Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EXTREME WEATHER

UPDATE: Spanish heatwave kills 84 people in three days

In an update today, the Carlos III Health Institute confirmed that 84 people had died during the first three days of the record breaking heatwave suffocating Spain.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:07 CEST
UPDATE: Spanish heatwave kills 84 people in three days
People cool off to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

As The Local reported this morning, Spanish health authorities estimate that Spain’s scorching ola de calor heatwave killed as many as 43 people in the first two days alone.

In an update made on Friday, the Carlos III Health Institute, part of the Ministry of Health, adjusted their figures to 84 dead in the first three days – Sunday, July 10th, Monday July 11th, and Tuesday, 12th July – of the heatwave that has seen temperatures climb to as high as 45C in parts of southern Spain.

READ ALSO: What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

The data from the Carlos III Institute suggests that 41 people died from the high temperatures on Tuesday 12th alone, which was two days before the reported peak of the heatwave on Thursday. 

Worryingly, 41 deaths in a single day represents an upward trend and is roughly double the figure recorded in the previous two days. On Sunday, the 10th, 15 people died, and on the 11th, 28 died due to the heat.

Second heatwave

The current heatwave gripping Spain is the not the country’s first this year, however. Spain also suffered through a sweltering June that shocked meteorologists not only for its temperatures but for how early in the year it came.

READ ALSO: Spain roasts in worst June heatwave in 20 years

The June heat also had fatal consequences. On the worst days for excess mortality for the month, June 18th and 19th, 206 people died due to the heat. The Carlos II Institute estimates that 829 people died in the month of June overall because of the unusually hot temperatures.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EXTREME WEATHER

Spanish heatwave kills 43 people in two days

Temperatures topping 45C have claimed as many as 43 lives in a matter of days during Spain's scorching 'ola de calor' heatwave.

Published: 15 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Spanish heatwave kills 43 people in two days

Scorching temperatures spreading across Spain have killed 43 people in just two days, according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, part of the Ministry of Health. 

It estimates that there were 43 deaths due to the heat recorded in the first two days of the heat wave – Sunday, July 10th and Monday, July 11th – that has seen temperatures climb to as high as 45C in parts of southern Spain.

The institute does not yet have data on the days since, but records between July 1st and 11th show an excess of 2,226 deaths in total, with 70 due to temperatures.

READ ALSO: 45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Thursday 14th was the “worst day” of the heat wave so far and the rest of the week saw temperatures above 40C across of the country, a spokesman for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Cayetano Torres, said yesterday.

“Today we have reached the peak of the wave,” he said, pointing to temperatures of 44C in rural Seville, 45C in the Guadiana plain, and 42C in Madrid.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Almonte, Huelva, peaked at 45.7C, followed by Olivenza, in Badajoz, with 45.5C, and Morón de la Frontera, Seville province, where the mercury rose to 45.2C. In Seville capital, thermometers showed unofficial temperatures of 47C.

Wit the exception of the Canary Islands, all regions remain on ‘high alert’ due to the heat, with Andalusia, Galicia, in the north, and Extremadura on ‘red notice’ (extreme risk) for temperatures between 42C and 45C.

Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja are all on an orange warning level (temperatures reaching 40C), and yellow alert, low-risk regions (temperates between 34-39C) include Asturias, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Murcia.

The Canaries are not suffering such suffocating temperatures, and remain without an alert level for now.

Heat dome

Meteorologists believe that a “heat dome” could be causing Spain’s heatwave and has pushed temperatures up in recent days. A heat dome effectively behaves as a cover that traps high temperatures in a given territory, causing them to rise over time.

The heat dome phenomenon occurs when high pressure in an area prevents hot air from escaping, and it is instead trapped as if it were in a dome. According to Scientific American, “a heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several [regions] and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.”

READ ALSO: What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

Temperatures are forecast to remain above 40C over the weekend, with a drop in temperatures finally due to arrive on Monday or Tuesday.

SHOW COMMENTS