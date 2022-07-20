Read news from:
SPANISH LAW

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain edges closer to passing new sexual consent law

Spain’s Senate on Tuesday backed a bill toughening the country's rape laws by requiring explicit consent for sex acts, a reform the government promised following a gang rape that sparked widespread outrage.

Published: 20 July 2022 09:18 CEST
SPAIN-CRIME-RAPE-TRIAL-DEMO
Demonstrators hold a sign reading "No means no" during a protest in 2018 against the acquittal of five men accused of gang raping an 18-year-old woman.The judge’s ruling, which interpreted the victim’s silent as consent, highlighted how under Spain's criminal code rape had to involve violence or intimidation, which in turn led to huge protests across the country to demand reform.(Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) involve violence or intimidation, led to huge protests across the country to demand reform.(Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

It calls for Spain’s criminal code to be reformed to define rape as sex without clear consent. Crucially, that removes the need for rape victims to prove that they resisted or were subject to violence or intimidation.

“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” says the bill.

The proposed reform comes after of a notorious 2016 gang rape of an 18-year-old woman by five men at the bull-running festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.

The men — who called themselves the “wolf pack” – were initially convicted of “sexual abuse” and not rape. That lesser offence will disappear from the criminal code if the bill becomes law.

Two of the men filmed the assault, during which the woman is shown silent and passive — a fact the judges interpreted as consent.

That ruling, which highlighted how under Spain’s criminal code rape had to involve violence or intimidation, led to huge protests across the country to demand reform.

In 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict, convicting all five of rape and increasing their sentences from nine years to 15 years each.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — a self-described feminist — vowed to introduce a law on consent aimed at removing ambiguity in rape cases when he took office in June 2018.

“We don’t want any more ‘wolf packs’, neither for us, nor for our daughters,” Donelia Roldan Martinez, a senator with the Socialist party, told the Senate before it approved the bill.

The lower house of parliament adopted the text in a first reading in May.

But the bill — dubbed the “Only yes is yes” law — still has to go back to Spain’s lower house of parliament after the Senate unexpectedly backed an amendment.

CRIME

Spanish customs seize €450K Picasso sketch at Ibiza airport

Spanish customs agents seized a Picasso sketch worth over €450,000 from a passenger who arrived at Ibiza airport without declaring the artwork, Spain's customs office said Monday.

Published: 18 July 2022 14:28 CEST
Agents found the 1966 sketch, dubbed “Trois personnages”, on July 5th in the suitcase of a man who arrived in the holiday island on a flight from Zurich, the office said in a statement.

The passenger said the artwork was a simple copy and presented the agents with a handwritten receipt of 1,500 Swiss francs (1,515 euros) which he said he had paid for the sketch.

But customs agents found another receipt in the bottom of his suitcase from a Zurich art gallery for 450,000 Swiss francs (€454,000) with a reference to a work by Pablo Picasso called “Trois personnages”.

According to a preliminary analysis carried out by art experts, the sketch is indeed a work by the Spanish painter and “the price charged by the gallery is in line with the market price,” the statement said.

The director of Ibiza’s Museu d’Art Contemporani (MACE) has reported that, “on a preliminary basis”, the alleged Picasso is authentic. Photo: Hacienda/Guardia Civil

This first assessment will have to be confirmed by a “more exhaustive” analysis using “advanced techniques”, it added.

The passenger faces possible charges of smuggling for failing to declare an object of value when he entered Spain.

The customs office said they had singled him out for questioning after receiving a tip from their Swiss counterparts that he was transporting a piece of art in “suspicious” conditions.

Considered to be one of most famous artists of the 20th century, Picasso spent the bulk of his long life in France, dying there in 1973.

