In Pictures: The return of the bull running at Spain’s San Fermín festival

Pamplona's annual bull-running festival known as San Fermin was last held in 2019 but it returned this year after the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the stand-out images from Spain's famous festival this year.

Published: 13 July 2022 12:44 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 14:08 CEST
A young cow jumps over participants at the Pamplona's bullring after the seventh "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 13, 2022. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP

The famous San Fermín festival in the city of Pamplona, Navarre, northern Spain, returned this year after local officials called it off in 2020 and the following year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time the festival was cancelled since Spain’s civil war in the 1930s.

People from around the world flock to the city of around 200,000 residents to test their bravery and enjoy the festival’s mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.

The festival begins with fireworks known as the ‘chupinazo’ at midday on July 6, then a rendition of the song ‘Pamploneses, Viva San Fermín, Gora San Fermín,’ before the most famous part of the festival: the bull run, known as the ‘encierro.’

The festival, which dates back to medieval times, also features concerts, religious processions, folk dancing and round-the-clock drinking.

Participants cheer before the start of the “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

But the highlight, of course, is is the bracing daily test of courage against a thundering pack of half-tonne, sharp-horned bulls. 

Participants run ahead of bulls during the “encierro”. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Every day at 8:00 am, hundreds of daredevils race with six fighting bulls along an 850-metre (2,800-foot) course from a holding pen to Pamplona’s bull ring, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

The bravest — or most foolhardy — run as close as possible to the bulls’ horns, preferably without being gored.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009 gored a 27-year-old Spaniard in the neck, heart and lungs.

The Local has put together some of the best pictures so you can safely enjoy the festival from the comfort of your own home.

A participant is struck by a bull. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP
 

A young cow jumps over participants at the Pamplona’s bullring after the seventh “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 13, 2022. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

A cabezudo (big-head) walks in the street between revellers during the seventh day of the San Fermin Festival. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

Participants run ahead of the bulls. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP
 

People eat a traditional brunch in a street during the San Fermin festival. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

Participants look on before the start of the “encierro”. Photo: Ander GILLENEA/AFP
 

A participant is thrown by a young cow. Photo by Jose Jordan/AFP
 

Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/ AFP
 

PETS

What are the rules on taking your pets on holiday in Spain?

Deciding whether to take your furry friends with you or what to do with them while you're away on holiday can be difficult. Here's everything you need to know about the rules on travelling with pets in Spain, as well as some alternative options.

Published: 7 July 2022 10:06 CEST
What are the rules on taking your pets on holiday in Spain?

The Spanish love to have pets. There are in fact 13 million of them registered in the country and around one-quarter of all Spanish households have one or more.

Ninety-three percent of these are dogs while six percent are cats. The other one percent includes smaller animals in cages.

In fact, there are even more pets in Spain than children under 15. 

But what happens when you go on holiday in Spain, what do you do with your fuzzy companion?

What are the rules on taking them on public transport, to beaches and campsites and what are your options if you can’t take them with you?

Beaches

Dogs are usually not allowed on most beaches in Spain during the summer months, except for specific beaches designated for them.

The rules on the exact dates that dogs can and can’t access certain beaches changes depending on the region of Spain and even the specific beaches. Make sure to research ahead of time, depending on where you’re going. The information can usually be found on the website of the local town council.

For example, in Barcelona dogs are not allowed on the city beaches between May 1st and September 26th. On Puerto de Santa María beach in Cádiz, dogs are not allowed between June 1st and September 30th, while in the Granada province, many beaches don’t allow dogs between July 1st and September 30th.

The website Viajar con Perros is a good resource to find designated dog beaches across the country.

If you are planning a beach holiday, you will need to decide what to do with your dog while you’re sunning yourself on the sand or make sure that your accommodation is not too far from a dog-friendly beach. Perhaps you and your family will need to take it in turns, while someone goes into the countryside with the dog instead.

Leaving them in a swelteringly hot car, tent is of course not an option while you’re out enjoying the beach. If you leave them in a hotel room, you should make sure the air conditioning is on and that you don’t leave them alone for more than a few hours.

Travelling in Spain with your pet

Of course, the easiest option when travelling around Spain with your pet is to have your own car or rent one. Just make sure that the rental company is aware you will be taking your pets in the car and if they allow it.

Remember, if you are hiring a car, you’ll need to make sure you bring an appropriate pet carrier or crate so that the animal is secure and cannot disturb the driver.

Travelling by car also means that you can stop along the way if your pet feels sick, needs to relieve itself or needs to stop for a drink.

Those who don’t have the option of travelling by car have the option of going by train instead.

Renfe states that on AVE and long-distance (Larga Distancia) trains, you can travel with your pet as long as:

  • It’s a dog, cat, ferret, but not poultry
  • It does not weigh more than 10kg
  • It always travels inside a cage or carrier, with a maximum size of 60x35x35 cm
  • Only one pet per person allowed
  • Your ticket allows travel with a pet

The pet ticket is free if you travel with a Premium ticket, in a Preferential or Grand Class bed or a Grand Comfort Seat. For basic tickets, you can travel with your pet for an additional €20.

Dogs larger than 10kg are not allowed on the AVE long-distance trains, the media distancia (medium distance) or Avant trains. If you have a larger dog, you will most likely need to take the much slower local Cercanías trains or Rodalies in Catalonia instead.

If you’re travelling by long-distance bus, you will need to check the rules of the bus company ahead of time. There’s usually not much space on buses, so this may only be possible with very small pets.

Campsites

Going on a camping holiday is a good option for pet owners, typically offering lots of outdoor space.

Many campsites are pet friendly, even offering facilities such as dog parks for your furry friends too.

Looking on the campsite’s website or phoning them to find out if pets are allowed should be your first point of action.

Be aware, not all campsites will allow all types of pets. For example, some may not permit certain dog breeds or dogs over a particular size.

Pet-friendly hotels

If you’re not planning on camping, finding the right type of accommodation for you and your pooch is essential for a successful holiday with your pet. While not all hotels in Spain are pet-friendly, there are many that are.

Hoteles Mascotas is a good resource, as is Red Canina. You can also check pet-friendly hotels as a search function on popular accommodation such as Booking.com.

What to do with your pet if you can’t take the on holiday with you?

If the location you’re planning on going to won’t allow pets or it would simply be unfair to take them with you because they wouldn’t enjoy it, you’ll have to find pet care options.

Those who have cats may have it a little easier. You can ask a friend or a neighbour to look in on your cat every day to feed them, clean out the litter tray and give them some love.

Dogs on the other hand need a lot more attention and need to be taken on walks at least twice a day. If possible, you can find a friend who is willing to take your dog to their house to look after them while you’re away.

If this isn’t possible, your best bet is to find nearby pet hotels, dog kennels or catteries that will look after your pet. These can cost between €12 and €25, depending on what type of kennel you opt for.

A third option is to get a house/pet sitter who will essentially live in your house for free while you’re away, but in exchange will have to carry out particular tasks for you such as looking after pets and watering your plants.

A few options include Trusted House Sitters, Mind My House and Luxury House Sitting. Sometimes you will have to pay a small membership fee to advertise.

