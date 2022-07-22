Read news from:
Ryanair reach deal with pilots in Spain but cabin crew strike continues

Budget airline Ryanair have reached a pay agreement with pilots' unions in France and Spain, but unfortunately for travellers they are no closer to a deal with cabin crew, meaning more strike action and ongoing flight cancellations and delays.

Published: 22 July 2022 16:18 CEST
A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS. Photo: Pau BARRENA/AFP

Ryanair first announced on Thursday 21st July that it has it reached a five-year agreement with unions representing pilots in Spain.

The deal follows an agreement made with French pilots also coming to terms with Ryanair over pay and conditions.

It includes a return to pre-COVID level salaries and “allows wage improvements and other benefits beyond the full return to salaries for Ryanair pilots based in France and in Spain,” the airline said in a statement.

Spanish pilot union SEPLA said final details need to be nailed down before a final agreement is signed, but a planned pilot’s walkout, which was set to take place from July 25th to 28th, is now cancelled.

Ryanair are hoping to recover and even exceed their pre-pandemic capacity levels, aiming for 115 percent capacity this year, and the agreement with pilots unions forms part of a strategy to try and set a foundation for strong growth moving forward and out of the pandemic period.

Unfortunately, the agreement is strictly between the airline and its pilots, and does not end the planned walkouts by cabin crew throughout the rest of July and into August.

There is no end in sight for the Ryanair cabin crew strike which has caused hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays since 1,900 Spain-based Ryanair employees stopped working on June 24th to protest against their low wages and work conditions.

 
Ryanair staff’s initial six-day stoppage was meant to come to an end on Saturday July 2nd, but a further 12 days of strikes were added throughout the month of July due to the failure to reach an agreement over cabin crew’s low pay and work conditions. 

Cancellations and delays now look set to continue into early August unless a deal can be reached.

Two of Spain’s airlines named most punctual in Europe amid travel chaos

Two of Spain's main carriers have been named the most punctual airlines in Europe during June 2022, outperforming many other airlines crippled by strike action and Covid-19 cutbacks.

Published: 22 July 2022 12:28 CEST
So far in 2022 the summer months have been heavily affected by travel problems.

Whether it be strike action by Ryanair and EasyJet’s Spanish cabin crew cancelling flights, Lufthansa scrapping hundreds of flights, Swedish and Danish pilots refusing to fly over pay and working conditions, lost luggage piling up at UK airports, the combination of strike action, intense heatwaves and staff shortages due to Covid-19 cutbacks have all combined to cause hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights every week across the continent.

You’re probably keen, like everyone else, to try and get away on holiday this summer and to make the most of our newfound travel freedoms following the long lockdowns and restrictions that halted international travel.

That is of course if you can avoid the travel chaos, cancellations, delays, and money losses that seem to have become part and parcel of flying these days.

Fortunately, there are some airlines managing to maintain standards and provide a good service. 

So which are the most reliable airlines in Europe?

Europe’s most punctual airlines

In fact, two Spanish airlines – Iberia and Air Europa – have been named as the two most punctual airlines in Europe in the month of June, according to a report from Cirium, an aviation intelligence firm. 

81.34 percent of Iberia’s 13,196 flights arrived at their destination on time, making it the most punctual among European airlines in June.

It must be said, however, that despite their position in the top spot of European airlines, even their punctual performance was affected by the broader travel problems. For example, Iberia’s punctuality performance during June was lower than during May (87.55 percent).

Air Europa was shortly behind with a rate of 79.21 percent on its 5,176 flights during June, good enough to be rated the second most punctual airline in Europe.

Following the two Spanish airlines, the rest of the top 10 is as follows:

3. Norwegian Air Shuttle (72.8 percent)

4. Finnair (71.1 percent)

5. Norwegian Air International (68.6 percent)

6. ITA Airways (66.3 percent)

7. SAS (66.1 percent)

8. Air France (63.4 percent)

9. KLM (60.7 percent)

10. Aegean Airlines (60.3 percent)

International view

Yet Iberia and Europa’s performances in June, punctual as they were, were not enough to be global leaders.

Despite Iberia’s solid fifth place showing internationally, it was Japanese airline ANA that took the top spot with a 92.44 percent rate, and Japan Airlines at number two (91.89 percent).

Brazilian airline Azul rounded out the top three, with an 88.78 percent punctuality rate, and Colombian carrier Avianca came fourth at 82.25 percent. The rest of the top ten, which can be viewed below, was made up by three American airlines, Qatar Airways (71.21 percent) and SAS (66.12 percent).

