UK licences: The ‘new’ problem drivers resitting test in Spain face
In the event that an exchange deal cannot be reached, UK licence holders who sit their driving exams again in Spain will be considered learners in the eyes of insurance and car rental companies, potentially meaning higher costs or the impossibility of driving.
Published: 18 July 2022 12:07 CEST
New Spanish licence holders will be viewed as learners even if they have years of driving experience in their home or other countries. Photo: ITV
BREXIT: Premium Bond holders in Spain may have to cash in if no UK bank account
British residents of Spain have flagged up the latest Brexit consequence that could affect not just them, but also UK nationals living in other EU countries. Holders of Premium Bonds have been warned they may have to cash in their investments if they can no longer hold a bank account in their home country.
Published: 6 July 2022 09:46 CEST
