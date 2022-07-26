What changes in Spain in August 2022?

Airline strikes and cancellations could continue in August

Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain, called for a 24-hour strike on Thursday, July 28th. There have already been 18 days of strikes and cancellations from the airline since the beginning of June. The strike is part of the ongoing rift between Ryanair and USO and SITCPLA unions over work conditions.

According to the general secretary of USO, Lidia Arasanz an indefinite strike could be on the table. If this goes ahead the stoppage could begin during the first two weeks of August.

EasyJet staff in Spain have also been striking throughout July, causing many cancellations and delays, so this could potentially cause further disruption in August. Even before the strikes, the budget airline said they would be cancelling summer flights in August due to staff shortages.

One of Spain’s longest heat waves ends, but high temperatures expected in August

Temperatures are finally beginning to drop after the hottest heatwave in Spain since 2003, which has caused problems throughout the country with wildfires and deaths due to heatstroke. From Tuesday, July 26th the heat will become less intense as the mercury drops across much of the country, bringing much-needed respite.

However, it will still be hotter than normal, between 0.5 and 1.5 ºC above the average summer temperatures across most of the country. Orange warnings replace red ones in Córdoba and Sevilla and yellow warnings will still be in place across many parts of the rest of Andalusia. The hot weather is expected to continue into the first two weeks of August before the rains and summer storms bring cooler spells towards the end of the month.

Spanish Parliament closes until autumn, with dozens of key laws pending

The Spanish Parliament will be shutting down for August, with many key members on holiday. However, there are still many laws that are still in the pipeline and have yet to be approved. One of these is the Housing Law, which has been awaiting approval for more than a year and still hasn’t been ratified due to disagreements between PSOE and Unidas Podemos.

There is still pending legislation on prostitution, abortion and new taxes for banks and electricity companies, which will now not be sorted until the autumn.

Despite this, the Spanish government has passed more than 20 laws since January which include the labour reform, the waste law, and changes to pension plans.

Deal on UK licences in August after failure to reach agreement in July as promised?

At the end of June, British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said that a driving licence deal would be “likely by the end of July”. “The UK and Spain are now in agreement on the core issues that have been problematic and we’re now very close to finalising the actual text of the agreement,” he said in a statement.

It’s now the end of July and still, no deal has been reached, meaning those with British licences are still not able to drive in Spain.

The British Embassy in Madrid posted an update on their Facebook page last week saying: “We are committed to getting this through the UK and Spanish systems quickly, however, as we’ve said before, we cannot make any guarantees”.

“We have sought assurances from the Spanish government that we can continue negotiating in August if needs be. On the UK side, we have a full team available to cover this negotiation over the summer because it is a top priority for us,” they continued.

August public holiday in Spain

August 15th is a public holiday across Spain, meaning that anyone not already on holiday will be able to take one on this day. It celebrates the Day of the Assumption of the Virgen.

Operación Salida for August

Operación Salida or the ‘great exodus’ refers to the days when millions leave the cities and head to the coasts or the mountains for their summer holidays in August. It typically brings traffic jams and chaos on the roads. This year, the worst days are expected to be the weekend of July 30th and 31st, just before the start of August.

According to Spain’s traffic authority (DGT) 67 percent of the routes will go to the Mediterranean coast and to the south of Spain, with 20 percent to Valencia and surroundings, 24 percent to Castilla La Mancha and the northern part of Andalusia and 23 percent to the Andalusian coast.

The roads will clog up again around August 15th which is a national holiday across Spain and then the return journey on Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th, which will see the biggest number of cars on the roads returning to the cities.