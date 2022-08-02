For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
Spain to offer free train trips: when, where and how?
Train passengers in Spain will soon be able to travel on some 'trenes' for free, the Spanish government has announced. Become a member to find out which trains will be free, when, the smallprint to look out for and how you can take advantage of this offer.
Published: 2 August 2022 14:13 CEST
Updated: 2 August 2022 17:27 CEST
The free ticket offer doesn't apply to all trains in Spain. Photo: Vane Monte/Pixabay
VISAS
Which countries does Spain have working holiday visa agreements with?
The working holiday visa is perhaps the best option for young non-EU foreigners who want to take a gap year in Spain. But which countries are part of this reciprocal scheme, who's eligible and how do you apply?
Published: 30 June 2022 15:33 CEST
