CRIME

Shakira rejects plea deal to prove tax fraud innocence in Spanish court

Colombian superstar Shakira rejected a plea deal on Spanish tax fraud charges and wants to prove her innocence in court, her lawyers said Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:19 CEST
Shakira's defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” songstress of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of €14.5 million ($14.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

They say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Her lawyers said Wednesday that the possibility to reach an agreement remained until a trial opens in a Barcelona court.

A formal referral to court has not yet been announced.

Shakira is “absolutely certain of her innocence” and “doesn’t accept this deal” with the prosecutor and has decided to let the case go to court, her lawyers said in a statement.

They added Shakira was “confident” her innocence would be proven in court.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

In the statement, Shakira slammed the “complete violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” by the prosecutor.

She also claimed the prosecutor was “insisting on claiming money earned during my international tours and the show ‘The Voice'” on which she was a judge in the United States, when she was “not yet resident in Spain”.

Shakira was on the singing competition show between 2013 and 2014.

Shakira’s defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

She says she has paid €17.2 million to the Spanish tax authorities and she has “no debt to the treasury for many years”.

They say that until 2014 she earned most of her money from international tours, did not live more than six months a year in Spain and was therefore not resident under tax law.

A Barcelona court in May dismissed an appeal from the singer to drop the charges.

Shakira had also been named in one of the largest ever leaks of financial documents in October 2021, known as the “Pandora Papers”, among public figures linked to offshore assets.

Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, separated from Pique in June. The couple have two children.

CRIME

Spain’s top court upholds jail for corrupt Socialists in Andalusia

Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld convictions for 16 former top officials from the ruling Socialists in Andalusia over one of the biggest graft cases in the country's modern history.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:38 CEST
The ruling comes as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists slump in opinion polls ahead of general elections expected in late 2023.

A Seville court in 2019 convicted 19 former top Socialist officials in Andalusia for diverting 680 million in public funds meant to help the unemployed and companies in difficulties in the southern region.

Among those convicted were two former heads of the regional government of Andalusia, Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the convictions of 16 of the 19 former officials, including those of Griñán and Chaves, and acquitted three others.

It maintained Griñán’s conviction for embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds and his jail sentence of six years, as well as his ineligibility to hold public office for 15 years.

The court also confirmed Chaves’s conviction of maladministration and his ineligibility to hold public office for nine years.

Andalusia, Spain’s most populous region, had been for decades a stronghold of the Socialists.

But the Socialists lost control of the regional government in January 2019 after 36 years in office to a coalition led by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The PP argues the case shows the Socialists resorted to cronyism, using taxpayers’ money to reward supporters with jobs and benefits in a bid to maintain their grip on the region.

Sánchez came to power in June 2018 thanks to a no-confidence vote sparked by another major corruption scandal involving members of the PP.

Polls show the Socialists are trailing the PP, which in April appointed a moderate new leader, Alberto Núñez Feijoo.

