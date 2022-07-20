Read news from:
Spain’s summer of 2022 will be ‘one of the coolest of the rest of our lives’

A scientist at Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC) has sent out an ominous warning to the country’s population about the fact that the worst is yet to come in terms of unbearably hot summers. 

Published: 20 July 2022 09:55 CEST
SPAIN-WEATHER-HEAT
“Heat records will continue to be beaten" in Spain, according to researcher Fernando Valladares of Spain's most important research institute. Photo: Fred TANNEAU / AFP

More than 60,000 burnt hectares due to wildfires and 510 deaths as a result of heat-related causes

That’s the brief but alarming evaluation of what Spain’s nine-day heatwave has meant in terms of loss of life, nature, crops, homes and more. 

But what if this is just the beginning of an increasingly worsening situation?   

“This summer, despite the fact that it’s proving to be tremendously hot, will probably be one of the coolest summers we have left for the rest of our lives,” ecologist Fernando Valladares told Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE.

Valladares is a member of the Spanish National Research Council, the largest public institution dedicated to research in Spain and the third largest in Europe.

“We’ve been warning about this for some time now. We said we should reduce gas emissions but far from it, we’ve continued to increase them,” Valladares added.

“Heat records will continue to be beaten.

“They used to say that people died more often from extreme cold weather and that for that reason it was necessary to have more central heating, but the difference in mortality due to heat-related causes is closing in on the extreme cold death toll, because winters are becoming increasingly warmer and summers more intensely hot”.

Spain has had 106 heatwaves since 1975, but they’re starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent and lasting longer.

This year’s month of May was the hottest in Spain in a century, with temperatures above 40 C in some regions. 

June was the fifth driest month in 100 years and the fourth with highest average temperatures since records began.

2022 has also seen the earliest heatwave on record in Spain, starting on June 11th and lasting eight days. 

On Friday July 15th, 150 people died for reasons attributed to the extreme heat, the highest daily death toll ever.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday called for environmental measures to be enshrined by a State Pact, a move which would technically ensure that the fight against climate change is taken more seriously regardless of the political party that’s in power in Spain. 

Spanish farmers support any measure which focuses on preventing wildfires during periods of extreme heat, as many have complained of a lack of resources and manpower to extinguish the flames during this latest heatwave.

For Valladares “it’s never too late” for such a measure to be introduced, whilst stressing that “the health system, human physiology itself and the weather agencies already have little room to improve and further adapt ” to the growing problems attached to extreme heat in Spain.

WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Spain?

Forest fires in Spain have destroyed 60,000 hectares of land in the past week and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Here is where the blazes are currently causing the most damage as the country battles extremely high temperatures. 

Published: 19 July 2022 10:35 CEST
Spain is currently experiencing wildfires four times more destructive than the average for early July from 2006 to 2021.  

On July 18th, there were 33 active fires across mainland Spain as the country struggled with a nine-day heatwave that has killed 510 people due to heat-related causes

Neighbouring France and Portugal are also enduring equally rampant blazes as Europe endures some of the highest summer temperatures in recent memory.

The Spanish regions of Andalusia, Galicia, Castilla y León, La Rioja and Extremadura are bearing the brunt of the wildfires so far, although there are blazes in practically all other autonomous communities in mainland Spain.

One of the worst incendios (fires in Spanish) has taken place in the Sierra de Mijas area of Málaga province, destroying 2,000 hectares of forest and leading to the evacuation of 2,700 since it began on Friday. Fortunately, this blaze has now been declared under control.  

Although the scorching temperatures and dryness are contributing to the probability of forest fires across the country, authorities believe that in the vast majority of cases the blazes are being caused by human intervention, whether intentional or due to neglectful behaviour.

The map below, courtesy of Nasa, shows the active wildfires in Spain on Tuesday July 19th. For live updates, click here.   

The most destructive forest fires in Spain in recent days have been and/or continue to be in:

  • Losacio in Zamora (Northwest Spain). Two people have died (a firefighter and a shepherd), several have been injured and 6,000 have been forced to leave their homes in 32 different municipalities. The fire is still active and more than 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in just two days. 
  • Las Hurdes in Cáceres province (Extremadura, Western Spain). The blaze started on July 11th for an unknown reason and as of Monday July 18th has been stabilised after destroying 2,000 hectares. 
  • Pont de Vilomara (Barcelona province, Northeastern Spain). 200 residents have been evacuated from their homes and 4,500 have been told not to leave their homes as firefighters attempt to put out several fires.
  • Folgoso do Courel (Lugo province) and O Barco de Valdeorras (Ourense province) in the northwestern region of Galicia. At least 17 fires have destroyed more than 13,800 hectares of land, dozens of homes have been burnt down and hundreds of residents have been evacuated.
