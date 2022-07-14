Read news from:
Spain’s Fermin bull run fiesta ends with five gored

Spain's San Fermin festival comes to an end Thursday after a week of frenzied bull runs that left 52 people hospitalised, including five who were gored, but none too seriously.

Published: 14 July 2022 13:15 CEST
Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 12, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

The festival in the northern Navarra region sees thousands of revellers descend on Pamplona to watch or take part in runs where half-tone bulls charge participants through narrow cobbled streets.

While the eight early morning runs are over, the closing ceremony takes place at midnight Thursday.

Six men needed to be taken to hospital for knocks and bruises following the final bull run on Thursday that lasted just over two minutes, the regional government said.

That brings to 52 the total number of bull run participants who needed to be treated in hospital, including three Americans, a Frenchman and a Belarusian who lives in Spain.

Most of the injuries were bruises, broken bones and cuts suffered in falls but five men were gored. Two of the men who were gored remain in hospital in Pamplona.

Among them is a 25-year-old from Florida who has leg injuries.

The festival, made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises”, claims scores of casualties ever year.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last fiesta before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another 27 people were taken to hospital for broken bones and bruises.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1911. The last death occurred in 2009 when a bull gored a 27-year-old Spaniard.

His parents left a bouquet of flowers along the bull run route on Sunday’s 13th anniversary of his death.

In Pictures: The return of the bull running at Spain’s San Fermín festival

Pamplona's annual bull-running festival known as San Fermin was last held in 2019 but it returned this year after the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the stand-out images from Spain's famous festival this year.

Published: 13 July 2022 12:44 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 14:08 CEST
The famous San Fermín festival in the city of Pamplona, Navarre, northern Spain, returned this year after local officials called it off in 2020 and the following year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time the festival was cancelled since Spain’s civil war in the 1930s.

People from around the world flock to the city of around 200,000 residents to test their bravery and enjoy the festival’s mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.

The festival begins with fireworks known as the ‘chupinazo’ at midday on July 6, then a rendition of the song ‘Pamploneses, Viva San Fermín, Gora San Fermín,’ before the most famous part of the festival: the bull run, known as the ‘encierro.’

READ ALSO: Five in hospital as Spain’s Pamplona bull run returns

The festival, which dates back to medieval times, also features concerts, religious processions, folk dancing and round-the-clock drinking.

Participants cheer before the start of the “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

But the highlight, of course, is is the bracing daily test of courage against a thundering pack of half-tonne, sharp-horned bulls. 

Participants run ahead of bulls during the “encierro”. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Every day at 8:00 am, hundreds of daredevils race with six fighting bulls along an 850-metre (2,800-foot) course from a holding pen to Pamplona’s bull ring, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

READ ALSO: Three gored at Pamplona’s fifth bull run

The bravest — or most foolhardy — run as close as possible to the bulls’ horns, preferably without being gored.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009 gored a 27-year-old Spaniard in the neck, heart and lungs.

The Local has put together some of the best pictures so you can safely enjoy the festival from the comfort of your own home.

A participant is struck by a bull. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP
 

A young cow jumps over participants at the Pamplona’s bullring after the seventh “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 13, 2022. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

A cabezudo (big-head) walks in the street between revellers during the seventh day of the San Fermin Festival. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

Participants run ahead of the bulls. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP
 

People eat a traditional brunch in a street during the San Fermin festival. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

Participants look on before the start of the “encierro”. Photo: Ander GILLENEA/AFP
 

A participant is thrown by a young cow. Photo by Jose Jordan/AFP
 

Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 
