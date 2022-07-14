Read news from:
What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

A meteorological phenomenon known as a 'heat dome' is trapping hot air and causing potentially record breaking temperatures across Spain.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:04 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 11:35 CEST
A street thermometer reads 47 degrees in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

Meteorologists believe that a “heat dome” could be causing Spain’s ‘ola de calor’ heatwave that has pushed temperatures to 45C in recent days. A heat dome effectively behaves as a cover that traps high temperatures in a given territory, causing them to rise over time.

The heat dome phenomenon occurs when high pressure in an area prevents hot air from escaping, and it is instead trapped as if it were in a dome. According to Scientific American, “a heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several [regions] and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.”

We can think of a heat dome as an oven, or perhaps like the lid on a kitchen pot that traps and maintains the heat.

But while this may be desirable in the kitchen, it is less enjoyable during the traditionally hot Spanish summer months, and in recent days Spaniards across the country have suffered in extreme temperatures approaching 45 degrees.

Samuel Biener, a meteorologist at Meteored, explained to Spanish outlet 20minutos that Spain is suffering due to a heat dome “to the west of the Peninsula that reinforces the anticyclonic ridge,” and carries with it a “warm and dry air that affects the territory.”

The anticyclonic ridge above Spain reportedly contains a mass of hot air that descends to the surface and, when moving downwards, compresses and rises again, running into the atmosphere with the anticyclone, which acts as a dome and causes the air to fall back down, warm up again, and become trapped.

READ ALSO: 45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Although it is not believed that climate change is the main cause of heat domes, it is certainly a factor that makes them more likely. “We are seeing that these episodes of climate alterations are becoming more frequent, so it is likely that climate change could be affecting the extreme weather situations in our country,” Biener told 20minutos.

45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Wednesday is set to bring the worst day of Spain's heat wave so far with temperatures reaching 45C in some parts of the country.

Published: 13 July 2022 10:06 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 11:31 CEST
Wednesday 13th July is set to be the hottest day of Spain’s scorching heatwave so far, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to hit 45C and not expected to cool off until Monday of next week.

According to AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, almost every region in Spain is on alert for either moderate (yellow), significant (orange) or, in some parts in southern Spain, an extreme (red) risk due to possibility of temperatures hitting 45C.

Described by an AEMET spokesman as a “very unusual heat wave that is breaking records,” he added that temperatures are set to drop from next Monday because “the entry of a disturbance through the western peninsula will cause a significant drop in mercury throughout the western half of between six and eight degrees.”

The regional alerts for Spain’s heatwave can be found below:
 
Red Alert (reach or exceed 45C)
Andalusia, Extremadura.
 
Orange Alert (reach or exceed 40C)
Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Galicia, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja.
 
Yellow Alert (34- 39C)
Asturias, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Murcia.
 
No Alert
Canary Islands.
 
The Aemet forecast also predicts little cloud and clear skies across most of the country, but low cloud intervals are expected in the Strait, the northwest coast, and in the north of the Canary Islands.
 
 
The fierce heatwave, caused partly due to a mass of warm air entering Spain from Africa, is not only pushing temperatures during the day, however. ‘Tropical nights’ are also expected across most of Spain from the early hours of Wednesday the 13th until, at least, the beginning of next week.
 
Temperatures exceeding 30C have been recorded at the Madrid Retiro weather station at 1am, and these extremely suffocating temperatures at night put public health at risk, as several studies have shown.
 
Research from the University of Santiago de Compostela found that mortality in Spain could increase by 16 percent on hot nights.
