HEATWAVE

Spain revises heatwave death toll up to 679 with more extreme heat on the way

The number of people who lost their lives due to heat-related causes during the past week continues to rise, with 40C heat returning to several regions of Spain on Thursday after a brief drop in temperatures.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:30 CEST
heatwaves deaths spain
Of the 679 people who have died during this heatwave in Spain, it is believed that 430 are over 85 years old. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

The Carlos III Health Institute, part of Spain’s Ministry of Health, has reported 679 deaths recorded in the first week of Spain’s heatwave corresponding with the week July 10th to Sunday, July 17th – the day with the most deaths, so far, at 169 reported fatalities. 

This comes only a day after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that “more than 500 people died” during the ten-day heatwave, meaning that the updated death toll is at least around 150 deaths higher.

Worryingly, according to figures from Spain’s Daily Mortality Monitoring System, the number of deaths attributable to the soaring temperatures are consistently on the rise: on Sunday 10th there were 15 deaths, 28 on Monday 11th; 41 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday, 123 on Friday and 150 on Saturday.

Of the 679 dead, it is believed that 430 are over 85 years old, 159 between 75 and 84, and another 58 between the ages of 65 and 74.

From Thursday, forecasts predict temperatures will rise again across much of Spain, with 12 out of Spain’s 17 regions on alert. 

Spanish provinces on yellow and orange alert for high temperatures on Thursday July 21st. Map: AEMET weather agency

This comes after a brief and slight drop in temperatures, which was preceded by the third longest heatwave on record in Spain. In essence, it will be almost as if the ten-day heatwave that just ‘ended’ continues to rage on.

The extreme heat will be felt the most in Andalusia, Extremadura, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha , where there is an orange warning (significant risk), reports the Agency State Meteorology (AEMET)

Temperatures north of 35C are expected in Ebro valley, Mallorca and areas of the Canary Islands, and temperatures could top 40C in the valleys of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tagus.

June heatwave

The current ola de calor (heatwave) gripping Spain is not the first the country has suffered this summer, however.

Spain also had a heatwave in early June, which made it the earliest in the year since 1981. The spell of high temperatures, which lasted for little over a week, saw the mercury exceed 40C in many parts of the country, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), in places like Jaén, where a staggering 44.5C was recorded on June 17th.

And like the current spell of scorching temperatures, such an unusually early heatwave also had fatal consequences in June. On both June 18th and 19th, 206 deaths were recorded, according to the Carlos III Health Institute. The institute estimates that the month of June saw 829 excess deaths that are attributable to the high temperatures. 

WILDFIRES

Spain’s firefighters gain upper hand on some wildfires

Firefighting crews made progress on Thursday in their battle to contain dozens of wildfires in Spain as most of the country went back on alert for high temperatures, officials said.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:59 CEST
A blaze near the northeast town of Ateca has seen a “positive” evolution, the regional government of Aragon said, having forced the evacuation of 1,7000 people and cut off the motorway linking Madrid to the country’s second city of Barcelona.

“There have been some flareups which have been stamped out,” the government tweeted.

The A2 motorway linking Madrid and Barcelona, which was cut near Ateca on Tuesday due to the blaze, reopened on Thursday.

“The return of the people who were evacuated to their homes is getting closer, but we must be prudent,” the head of the regional government of Aragón, Javier Lambán, told reporters.

In the northwest province of Zamora a huge blaze which killed a firefighter and a shepherd was under control, regional officials said.

Forest fires raging across Spain have already broken annual records in terms of hectares destroyed, with another grim milestone for the highest number of wildfires in a single year set to follow, new EU data reveals.

The July 9th-18th heatwave was one of the most intense ever recorded in Spain in terms of its geographic extension and duration. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday that more than 500 people died as a result.

While temperatures eased slightly on Wednesday, meteorological agency AEMET expects the mercury to rise again on Thursday and has issued heat warnings for most of the country, forecasting 41C in the eastern region of Extremadura and 40C in Andalusia in the south.

The European Forest Fire Information System says 2022 has been the worst year in Spain for wildfires, with 319 blazes destroying 193,247 hectares since January 1st breaking the country’s previous record in 2012 of 189,376 hectares destroyed.

