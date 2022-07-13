45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Wednesday 13th July is set to be the hottest day of Spain’s scorching heatwave so far, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to hit 45C and not expected to cool off until Monday of next week.
According to AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, almost every region in Spain is on alert for either moderate (yellow), significant (orange) or, in some parts in southern Spain, an extreme (red) risk due to possibility of temperatures hitting 45C.
Described by an AEMET spokesman as a “very unusual heat wave that is breaking records,” he added that temperatures are set to drop from next Monday because “the entry of a disturbance through the western peninsula will cause a significant drop in mercury throughout the western half of between six and eight degrees.”
