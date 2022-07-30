Spanish government wants all body types on the beach

A new campaign entitled “Summer is Ours too” (el verano también es nuestro) was launched on social networks this week, aiming to challenge perceived beauty standards and, in particular, to free women from the social pressure, boosted by magazines and ad campaigns, to be slim.

The campaign poster shows a diverse group of women, one with large tattoos, another with pink hair.

Todos los cuerpos son válidos y tenemos derecho a disfrutar de la vida como somos, sin culpa ni vergüenza. ¡El verano es para todas! #ElVeranoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/oH09KGJkEn — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 27, 2022

One of the women in the beach scene has had a mastectomy and is topless.

Another is proudly displaying a hairy armpit.

The Women’s Institute, an organisation directly dependent on the Ministry of Equality, is behind the campaign and tweeted that “bodies are diverse, free of gender stereotypes, and occupy all spaces. Summer belongs to us too. Free, equal and diverse”.

The “Summer is Ours too” hashtag has been circulating in recent days, at a time when websites, magazines and advertisements are, like every year, championing “operation bikini” or the “summer body”.

Cayo Lara, former head of the United Left coalition, is among those who have expressed disagreement with the campaign.

Responding to Equality Minister Irene Montero, who had just tweeted about the campaign (above), Lara said that “a problem has been created where there was none”.

The far-left Podemos party, junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority coalition government, stated on its official site; “If bodies bother you, you can always stay at home and tweet, no problem”.

The campaign has also sparked controversy over image rights used by artist Arte Mapache in the illustration, prompting her to issue an apology for using models’ likenesses without permission.

The British model Nyome Nicholas-Williams was unaware her image had been used until one of her followers on Instagram alerted her.

“It is just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still policed and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” she said, telling Metro.co.uk that neither Spain’s Ministry of Equality, nor the artist, had contacted her about the illustration.

“Given the – justified – controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster,” the artist said.

Arte Mapache said she had never intended to “abuse” the models’ images, and had only sought to demonstrate how great an inspiration they had been, The Guardian reported.

