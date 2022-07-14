Read news from:
Spain to stop energy companies from raising prices in response to tax hikes

After announcing new taxes on banks and energy companies, the Spanish government has reassured the public that the cost won't be passed onto consumers and given regulators the teeth to bite back against companies that try to do so.

Published: 14 July 2022 16:10 CEST
Spain to stop energy companies from raising prices in response to tax hikes
Spain's Minister of Finance Maria Jesus Montero arrives prior the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, on July, 13 2021. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP)

Spain’s Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, promised the Spanish public on Thursday that the government will not allow a new set of temporary taxes levied on energy companies and financial institutions to be passed onto consumers.

Speaking to the Spanish press, Montero said that Spain’s independent competition regulator, the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, (CNMC), “will be provided with all the functions to monitor and apply sanctions in case any company separates from the law.”

The energy tax, announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this week during the ‘State of the Nation’ debate in the Spanish Congress, is targeted at what he called “the extraordinary profits” of big energy companies. It is hoped it can recoup €2 billion a year over the next two years.

According to Sánchez, this “exceptional” tax will be implemented during 2023 and 2024 and “will affect the extraordinary profits made in 2022 and 2023 by the dominant groups in the electricity, gas and oil sectors.”

But energy companies are not the only target of the temporary taxes. Financial institutions “that are benefiting from interest rate increases” as Spaniards across the country feel the financial pressures of inflation are also in the government’s crosshairs.

The tax on financial institutions will also run for two years and, Sánchez added, will be worth around €1.5 billion per year to the public coffers.

In total, the taxes will raise around €3.5 billion per year over two years for a total of €7 billion.

Sánchez’s announcement this week, although viewed as welcome and progressive by some, did cause others to worry that the increased rates would be passed down to consumers already struggling to pay skyrocketing utilities bills. 

But on Thursday Montero was keen to allay fears about the possibility of consumers footing the bill, and assured Spaniards that prices would – could – not go up as a result. “It is called redistributing the social burden and that, therefore, those who earn the most are the ones who contribute the most to the common stock market,” she said.

This temporary tax measure on profits is just one of a whole host of measures Sánchez’s PSOE-led government coalition have tried to ease the burden on Spaniards struggling with the highest level of inflation in 37 years and crippling price increases in fuel, food, and energy bills.

In June the government cut VAT on electricity bills in half, from 10 percent to 5 percent, after previously cutting it from 21 percent to 10 percent last year.

Rate of inflation in Spain reaches highest level in 37 years

Spain's rate of inflation has jumped to 10.2 percent, the highest level since 1985, according to data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Published: 13 July 2022 11:40 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 14:04 CEST
Rate of inflation in Spain reaches highest level in 37 years

The Spanish Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the instrument used to measure inflation – rose by 10.2 percent year-on-year in June, the first time it has broken the 10 percent threshold since April 1985, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The CPI increased again from 8.7 percent the previous month, a 1.5 percent jump, and the June data represents an increase of 0.4 percent on the peak month of March, which was 9.8 percent.

Core inflation (which does not include unprocessed food or energy product prices in its calculations) increased six tenths in June, to 5.5 percent, itself the highest value since August 1993.

What is the CPI?

According to the INE’s website, the CPI is a “statistical measure of the evolution of the prices of goods and services consumed by the population that reside in family dwellings in Spain.”

The percentage change in CPI is a way of measuring inflation. 

An INE graph showing monthly changes in the CPI in 2021/2022. Photo: INE
 
Food and energy

The cause of the CPI’s sharp rise in June, the INE says, was largely down to price increases in fuel, electricity, and food.

Food products registered a year-on-year increase of 12.9 percent in June, a rate almost two points higher than the May numbers and the highest since January 1994. Of the increasing food prices, the price of fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cereals, and cheese were particularly pronounced.

The prices of oils and fats have grown by 37 percent. Eggs are 23.9 percent more expensive, and several other staple foodstuffs have increased by double-digits: notably milk (20.4 percent) and fresh fruits (19.3 percent).

Equally, rises in fuel prices led to the year-on-year rate in transport rising by an eye watering 19.2 percent, more than four points above that recorded in May, while the knock-on effects of spiking food prices have caused the year-on-year rate of hotels, bars, and restaurants in June to rise to 7.2 percent, 0.9 percent more than in May.

In the last year alone, heating, lighting and water prices have increased by a staggering 35 percent.

Regional breakdown

An INE graphic showing the regional CPI rises across mainland Spain. Photo: INE

The rise in prices however, isn’t spread evenly across Spain.

Castilla-La Mancha recorded the highest inflation in June with 12.7 percent, followed by Castilla y León with 11.6 percent and Galicia with 11.1 percent.

Prices continued to rise but stayed below 9 percent in the Canary Islands (8.5 percent), and in Ceuta (9.3 percent) and Madrid (9.5 percent) prices continued to rise by stayed below the double-digit threshold.

Despite these slight regional variations, Spaniards across the country are facing the financial pinch caused by a double-pronged economic malaise of rising fuel bills as a byproduct of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and restarting the economy after two years of shut-down after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

