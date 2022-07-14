What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

Meteorologists believe that a “heat dome” could be causing Spain’s ‘ola de calor’ heatwave that has pushed temperatures to 45C in recent days. A heat dome effectively behaves as a cover that traps high temperatures in a given territory, causing them to rise over time.

The heat dome phenomenon occurs when high pressure in an area prevents hot air from escaping, and it is instead trapped as if it were in a dome. According to Scientific American, “a heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several [regions] and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.”

We can think of a heat dome as an oven, or perhaps like the lid on a kitchen pot that traps and maintains the heat.

But while this may be desirable in the kitchen, it is less enjoyable during the traditionally hot Spanish summer months, and in recent days Spaniards across the country have suffered in extreme temperatures approaching 45 degrees.

Samuel Biener, a meteorologist at Meteored, explained to Spanish outlet 20minutos that Spain is suffering due to a heat dome “to the west of the Peninsula that reinforces the anticyclonic ridge,” and carries with it a “warm and dry air that affects the territory.”

The anticyclonic ridge above Spain reportedly contains a mass of hot air that descends to the surface and, when moving downwards, compresses and rises again, running into the atmosphere with the anticyclone, which acts as a dome and causes the air to fall back down, warm up again, and become trapped.

READ ALSO: 45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Although it is not believed that climate change is the main cause of heat domes, it is certainly a factor that makes them more likely. “We are seeing that these episodes of climate alterations are becoming more frequent, so it is likely that climate change could be affecting the extreme weather situations in our country,” Biener told 20minutos.