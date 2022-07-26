Read news from:
Spain cuts 2023 growth forecast over war in Ukraine

Spain on Tuesday slashed its growth forecast for 2023, mainly due to the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and higher interest rates.

Published: 26 July 2022 16:46 CEST
Spain's Economy and Business Minister Nadia Calvino. Photo: John THYS / AFP

The gross domestic product of the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy is now expected to expand by 2.7 percent instead of the 3.5 percent previously forecast, Economy Minister Nadia Calviño said.

The Ukraine conflict “is having major economic and social consequences at the global level and for this reason all economic bodies and governments are revising down their growth forecasts,” she told a news conference.

The Spanish economy will also suffer from the “tightening of monetary conditions” linked to the rise in interest rates and the economic slowdown expected in the eurozone which will hurt exports.

The government maintained nevertheless its growth forecast of 4.3 percent for 2022.

It had initially envisaged a growth of 6.0 percent for this year, reasoning that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic would ease, but in April it revised its forecast because of the war in Ukraine.

The minister stressed that Spain’s GDP growth in both 2022 and 2023 would still be higher than that of other major European economies despite the “very uncertain context” marked by “strong geopolitical tensions”.

The European Commission predicts the Spanish economy will expand by 4.0 percent in 2022 and by 2.1 percent next year.

It sees growth of 1.4 percent in Germany this year and of 1.3 percent next year.

The Commission expects the French economy will expand by 2.4 percent in 2022 and by 1.4 percent in 2023.

ENERGY

Spain to stop energy companies from raising prices in response to tax hikes

After announcing new taxes on banks and energy companies, the Spanish government has reassured the public that the cost won't be passed onto consumers and given regulators the teeth to bite back against companies that try to do so.

Published: 14 July 2022 16:10 CEST
Spain to stop energy companies from raising prices in response to tax hikes

Spain’s Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, promised the Spanish public on Thursday that the government will not allow a new set of temporary taxes levied on energy companies and financial institutions to be passed onto consumers.

Speaking to the Spanish press, Montero said that Spain’s independent competition regulator, the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, (CNMC), “will be provided with all the functions to monitor and apply sanctions in case any company separates from the law.”

READ ALSO: Why is electricity in Spain more expensive than ever?

The energy tax, announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this week during the ‘State of the Nation’ debate in the Spanish Congress, is targeted at what he called “the extraordinary profits” of big energy companies. It is hoped it can recoup €2 billion a year over the next two years.

According to Sánchez, this “exceptional” tax will be implemented during 2023 and 2024 and “will affect the extraordinary profits made in 2022 and 2023 by the dominant groups in the electricity, gas and oil sectors.”

But energy companies are not the only target of the temporary taxes. Financial institutions “that are benefiting from interest rate increases” as Spaniards across the country feel the financial pressures of inflation are also in the government’s crosshairs.

The tax on financial institutions will also run for two years and, Sánchez added, will be worth around €1.5 billion per year to the public coffers.

In total, the taxes will raise around €3.5 billion per year over two years for a total of €7 billion.

Sánchez’s announcement this week, although viewed as welcome and progressive by some, did cause others to worry that the increased rates would be passed down to consumers already struggling to pay skyrocketing utilities bills. 

But on Thursday Montero was keen to allay fears about the possibility of consumers footing the bill, and assured Spaniards that prices would – could – not go up as a result. “It is called redistributing the social burden and that, therefore, those who earn the most are the ones who contribute the most to the common stock market,” she said.

This temporary tax measure on profits is just one of a whole host of measures Sánchez’s PSOE-led government coalition have tried to ease the burden on Spaniards struggling with the highest level of inflation in 37 years and crippling price increases in fuel, food, and energy bills.

In June the government cut VAT on electricity bills in half, from 10 percent to 5 percent, after previously cutting it from 21 percent to 10 percent last year.

READ ALSO: Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain

