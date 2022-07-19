For members
Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Incendio’
You’re probably familiar with this word but do you know how it’s different from ‘fuego’ (the Spanish word for fire)?
Published: 19 July 2022 15:30 CEST
To refer to a forest fire or wildfire in Spanish, you should say 'un incendio forestal'. Photo: THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP
Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Chiringuito’
Here’s one of the most summer-themed Spanish words out there, so you need to add it to your vocab.
Published: 5 July 2022 12:40 CEST
