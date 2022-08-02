Read news from:
Cannabis investment platform hit with Ponzi scheme lawsuit in Spain

Nearly 1,200 investors have filed a class-action lawsuit in Spain against a medicinal cannabis investment platform operating worldwide, accusing it of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering, their lawyers have announced.

Published: 2 August 2022 09:19 CEST
The lawsuit accuses JuicyFields of operating like a Ponzi scheme, in which early investors are paid out by receipts from later investors.(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

JuicyFields, which is based in the Netherlands, promised high returns to invest online in medicinal cannabis plants, said Norberto Martinez from the Martinez-Blanco law firm that filed the case.

A spokesman with Spain’s National Court, the country’s top criminal court, confirmed the lawsuit was filed over the weekend.

This is believed to be the first class-action lawsuit against JuicyFields, which according to media investigations allegedly scammed investors around the world.

Established in 2020, JuicyFields offered investors the chance to participate in the cultivation, harvesting and sale of cannabis plants, promising returns of between 29 percent and 66 percent, according to the law firm.

But JuicyFields suddenly stopped operations in mid-July, froze cash withdrawals and vanished from the internet, according to several investors.

The lawsuit accuses JuicyFields of operating like a Ponzi scheme, in which early investors are paid out by receipts from later investors.

It estimates that there are nearly 4,500 victims in Spain alone, who each lost an average of €6,500 ($6,645). Some individuals lost as much as €200,000.

The minimum investment was €50, and the money could be deposited and withdrawn via bank transfer or cryptocurrencies.

The overall scale of JuicyFields’ alleged fraud is unclear. A woman has already filed a police complaint against the firm in France’s northern city of Tourcoing.

The 58-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, said she started by investing €50 in December 2021 and in just three and a half months she earned a profit of €25.

“This gave me confidence so I immediately reinjected the money and I invested larger sums,” she told AFP, adding she had lost €3,600.

She is part of a group on mobile messaging service Telegram in France for people who want to take legal action against JuicyFields which has over 1,600 members.

A class-action lawsuit against JuicyFields is expected to be filed in a French court before the end of the year, according to Arnaud Delomel, a lawyer who represents hundreds of investors.

AFP was unable to contact JuicyFields for comment and the company has issued no official statement.

TAX FRAUD

Prosecutors in Spain call for eight-year sentence for Shakira

Prosecutors in Barcelona said Friday that they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against global music superstar Shakira, after she rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax evasion.

Published: 29 July 2022 11:23 CEST
Prosecutors are demanding a fine of nearly €24 million on the 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” songstress, who is accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of €14.5 million ($14.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

The court will now need to decide on holding a trial and set a date.

Prosecutors say Shakira moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Shakira has slammed the “complete violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” by the prosecutors and say they were “insisting on claiming money earned during my international tours and the show ‘The Voice'” on which she was a judge in the United States, when she was “not yet resident in Spain”.

READ MORE: Shakira rejects plea deal to prove tax fraud innocence in Spanish court

Shakira was on the singing competition show between 2013 and 2014.

Shakira’s defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

She says she has paid €17.2 million to the Spanish tax authorities and she has “no debt to the treasury for many years”.

