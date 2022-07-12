Read news from:
Spain urges energy firms to reduce Russian gas imports

The Spanish government urged energy firms to reduce their imports of gas from Russia, which last month replaced Algeria as Spain's second-largest natural gas supplier.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:25 CEST
Spanish Environment and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera addresses the press during the Special European Energy Ministers Council on Russian gas and petrol crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels on May 2, 2022. Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP

“It is desirable that traders seek to minimise imports of Russian gas as much as possible,” Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Unlike oil, Russian gas is not affected by European Union sanctions adopted in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February but “it is recommendable to seek alternatives,” she said.

Her comments come after Spain’s gas network operator Enagas said Friday that Russia has surpassed Algeria as Spain’s second-largest natural gas supplier, accounting for 24.4 percent of Madrid’s gas imports in June.

Deliveries from Algeria, which had long been Spain’s top supplier, accounted for 21.6 percent of Spain’s gas.

The drop in gas flows from Algeria comes after Madrid in March reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, saying it would back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region in order to end the lingering diplomatic spat.

Spain’s U-turn, which was widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement.

Algeria on June 8 suspended its 2002 friendship treaty with Spain and its banking association then urged members to restrict business ties.

The Russian gas purchases made in June “probably” are related to trade agreements made before the war in Ukraine started, Ribera said.

Nevertheless, it is important that Spanish firms work to “diversify their contracts,” she said.

The United States remained Spain’s biggest gas supplier in June, with a share of 29.6 percent.

SPAIN AND MOROCCO

Spain starts sending gas to Morocco after Algeria spat

Spain has started sending natural gas supplies to Morocco through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline (GME) to ensure its energy security following a supply crisis with Algeria.

Published: 29 June 2022 16:50 CEST
“The first shipment via the Maghreb gas pipeline took place (on Tuesday) involving LNG (liquefied natural gas) which Morocco bought on the international markets and unloaded at a Spanish regasification plant,” a source at Spain’s ecological transition ministry told AFP.

In February, Spain said it would help Morocco address a gas supply shortage by letting it ship LNG to a Spanish regasification plant which could then be transferred to Morocco via the GME pipeline.

The GME pipeline, which crosses Morocco, had previously been used by Algeria to transport gas to Spain.

But in October, following a diplomatic spat, Algiers refused to renew a 25-year deal with Rabat to use the pipeline.   

Morocco had been receiving around a billion cubic metres of gas per year as transit fees, covering around 97 percent of its needs, so Algeria’s move directly impacted on Rabat’s energy supplies.

Algiers, which in the first quarter supplied about 25 percent of Spain’s gas imports, had in April warned Madrid not to re-export any of its supplies to Morocco, warning it could endanger its own contract with Algeria.

“A certification scheme guarantees that this gas is not of Algerian origin,” the Spanish ministry source said.

Spain’s Enagas, which operates four LNG terminals and the national gas grid, “will check the origin of the methane tanker carrying the gas” acquired by Morocco “and after unloading will issue a certificate”, ensuring that no other gas is exported, the source said.

Tensions peaked between the North African neighbours last year following Morocco’s renewal of diplomatic ties with Israel and Washington’s recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.

Diplomatic ties have also nose-dived between Spain and Algeria after Madrid reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on Western Sahara, agreeing to back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region to end a year-long diplomatic spat.

Spain’s move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated Algeria, which backs the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement.

