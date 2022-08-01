Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SPAIN

The requirements for Spain’s new Startups Law

Foreign entrepreneurs waiting for Spain's highly anticipated Startups Law to come into force should know that the legislation comes with some requirements. The Local has outlined the major ones here.

Published: 1 August 2022 15:46 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

Spain’s new Startups Law (Ley de Startups), which the Spanish government first announced all the way back in 2019, could finally come into force as early as September 2022, as indicated by Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, although Spanish media outlets are reporting that it is more likely to be early 2023.

The legislation is a recalibration of the well-known ‘Beckham Law’.

The original measure was a tax-decree aimed at foreigners living in Spain created in 2005 that got its name due to the famous England and former Real Madrid footballer David Beckham being one of the first people to take advantage of it. 

Regardless of when the new legislation actually comes into force for the first time, Spain will finally have a law directly aimed at the particularities of small technology-based companies.

The new ‘Startups Law’ hopes to attract foreign companies and talent, making it easier for startups to choose Spain by giving them incentives such as tax reductions. 

Who will be able to benefit from Spain’s new Startups Law?

The Startups Law is open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the five previous years. It will allow them to gain access to a special visa for up to five years. 

This visa will be open to executives and employees of startup companies as well as investors and remote workers, in addition to their family members.

Self-employed workers will have three chances to make it work

The failure of a business is something that is being contemplated for the first time in legislative text in Spain.

The startup bill will make serial entrepreneurship easier, meaning that a freelancer who has started a business which ultimately doesn’t work, can try again and can continue to benefit from the advantages. Specifically, entrepreneurs are allowed to benefit from the Startups Law up to three times.

Deduction in Corporation Tax 

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from the current 25 percent to 15 percent. 

The elimination of obstacles for foreign investment 

One of the main problems foreign investors encounter when they want to invest in a Spanish startup is bureaucracy.

As a result of this, the new law aims to eliminate the obligation for international investors to request a NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out this type of business. Both investors and their representatives will only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

Fortunately for budding entrepreneurs, the Startups Law will work retroactively, meaning that those who have started a new company before the legislation comes into force (expected in September but not confirmed) can benefit from its advantages provided they meet the requirements. 

The new law does have some specific requirements, however. You can find a full Spanish government summary of the legislation here, but The Local has outlined the major criteria for you below.

Requirements

Up and coming companies 

Companies wanting to take advantage of the new Startup law must be relatively new companies – founded in the last five years. They also must not have been created as part of restructures or rebrands, or have been divisions of another company or acquired through mergers.

In the case of startups in the biotech and energy sectors the limit is extended slightly to seven years.

Innovation

Start-ups must be considered innovative. The business must be trying to solve a problem or improve an existing situation. An agency will be created to accredit both this status and that of an ’emerging’ company: ENISA.

Dividend distribution 

Start-ups benefiting from the new law must not distribute dividends for as long as the law is in force. Furthermore, for tax purposes, the start-up must be permanently based in Spain.

Spanish contracts

Similarly, 60 percent of a company’s workforce must have employment contracts in Spain. 

Turnover 

To qualify for the new start-up law and special visas that come with it, companies must not exceed an annual turnover of €5 million.

Stock market

To qualify for the law, companies must be unlisted on the stock market.

NEW LAWS: How it’s now easier for foreigners to work in Spain

Spain has amended its immigration laws to make it easier for non-EU citizens (UK nationals, Americans etc) to work in the country in a bid to address some of its most pressing labour shortages. Here are the changes, the reasons why they’re being introduced and more.

Published: 1 August 2022 11:16 CEST
NEW LAWS: How it's now easier for foreigners to work in Spain

What are the new changes in a nutshell?

The Spanish government has amended its laws relating to the rights and freedoms of non-EU foreigners in the country, as a means of resolving the bureaucratic obstacles which often prevent Spain from using its migrant population to cover labour shortages.

There are three main changes: 

  • Undocumented third-country nationals who have lived in Spain for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers.
  • Non-EU students will be able to work up to 30 hours a week while studying, and to start work in Spain at the end of their studies.
  • Non-EU nationals will be able to obtain a work visa to come to Spain more easily and take up jobs in areas facing labour shortages i.e. tourism, construction, agriculture.

Why is the Spanish government introducing these changes?

Spain may have the highest unemployment rate in the EU (around 13 percent, just under 3 million people) but it is also struggling to cover thousands of job positions.

This paradoxical situation is down to a combination of factors, not least the low wages and unstable working conditions that are pervasive in Spain’s labour market. 

Couple that with an inflexible bureaucratic system which is counterproductive to Spain’s economy and labour market and you have a situation where Spaniards would rather pass on exploitative jobs and stay at home, and foreigners who are eager to work regardless of the poor conditions/pay cannot because the law won’t allow them to.

If we take a closer look at the three main changes listed above:

Undocumented migrants in Spain, those who arrive in the country without first applying for a residency or work permit, have up to now found themselves trapped in a situation where for years they can’t apply for jobs with social security and other workers’ rights, leaving them with little option but to work in the black. 

Third-country higher education students in Spain who completed a degree, Masters or Phd up to now didn’t have their residency in Spain guaranteed after completing their studies, having to instead apply for residency and renew their permit regularly, contributing to a brain drain of talent that Spain trained and then didn’t harness. Those on student visas could also only work a maximum of 20 hours a week previously.

And as for non-EU people applying for a work visa in Spain, up to now the only way for third-country nationals to be hired from overseas for a contract job was if employers could not find an EU candidate for the position or if the job was on Spain’s shortage occupation list, which is made up almost entirely by jobs in the maritime and shipping industry. In reality, there are many industries that are central to Spain’s economy that are struggling to find workers.

The Spanish government has finally realised how these inflexible laws are proving extremely damaging to its economy at a time when employers are struggling to find tens of thousands of workers for the tourism, construction and agriculture industries. 

According to Spain’s Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá, the measures will “improve the Spanish migratory model and its procedures, which are often slow and unsuitable”, admitting that they have “high social and economic costs for Spain”.

When will these new laws come into force?

Although the new laws were published in Spain’s state bulletin (BOE) on Wednesday July 27th, the legislation is set to come into force on August 15th 2022.  

Is there anything else I should know?

When it comes to Spanish politics, what Spain says it will do and then actually does are often two very different things. 

Take for example the alleged streamlining of degree validation for highly-skilled professionals such as non-EU doctors, dentists, engineers and other regulated professions, known in Spain as homologación

People in Spain with non-EU qualifications are currently having to wait two, three, four or even more years for Spain’s bureaucratic labyrinth to get round to validating their qualifications, even though the legal deadline is just six months and there are huge shortages in their expert fields. 

New decrees have promised to address the hold-ups but in reality nothing has changed. A lawyer specialising in helping foreigners with the homologación process told The Local that “unless Spain allocates more budget to employ more competent civil servants to address the problem, nothing will change”. 

However, the latest law change is overall good news for all non-EU foreigners who wish to move to Spain for work in the hospitality and tourism sector, construction or agriculture, including UK nationals, Americans, Australians, South Africans and any other third-country nationals.

The process for applying for a work permit should be considerably easier, but they should not forget that Spain is a country with wages that are lower than other countries in Western Europe and that it doesn’t have a good reputation in terms of work conditions. 

Therefore, their reasons for moving to Spain shouldn’t just be for a job, as this is a country which excels in many other fields (quality of life, weather, culture, people, nature) but generally not work.

