UN rules Spain must compensate woman over ‘violence’ during birth

Spain must compensate a woman forced to endure a caesarean with her arms tied down, without her consent or her husband by her side, a UN committee ruled Thursday.

Published: 15 July 2022 09:05 CEST
Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela/Pixabay

The woman was “a victim of obstetric violence, a particular type of violence against women… which has been shown to be widespread, systematic in nature and ingrained in health systems”, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said.

The woman’s suffering began after she went to a hospital in northern Spain after her water broke at 38 weeks of pregnancy.

“She then suffered a caesarean section, without any medical justification, while her arms were tied down and without the presence of her husband,” the committee added in a statement.

It said she had “lasting physical and mental trauma” after her experience, for which Spain must provide “appropriate reparation for the damage”. 

The committee did not name the woman.

It also demanded Spain provide complete information to women at every stage of childbirth so they can make informed decisions with consent.

The committee also said the victim, who had brought to case to Spanish courts, “encountered gender stereotypes and discrimination throughout the administrative and judicial process”.

At one point during her bid for justice in Spain, she was told it was for the doctor to decide whether to perform a caesarean and “the psychological harm she had suffered was simply a matter of perception”, CEDAW said.

“If doctors and nurses had followed all applicable standards and protocols, it might be possible that the victim would have given birth naturally without having to go through all these procedures that left her physically and
mentally traumatised,” committee member Hiroko Akizuki said.

BREXIT

Reciprocal healthcare agreements between Spain and Gibraltar end

The Spanish government has confirmed that it will not extend its reciprocal healthcare agreements with Gibraltar, meaning that from July 1st 2022, it will come to an end.

Published: 1 July 2022 15:08 CEST
Reciprocal healthcare agreements between Spain and Gibraltar end

When the UK left the EU on December 31st 2020, both sides agreed that the UK’s EHIC European healthcare cards could still be used until their expiry dates.

This card provided British travellers with free state-provided medical care in the EU in case of emergencies.

Beyond their five year period of validity, EHIC cards are no longer valid and travellers have to apply for the new Global Heath Insurance Card (GHIC) instead. 

Spain made a separate agreement with Gibraltar under its Royal Brexit Decree in which unilateral arrangements would be maintained in the territory and extended until June 30th 2022.

During the meeting of the Spanish Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the Spanish Government decided not to extend the agreement further, meaning that residents of Gibraltar will no longer be able to benefit from it.

In a statement the government of Gibraltar said: “It would have been HMGoG’s preference for these arrangements, which deeply affect citizens on either side of the border on matters as essential as healthcare, to have been maintained. Indeed, HMGoG was prepared to continue with them”.

“However, because reciprocity is a key element to these arrangements which cannot work without coordination and provisions for reimbursement of costs etc., HMGoG is left with no option but to discontinue them also in so far as treatment in Gibraltar is concerned,” it continued. 

What does this mean?

Gibraltar residents insured under Gibraltar’s Group Practice Medical Scheme will, after 30th June 2022, no longer be able to access free emergency healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in the country. 

Those who are residents in Spain who travel over to Gibraltar will not have access to free healthcare on The Rock either. 

As a consequence, if a resident of Gibraltar falls ill or has an accident while over the border in Spain or the same for a Spanish resident in Gibraltar, they will have to pay for healthcare.

The government of Gibraltar is encouraging its citizens from July 1st 2022 to have appropriate travel insurance with medical cover each time they visit Spain.

This means that even those who are hopping over the border for few hours such as for a shopping trip or going out for dinner will have to make sure that they have adequate health insurance. 

“Where medical attention is required the costs incurred may be considerable, so you should ensure you have adequate insurance cover or alternatively the means to pay,” the Gibraltar government said in their statement.

  

