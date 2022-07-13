45C: Spain braces for ‘infernal’ temperatures on Wednesday

Wednesday 13th July is set to be the hottest day of Spain’s scorching heatwave so far, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to hit 45C and not expected to cool off until Monday of next week.

According to AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, almost every region in Spain is on alert for either moderate (yellow), significant (orange) or, in some parts in southern Spain, an extreme (red) risk due to possibility of temperatures hitting 45C.

Described by an AEMET spokesman as a “very unusual heat wave that is breaking records,” he added that temperatures are set to drop from next Monday because “the entry of a disturbance through the western peninsula will cause a significant drop in mercury throughout the western half of between six and eight degrees.”

The regional alerts for Spain’s heatwave can be found below:

Red Alert (reach or exceed 45C)

Andalusia, Extremadura.

Orange Alert (reach or exceed 40C)

Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Galicia, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja.

Yellow Alert (34- 39C)

Asturias, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Murcia.

No Alert

Canary Islands.

The Aemet forecast also predicts little cloud and clear skies across most of the country, but low cloud intervals are expected in the Strait, the northwest coast, and in the north of the Canary Islands.

The fierce heatwave, caused partly due to a mass of warm air entering Spain from Africa, is not only pushing temperatures during the day, however. ‘Tropical nights’ are also expected across most of Spain from the early hours of Wednesday the 13th until, at least, the beginning of next week.

Temperatures exceeding 30C have been recorded at the Madrid Retiro weather station at 1am, and these extremely suffocating temperatures at night put public health at risk, as several studies have shown.

Research from the University of Santiago de Compostela found that mortality in Spain could increase by 16 percent on hot nights.