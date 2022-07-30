Read news from:
Spanish government wants all body types on the beach

Spain's government is seeking to dump the "summer body" myth by welcoming all those who are overweight, have had breast surgery, or simply don't feel they have the perfect bikini body, to flock to the beaches.

Published: 30 July 2022 09:54 CEST
Thousands of people on the beach in Spain with parasols
Thousands of people crowd the Samil beach, near Vigo, in the Galicia region, northwestern Spain. MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

A new campaign entitled “Summer is Ours too” (el verano también es nuestro) was launched on social networks this week, aiming to challenge perceived beauty standards and, in particular, to free women from the social pressure, boosted by magazines and ad campaigns, to be slim.

The campaign poster shows a diverse group of women, one with large tattoos, another with pink hair.

One of the women in the beach scene has had a mastectomy and is topless.

Another is proudly displaying a hairy armpit.

The Women’s Institute, an organisation directly dependent on the Ministry of Equality, is behind the campaign and tweeted that “bodies are diverse, free of gender stereotypes, and occupy all spaces. Summer belongs to us too. Free, equal and diverse”.

The “Summer is Ours too” hashtag has been circulating in recent days, at a time when websites, magazines and advertisements are, like every year, championing “operation bikini” or the “summer body”.

Cayo Lara, former head of the United Left coalition, is among those who have expressed disagreement with the campaign.

Responding to Equality Minister Irene Montero, who had just tweeted about the campaign (above), Lara said that “a problem has been created where there was none”.

The far-left Podemos party, junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority coalition government, stated on its official site; “If bodies bother you, you can always stay at home and tweet, no problem”.

The campaign has also sparked controversy over image rights used by artist Arte Mapache in the illustration, prompting her to issue an apology for using models’ likenesses without permission.

The British model Nyome Nicholas-Williams was unaware her image had been used until one of her followers on Instagram alerted her.

“It is just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still policed and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” she said, telling Metro.co.uk that neither Spain’s Ministry of Equality, nor the artist, had contacted her about the illustration.

“Given the – justified – controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster,” the artist said.

Arte Mapache said she had never intended to “abuse” the models’ images, and had only sought to demonstrate how great an inspiration they had been,  The Guardian reported.

EQUALITY

IN PICTURES: Colourful LGBTQ Pride march takes over Madrid

Hundreds of thousands of people waved rainbow flags and danced to techno music at Madrid's Pride march on Saturday as the event returned following two years of Covid-enforced restrictions.

Published: 10 July 2022 11:00 CEST
IN PICTURES: Colourful LGBTQ Pride march takes over Madrid

Demonstrators in the Spanish capital gathered in the late afternoon behind a large banner with the slogan “visibility, pride and resilience”.

Some participants carried water pistols and sprayed each other to keep cool in the searing heat. Others went bare-chested and danced to the rhythm of Brazilian and techno music.

Participants wear costumes during the Pride march in Madrid

Participants wearing costumes celebrate during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride parade in Madrid, on July 9, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Several ministers from Spain’s left-wing coalition government, including Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, joined them.

“I missed this a lot, the atmosphere is great. You can see that people really wanted to party after so long without a ‘normal’ Pride,” said Victor Romero Fernandez, a 38-year-old teacher.

A participant poses for pictures holding a sign reading “we want to be free and equal in our rural towns” during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride march in Madrid, on July 9, 2022.  (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

City authorities said more than 600,000 people took part in the event, which public broadcaster TVE covered live for the first time.

Civil servant Miguel Angel Alfonso, 44, appreciated seeing packed streets but thought the event should put more emphasis on demanding rights.

A couple kiss during the Pride march, the highlight of Pride week.  (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

“It has become a big party, with floats converted into discos and multinationals… it’s a big business,” he said.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Spain in 1978, three years after the death of dictator Francisco Franco. The country has since legalised marriage and adoption for same-sex couples.

A participant stands next to a rainbow flag reading “Hatred” during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride parade in Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

But the national LGBTQ federation, FELGTBI+, said it was important to give “visibility” to the community, denouncing a growing “hate speech” in a statement before the march.

FELGTBI+ added that such discourse was “undermining the foundations of social harmony, putting at risk the gains achieved up to now”.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in Madrid’s Pride march. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The federation also supported a draft law, to be debated in parliament this summer, that would allow someone to change their name and gender on identity documents at their request from the age of 16.

If adopted, the legislation would make Spain one of few countries to allow self-determination of gender.

