September, but how can I claim the tickets?
Published: 8 August 2022 15:22 CEST
