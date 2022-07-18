Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BREXIT

UK licences: The ‘new’ problem drivers resitting test in Spain face

In the event that an exchange deal cannot be reached, UK licence holders who sit their driving exams again in Spain will be considered learners in the eyes of insurance and car rental companies, potentially meaning higher costs or the impossibility of driving. 

Published: 18 July 2022 12:07 CEST
insurance problem drivers resitting their test in Spain could face
New Spanish licence holders will be viewed as learners even if they have years of driving experience in their home or other countries. Photo: ITV

If you’re reading this article, there’s a high chance that you’re familiar with the background of this Brexit consequence. 

Thousands of UK driving licence holders (that includes UK nationals, Spaniards and other foreign nationals) who have been residents in Spain for more than six months have not been allowed to drive on Spanish roads since May 1st 2022

The failure of the UK and Spanish governments to reach a deal over the exchange of UK-issued licences for Spanish ones means that, as things stand, the only way affected people can get behind the wheel once more is by passing their driving exam again in Spain. 

There was the option of registering intent to exchange licences but many didn’t make the deadline, and as has been proven before, in many cases this was not due to slackness, but rather all manner of circumstances, from moving to Spain after the cut-off date to bureaucratic issues.

READ MORE: ‘An avoidable nightmare’ – How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle

On June 20th, the British Ambassador to Spain said that they were looking at having affected drivers “back on the road around the end of July”

But during his latest weekly update on July 15th, this prospective date was not mentioned and judging by his tone there is little to suggest the driving licence debacle will be fixed before Spain ‘closes down’ for August.

Some of these in-limbo drivers are now deciding to bite the bullet and sit their driving exams in Spanish (at least the practical part, that is).

But there is one other major downside which many may have not considered before. 

If and when they pass, these often seasoned drivers are considered learner drivers (conductores noveles) in the eyes of Spain’s DGT. 

Aside from having to put an L sign in their rear window, they will be viewed as learners when it comes to taking out insurance for the vehicles they purchase or when they rent a car in Spain.

It’s a catch-22 situation that many young drivers face in Spain, as well as other non-EU drivers whose foreign licences aren’t recognised in Spain and have to resit the test.

Insurance companies and car rental companies are private entities, and thus are under no obligation to offer their services to people with a new Spanish driving licence. 

It’s compulsory to have third-party insurance when owning a car in Spain (responsabilidad civil), but many insurance companies either don’t offer insurance to these ‘higher-risk’ drivers or charge far higher rates. 

They don’t factor in any previous years of experience these drivers have in their home or other countries as they are considered novice drivers in Spain. 

Other drivers with a new Spanish driving licence complain that insurance companies refuse to offer them a no-claim discount, which is a reduction in the cost of your car insurance if you don’t make a claim. 

According to Spanish price comparison website Rastreator, it is possible to find third-party insurance for learner drivers for less than €400 per year, although for more comprehensive insurance (a todo riesgo), prices can reach up to €1,800 per year.

As for renting a vehicle from a rental car company in Spain, a similar dilemma arises. 

Some car rental car companies have the policy of not renting out a vehicle to drivers with a Spanish licence less than two years old.

Again, as both car insurance and car rental companies are private, each has its own set of conditions, meaning that it will be a case of having to phone around and find out if – and for how much – insuring or renting a vehicle is possible. 

It is also unclear currently whether UK licence holders who own a car in Spain which was insured prior to May 1st 2022 will be able to continue being insured or enjoying the same rates as they did previously when they get a Spanish licence. 

This is the latest unforeseen consequence of Brexit for UK nationals living in Spain, and another example of why they feel they have fewer rights than British tourists visiting the country. 

Have you experienced any of these or other related issues when getting your Spanish driving licence? Write to us at [email protected] to have your say.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

BREXIT

BREXIT: Premium Bond holders in Spain may have to cash in if no UK bank account

British residents of Spain have flagged up the latest Brexit consequence that could affect not just them, but also UK nationals living in other EU countries. Holders of Premium Bonds have been warned they may have to cash in their investments if they can no longer hold a bank account in their home country. 

Published: 6 July 2022 09:46 CEST
BREXIT: Premium Bond holders in Spain may have to cash in if no UK bank account

The news has been shared on Facebook groups by people affected, after they were sent a letter from the state-owned UK savings bank NS&I (National Savings & Investments) warning them that a UK bank or building society account is an essential requirement for holders of their products. 

Premium Bonds are a type of lottery run by NS&I. Britons or UK residents can invest an amount ranging from £25 to £50,000 (€29 to €58,300+) in the bonds, with a number assigned to each pound invested.

Winning numbers are drawn each month awarding tax-free prizes. The amount invested is completely safe. As much as £1 million is on offer in the monthly draws, with the lowest prize coming in at £25.

NS&I also offers a range of other investment products, such as Income Bonds – which pay regular interest to holders – and Direct ISAs, which are a tax-free savings account. 

According to NS&I, which was responding to questions from The Local, all of their products are affected by this change.

The reason for the warning to customers is the fact that some UK banks have been closing the accounts of their customers based in the EU, given that these lenders no longer have the licence necessary to maintain them after Brexit. 

Judy Filmer has lived on the Costa del Sol for 21 years, and is among the NS&I customers to receive the letter, as did her 95-year old mother, who is also a resident of Spain.

“For many older folks this will be another upheaval to negotiate in the storm left by Brexit,” she told The Local.

“NS&I and Premium Bonds are cosy ways of saving, and pensioners find them easy to use.”

Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Coutts are among the lenders who have been closing accounts of their UK customers resident in the EU.

Other banks, however, including HSBC, Santander and NatWest, are currently taking no such action for clients that fall into this category. 

The letter sent earlier this year by NS&I stated that “some banks and building societies in the UK have told their customers living in certain EU countries that they will no longer be permitted to hold their UK-based accounts” since the Brexit transition.

“As you live in one of those countries,” the missive continues, “we realise that this could affect your ability to continue holding your NS&I Premium Bonds and Income Bonds account(s). This is because you need to have a UK bank or building society account to continue to operate an account with NS&I.”

The communication from NS&I goes on to warn holders of its products that they will have to provide details of another UK account held, or if “you don’t have access to another UK account in your name, you will need to close your NS&I account.” 

Speaking to The Local, NS&I clarified that “it would be impractical and against NS&I’s Customer Agreement (terms and conditions) for [these customers] to continue holding NS&I products. NS&I’s Customer Agreement requires customers to keep a UK bank or building society account open in order to operate its accounts.”

However, all is not lost. NS&I confirmed to The Local that “any UK bank or building society account that can receive BACS payments” will be accepted for holders of its products living in the EU. 

premium bonds

HSBC, Santander, NatWest and other banks are currently taking no action against clients abroad regarding Premium Bonds. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

London-based financial technology company Wise (formerly TransferWise) does offer such an account.

“British nationals living in the EU can open a Wise Account to get their own personal UK account details, which supports payments made by BACS transfer,” the firm told The Local. “This means UK citizens living in the EU can get a personal UK account number with the Wise Account.”

In practice this means that anyone who holds NS&I products, and is facing having their UK account closed by their lender due to Brexit, can open a substitute account with Wise or a similar firm that supports BACS payments and accepts UK nationals resident in the EU as customers. 

Providing, of course, no more ‘Brexit benefits’ arrive…

Tax on Premium Bonds

While winnings from Premium Bonds are tax free in the United Kingdom, it’s a different story if you are living in Spain.

The Local spoke to Spain-based financial adviser Chris Burke, who explained that the rules of each individual country determine whether tax is due on prizes from the product.

“In Spain, each year you must declare any monies received from these whether you access this or not, and pay the tax liable,” he explained.

“This would be savings/capital gains tax starting from 19 percent [for amounts up to €6,000] and rising up to 26 percent [for anything over €200,001].”

So be warned: while you might take home a tidy million pounds in the UK if your Premium Bonds number comes up, in Spain you’ll have to share it out with the Tax Agency.

SHOW COMMENTS