Could Spain’s Vueling be the next airline to face strikes?

Cabin crew for the low-cost Spanish airline have threatened to follow the example of their counterparts at Ryanair and Easyjet and stop working during August unless they receive a pay rise.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:31 CEST
Vueling management and their employees have been discussing the conditions of a new collective agreement for the past weeks, but so far no new wages deal has been reached. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

Summer air travel in Spain and Europe continues to be marred by problems ranging from flight cancellations, delays, lost luggage and general travel chaos, involving popular airlines Ryanair, EasyJet, Lufthsansa, Swiss and Brussels Airlines.

The latest airline which could be hit with setbacks is Barcelona-headquartered Vueling.

On Tuesday, between 300 and 400 of its employees protested outside the offices of Vueling’s holding company IAG at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport, calling for a 6.5 percent rise in their salaries and better conditions relating to work-life balance.

The 6.5 percent figure corresponds to the rise in Spain’s Consumer Price Index at the end of 2021, the highest in 29 years, with many workers arguing they struggle to make ends meet in the Catalan capital with what Vueling pays them. 

“If the company doesn’t change its stance, we’ll soon suggest a strike” warned Guadalupe Romero, spokesperson for Stavla, one of the unions which represents Vueling’s Spain-based workers. 

“We agreed to put negotiations on hold during the pandemic due to other urgent matters, including furlough negotiations, but now Covid-19 is behind us and the same problems exist.

“The current agreement is outdated, and inflation has made it impossible to make ends meet. Added to that are the exhausting work hours”.

Vueling management and their employees have been discussing the conditions of a new collective agreement for the past weeks, but so far no new wages deal has been reached. 

A key meeting scheduled for Friday August 5th at Spain’s Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA) could decide whether Vueling cabin crew go ahead with the stoppage this month.

EasyJet flight crews in Spain end strike after getting raise

EasyJet flight crews ended a strike on Thursday after reaching a deal with management that raises wages by over a fifth, the USO trade union said. Remaining strike days planned for July 29th, 30th and 31st have now been cancelled.

Published: 29 July 2022 09:16 CEST
The union launched at the beginning of the month a series of nine strike days at the Barcelona, Málaga and Majorca airports to obtain raises and better working conditions.

The strikes forced the low-cost British airline to cancel and delay flights at the beginning of the peak European summer vacation season.

USO said that a staff assembly had approved the deal, which will see flight crews get a 22 percent pay hike spread over three years, as well as special compensation for working on scheduled days off.

Remaining strike days planned for July 29th, 30th and 31st have been cancelled.

Irish budget airline Ryanair has also been hit by strikes in Spain.

Strikes by airline and airport staff across Europe have led to misery for travellers as the aviation industry was hoping a bumper summer season would help make up two dismal years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry had slashed jobs due to the pandemic and had difficulty rehiring staff to handle the boom in travellers, while staff complain that wages and working conditions need to improve.

