WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
What changes in Spain in August 2022?
August is the time when life in Spain grinds to a halt and everyone heads to the coast. This month will bring possible new airline strikes, an end to the intense heat wave, the closure of the Spanish Parliament and more questions on the UK driving licence situation. Join The Local Spain as a member to find out about this and plenty more.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:25 CEST
What changes in Spain in August? Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP
LIFE IN SPAIN
Why you should think twice about buying a car in Spain, even if it’s second hand
A combination of supply and demand problems caused by the pandemic and a lack of microchips is making cars much harder to come by in Spain. Here's why you should perhaps consider holding off on buying that vehicle you had in mind for now.
Published: 23 July 2022 08:02 CEST
