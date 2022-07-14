Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Western Europe heatwave to peak in scorching Spain

The heatwave sweeping across southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with blistering temperatures already fuelling wildfires across the Iberian Peninsula and France.

Published: 14 July 2022 17:54 CEST
Western Europe heatwave to peak in scorching Spain
Two women use fans to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

The region’s second heat this summer is forecast to hit southern Spain with some of the harshest temperatures.

“For Thursday, we expect it to be the hottest day of this heatwave,” said Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET.

The valleys around three major rivers — the Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Tagus — will experience temperatures OF 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), it said.

Most of Spain went on high alert Wednesday, and AEMET said some regions were “suffocating” — especially worst-affected Andalusia in the south, Extremadura in the southwest and Galicia in the northwest.

The health ministry told people to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothes and stay in the shade or air-conditioning.

The Andalusian city of Almonte saw the mercury hit 45.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Several other southern cities such as Seville and Cordoba recorded temperatures above 44C. 

In western Spain near the border with Portugal, forest fires have already razed at least 3,500 hectares (8,600 acres).

Between January 1 and July 3, more than 70,300 hectares of forest went up in smoke in Spain, the government said — almost double the average of the past 10 years.

‘The end of the world’

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say, the previous ones in France, Portugal and Spain having taken place only last month.

Last week, an avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps — due to unusually warm temperatures — killed 11 people.

In Greece, a helicopter helping to fight a forest blaze on the island of Samos on Wednesday crashed into the Aegean Sea, said the coastguard. Two crew members were killed.

And in Portugal — on alert for wildfires for days — one person had died in a forest blaze, authorities said, after a body was found in a burned area in the northern region of Aveiro.

Around 60 others have been injured, over 700 people evacuated and nearly 30 homes destroyed or damaged.

Over 2,000 firefighters were battling four major fires in Portugal on Thursday morning.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa warned that Thursday would be the “most serious” day of the heat wave because temperatures were expected to rise and winds were stronger.

“Today is the day where we have to be the most careful,” he said.

At Leiria, central Portugal, locals fought to save their village as fires closed in on them.

“Everything burned yesterday except the houses, because the people are very brave and defended them themselves,” said 77-year-old farmer Adelino Rodrigues.

“The firefighters arrived much later.” “It looked like the end of the world,” he said.

It brought back memories of the devastating wildfires in 2017, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Portugal.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

A meteorological phenomenon known as a 'heat dome' is trapping hot air and causing potentially record breaking temperatures across Spain.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:04 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 11:35 CEST
What is the 'heat dome' phenomenon causing Spain's scorching heatwave?

Meteorologists believe that a “heat dome” could be causing Spain’s ‘ola de calor’ heatwave that has pushed temperatures to 45C in recent days. A heat dome effectively behaves as a cover that traps high temperatures in a given territory, causing them to rise over time.

The heat dome phenomenon occurs when high pressure in an area prevents hot air from escaping, and it is instead trapped as if it were in a dome. According to Scientific American, “a heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several [regions] and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.”

We can think of a heat dome as an oven, or perhaps like the lid on a kitchen pot that traps and maintains the heat.

But while this may be desirable in the kitchen, it is less enjoyable during the traditionally hot Spanish summer months, and in recent days Spaniards across the country have suffered in extreme temperatures approaching 45 degrees.

Samuel Biener, a meteorologist at Meteored, explained to Spanish outlet 20minutos that Spain is suffering due to a heat dome “to the west of the Peninsula that reinforces the anticyclonic ridge,” and carries with it a “warm and dry air that affects the territory.”

The anticyclonic ridge above Spain reportedly contains a mass of hot air that descends to the surface and, when moving downwards, compresses and rises again, running into the atmosphere with the anticyclone, which acts as a dome and causes the air to fall back down, warm up again, and become trapped.

READ ALSO: 45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Although it is not believed that climate change is the main cause of heat domes, it is certainly a factor that makes them more likely. “We are seeing that these episodes of climate alterations are becoming more frequent, so it is likely that climate change could be affecting the extreme weather situations in our country,” Biener told 20minutos.

SHOW COMMENTS