Have your say: What’s the craziest ‘only in Spain’ moment you’ve seen or had?

Ernest Hemingway once famously said: “There is no nightlife in Spain. They stay up late but they get up late. That is not nightlife. That is delaying the day”.
The legendary American writer spent some of his happiest and most productive years in Spain. Just like many foreigners who visit or end up living in the country, he was captivated by how the Spanish live life.
Of course, every country has its own idiosyncrasies and is unique in its own way, but Spain certainly has the capacity to leave its mark on people, which partly explains why it’s one of the most visited countries on the planet.
So what experience do you remember having or occurence that you saw that made you think ‘this is truly Spanish’?
From the comical, to the inspiring, to the shocking, to the infuriating – can you remember a moment or an everyday occurrence when you thought to yourself ‘only in Spain’?
Feel free to describe the experience below in a maximum of 100 words. We will include the best answers in an article we will publish soon.
Member comments