CRIME

Spain’s top court upholds jail for corrupt Socialists in Andalusia

Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld convictions for 16 former top officials from the ruling Socialists in Andalusia over one of the biggest graft cases in the country's modern history.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:38 CEST
Former Socialist presidents of the Junta de Andalucia Manuel Chaves and Jose Antonio Grinan appear before a judge at the Seville courthouse. Photo: Julio MuÒoz / POOL / AFP

The ruling comes as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists slump in opinion polls ahead of general elections expected in late 2023.

A Seville court in 2019 convicted 19 former top Socialist officials in Andalusia for diverting 680 million in public funds meant to help the unemployed and companies in difficulties in the southern region.

Among those convicted were two former heads of the regional government of Andalusia, Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the convictions of 16 of the 19 former officials, including those of Griñán and Chaves, and acquitted three others.

It maintained Griñán’s conviction for embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds and his jail sentence of six years, as well as his ineligibility to hold public office for 15 years.

The court also confirmed Chaves’s conviction of maladministration and his ineligibility to hold public office for nine years.

Andalusia, Spain’s most populous region, had been for decades a stronghold of the Socialists.

But the Socialists lost control of the regional government in January 2019 after 36 years in office to a coalition led by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The PP argues the case shows the Socialists resorted to cronyism, using taxpayers’ money to reward supporters with jobs and benefits in a bid to maintain their grip on the region.

Sánchez came to power in June 2018 thanks to a no-confidence vote sparked by another major corruption scandal involving members of the PP.

Polls show the Socialists are trailing the PP, which in April appointed a moderate new leader, Alberto Núñez Feijoo.

SPANISH LAW

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain edges closer to passing new sexual consent law

Spain’s Senate on Tuesday backed a bill toughening the country's rape laws by requiring explicit consent for sex acts, a reform the government promised following a gang rape that sparked widespread outrage.

Published: 20 July 2022 09:18 CEST
It calls for Spain’s criminal code to be reformed to define rape as sex without clear consent. Crucially, that removes the need for rape victims to prove that they resisted or were subject to violence or intimidation.

“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” says the bill.

The proposed reform comes after of a notorious 2016 gang rape of an 18-year-old woman by five men at the bull-running festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.

The men — who called themselves the “wolf pack” – were initially convicted of “sexual abuse” and not rape. That lesser offence will disappear from the criminal code if the bill becomes law.

Two of the men filmed the assault, during which the woman is shown silent and passive — a fact the judges interpreted as consent.

That ruling, which highlighted how under Spain’s criminal code rape had to involve violence or intimidation, led to huge protests across the country to demand reform.

In 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict, convicting all five of rape and increasing their sentences from nine years to 15 years each.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — a self-described feminist — vowed to introduce a law on consent aimed at removing ambiguity in rape cases when he took office in June 2018.

“We don’t want any more ‘wolf packs’, neither for us, nor for our daughters,” Donelia Roldan Martinez, a senator with the Socialist party, told the Senate before it approved the bill.

The lower house of parliament adopted the text in a first reading in May.

But the bill — dubbed the “Only yes is yes” law — still has to go back to Spain’s lower house of parliament after the Senate unexpectedly backed an amendment.

