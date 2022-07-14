Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks

A Spanish court Wednesday reduced by ten years the sentences of two out of three people convicted over 2017 attacks in Catalonia that killed 16 people, it said.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 11:39 CEST
Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks
La Rambla, in Barcelona, where the attack took place in 2017. Photo: ANGEL GARCIA/AFP

Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 25-year-old with Spanish nationality, was handed a reduced sentence of 43 years, while Driss Oukabir, a 33-year-old Moroccan, was given 36 years, it said in a statement.

The Madrid court said it had “partially accepted” an appeal by both men, who were first sentenced in May last year.

It however upheld the charges of “belonging to a terrorist organisation” as well as manufacture and possession of explosives.

The court upheld an eight-year prison sentence for the third convict, Said Ben Iazza.

He had been found guilty of providing a vehicle and documents to the attackers, and was granted parole in September 2021.

During the investigation, Chemlal admitted the cell had initially planned to target sites like Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica.

But their plans were sped up after an accidental explosion at a house in Alcanar, a coastal town between Barcelona and Valencia where they had been preparing explosives.

The blast killed the group’s spiritual leader and injured Chemlal, forcing the cell to hurriedly improvise the Barcelona attacks.

The first attack took place on August 17, 2017 on the famous Ramblas avenue in Barcelona, where a truck rammed into passers-by, killing 14 people, mostly foreign tourists.

The driver, who had killed a 30-year-old man to steal his car while fleeing, was shot dead a few days later by the police.

A few hours after the Ramblas massacre, another five cell members, also of Moroccan nationality, carried out a second attack on the seafront of Cambrils, a popular resort 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Barcelona.

They crashed into a police checkpoint before fatally stabbing a woman and being shot dead by police. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Judge summons Basque ETA ex-bosses over 1997 murder

A judge has named three former ETA leaders as suspects over their alleged role in the group's 1997 kidnapping and murder of a politician that traumatised Spain, court documents showed Friday.

Published: 8 July 2022 17:17 CEST
Judge summons Basque ETA ex-bosses over 1997 murder

All three, who were part of the leadership of the now-defunct armed separatist group, have been formally named on charges of “terrorist kidnapping and murder”, the documents show.

The decision was announced almost exactly 25 years after ETA militants snatched Miguel Angel Blanco, a local councillor with the right-wing Popular Party (PP), on July 10, 1997.

They gave the government 48 hours to meet their demands but when the deadline expired, they shot the 29-year-old twice in the head and dumped him. He died a day later.

His murder shocked Spain to the core, sparking mass nationwide protests that ended up being a turning point in the fight against ETA.

Court documents seen by AFP identified the three as Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, alias “Kantauri”, Maria Soledad Iparraguire, or “Anboto”, and Miguel Albisu Iriarte, also known as “Mikel Antza”.

The move came a week after Manuel García Castellon, a judge with Spain’s top criminal court, received a police report identifying the members ETA’s executive committee and outlining their possible involvement in the 1997 kidnapping and murder.

Following the breakup of ETA’s leadership in southwestern France in 1992, the group drew up a “destabilisation strategy” which included identifying as targets politicians from Spain’s two main political parties, the PP and the ruling Socialists.

All three suspects were part of the executive committee, which “planned and carried out” that strategy and in 1997 decided to kidnap a member of the PP, which had just recovered office from the Socialists.

“In 1997, the kidnapping of a Popular Party councillor was an absolute priority for ETA’s ‘directorate’, an action that had to be carried out that summer,” the judge wrote.

As leaders, the three suspects held “enough control and decision-making power over the group’s terrorist activity that they could have either decided not to kidnap the victim or prevented the kidnapping’s ultimate outcome.. by giving the order to release him,” it said.

“The terrorist action by the Donosti commando cell could not have taken place on its own, it was carried out following the orders, and with the express authorisation of.. the executive committee.”

All three suspects are now in their early 60s and have spent long years behind bars for the bloodshed committed while part of ETA.

ETA is estimated to have killed 853 people during its decades-long campaign for Basque independence, which began in 1959 under the Franco dictatorship.

The group announced a permanent ceasefire in 2011 and formally disbanded in 2018.

SHOW COMMENTS