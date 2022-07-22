Read news from:
Austria
Two of Spain’s airlines named most punctual in Europe amid travel chaos

Two of Spain's main carriers have been named the most punctual airlines in Europe during June 2022, outperforming many other airlines crippled by strike action and Covid-19 cutbacks.

Published: 22 July 2022 12:28 CEST
Iberia (part of the IAG group) and Air Europa were the airlines with the most flights arriving and taking off on time in June 2022 in Europe. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

So far in 2022 the summer months have been heavily affected by travel problems.

Whether it be strike action by Ryanair and EasyJet’s Spanish cabin crew cancelling flights, Lufthansa scrapping hundreds of flights, Swedish and Danish pilots refusing to fly over pay and working conditions, lost luggage piling up at UK airports, the combination of strike action, intense heatwaves and staff shortages due to Covid-19 cutbacks have all combined to cause hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights every week across the continent.

You’re probably keen, like everyone else, to try and get away on holiday this summer and to make the most of our newfound travel freedoms following the long lockdowns and restrictions that halted international travel.

That is of course if you can avoid the travel chaos, cancellations, delays, and money losses that seem to have become part and parcel of flying these days.

Fortunately, there are some airlines managing to maintain standards and provide a good service. 

So which are the most reliable airlines in Europe?

Europe’s most punctual airlines

In fact, two Spanish airlines – Iberia and Air Europa – have been named as the two most punctual airlines in Europe in the month of June, according to a report from Cirium, an aviation intelligence firm. 

81.34 percent of Iberia’s 13,196 flights arrived at their destination on time, making it the most punctual among European airlines in June.

It must be said, however, that despite their position in the top spot of European airlines, even their punctual performance was affected by the broader travel problems. For example, Iberia’s punctuality performance during June was lower than during May (87.55 percent).

Air Europa was shortly behind with a rate of 79.21 percent on its 5,176 flights during June, good enough to be rated the second most punctual airline in Europe.

Following the two Spanish airlines, the rest of the top 10 is as follows:

3. Norwegian Air Shuttle (72.8 percent)

4. Finnair (71.1 percent)

5. Norwegian Air International (68.6 percent)

6. ITA Airways (66.3 percent)

7. SAS (66.1 percent)

8. Air France (63.4 percent)

9. KLM (60.7 percent)

10. Aegean Airlines (60.3 percent)

International view

Yet Iberia and Europa’s performances in June, punctual as they were, were not enough to be global leaders.

Despite Iberia’s solid fifth place showing internationally, it was Japanese airline ANA that took the top spot with a 92.44 percent rate, and Japan Airlines at number two (91.89 percent).

Brazilian airline Azul rounded out the top three, with an 88.78 percent punctuality rate, and Colombian carrier Avianca came fourth at 82.25 percent. The rest of the top ten, which can be viewed below, was made up by three American airlines, Qatar Airways (71.21 percent) and SAS (66.12 percent).

Ryanair strike: Which flights to and from Spain have been cancelled?

Ryanair’s Spain-based cabin crew strike continues to cause issues for international travellers. Here are the upcoming flights to and from Spain which the low-cost airline has confirmed as cancelled for what's left of July and early August.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:38 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 08:58 CEST
There is no end in sight for the Ryanair strike which has caused hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays since 1,900 Spain-based Ryanair employees stopped working on June 24th to protest against their low wages and work conditions.

On Monday July 18th, ten flights to and from Spain were cancelled and 266 were delayed, affecting Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona’s El Prat in particular.

The following day, three more flights were cancelled and 25 were delayed, affecting passengers travelling to or from Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Ibiza, Málaga, and Valencia. 

On Wednesday, six flights didn’t take off and passengers on 214 other flights to and from Spain suffered delays.

According to Raquel Bautista, one of the USO unionists representing Ryanair’s Spain-based workers, cabin crew will continue to demand “decent working conditions and that the company comply with Spanish labour legislation”, adding that they regretted that Spain’s ministries of Labour and Transport are not mediating in the conflict.

Ryanair staff’s initial six-day stoppage was meant to come to an end on Saturday July 2nd, but a further 12 days of strikes were added throughout the month of July due to the failure to reach an agreement over cabin crew’s low pay and work conditions. 

Cancellations and delays now look set to continue into early August unless a deal can be reached.

It is possible to use Ryanair’s flight tracker to check on the status of your upcoming flight, but you’re unlikely to get accurate information if done lots of days in advance.

In any case, below are the Ryanair flights which the Irish carrier has announced will be cancelled in the coming days, mostly affecting passengers travelling to or from Madrid or Barcelona but also some other Spanish airports. 

MADRID FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 06:30

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 14:05

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Flights to Madrid:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 13:25

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Rome Fiumicino – Madrid (FR9601) at 16:30

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 23rd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 30th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 6:30

Madrid – Milan Bergamo (FR5983) at 18:30

Flights to Madrid:

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30 

BARCELONA FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30 

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday July 26th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30 

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR5984) at 9:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday August 3rd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA FLIGHTS 

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

PALMA DE MALLORCA FLIGHTS 

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Palma de Mallorca:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Flights to Palma de Mallorca:

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Frankfurt Hahn – Palma de Mallorca (FR9832) at 18:25

VALENCIA FLIGHTS 

Tuesday July 19th 

Flights from Valencia:

Valencia – London Stansted (FR8342) at 5:55

