45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Wednesday is set to bring the worst day of Spain's heat wave so far with temperatures reaching 45C in some parts of the country.

Published: 13 July 2022 10:06 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 14:10 CEST
A street thermometer in Seville on July 12, 2022: Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

Wednesday 13th July is set to be the hottest day of Spain’s scorching heatwave so far, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to hit 45C and not expected to cool off until Monday of next week.

According to AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, almost every region in Spain is on alert for either moderate (yellow), significant (orange) or, in some parts in southern Spain, an extreme (red) risk due to possibility of temperatures hitting 45C.

Described by an AEMET spokesman as a “very unusual heat wave that is breaking records,” he added that temperatures are set to drop from next Monday because “the entry of a disturbance through the western peninsula will cause a significant drop in mercury throughout the western half of between six and eight degrees.”

The regional alerts for Spain’s heatwave can be found below:
 
Red Alert (reach or exceed 45C)
Andalusia, Extremadura.
 
Orange Alert (reach or exceed 40C)
Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Galicia, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja.
 
Yellow Alert (34- 39C)
Asturias, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Murcia.
 
No Alert
Canary Islands.
 
The Aemet forecast also predicts little cloud and clear skies across most of the country, but low cloud intervals are expected in the Strait, the northwest coast, and in the north of the Canary Islands.
 
 
The fierce heatwave, caused partly due to a mass of warm air entering Spain from Africa, is not only pushing temperatures during the day, however. ‘Tropical nights’ are also expected across most of Spain from the early hours of Wednesday the 13th until, at least, the beginning of next week.
 
Temperatures exceeding 30C have been recorded at the Madrid Retiro weather station at 1am, and these extremely suffocating temperatures at night put public health at risk, as several studies have shown.
 
Research from the University of Santiago de Compostela found that mortality in Spain could increase by 16 percent on hot nights.

Spain battles forest fires as country swelters under heatwave

Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:40 CEST
The mass of hot air which pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula since Sunday was set to spread to the north and east in the coming days. 

In Spain, some 300 firefighters backed by 17 planes and helicopters were battling a wildfire in the eastern region of Extremadura which has ravaged 2,500 hectares of land, local officials said.

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are expected to become more intense.

Speaking in parliament, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised “more resources” for the fight against forest fires that are being fanned by “the climate emergency the planet is going through”.

‘It’s hell’

Temperatures are forecast to keep rising in Spain until Thursday, with highs of up to 44 Celsius expected in Guadalquivir valley in Seville in the south.

Spain’s health ministry warned the “intense heat” could affect people’s “vital functions” and provoke problems like heat stroke.

It advised people to drink water frequently, wear light clothes and “remain as long as possible” in the shade or in air-conditioned places.

“It’s hell,” said Dania Arteaga, a 43-year-old cleaner in a shop in central Madrid, her forehead covered in sweat.

In neighbouring Portugal, firefighters were battling a blaze which has ravaged some 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of land in the central municipality of Ourem since Thursday.

The blaze has been brought under control on Monday but it flared up again on Tuesday morning.

