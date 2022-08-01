For members
The requirements for Spain’s new Startups Law
Foreign entrepreneurs waiting for Spain's highly anticipated Startups Law to come into force should know that the legislation comes with some requirements. The Local has outlined the major ones here.
Published: 1 August 2022 15:46 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
NEW LAWS: How it’s now easier for foreigners to work in Spain
Spain has amended its immigration laws to make it easier for non-EU citizens (UK nationals, Americans etc) to work in the country in a bid to address some of its most pressing labour shortages. Here are the changes, the reasons why they’re being introduced and more.
Published: 1 August 2022 11:16 CEST
