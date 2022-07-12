Read news from:
Spain to slap windfall taxes on banks, energy firms

The Spanish government said Tuesday it will slap temporary taxes on banks and energy firms to cover the cost of state measures put in place to help Spaniards grapple with soaring inflation.

Published: 12 July 2022 17:55 CEST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during the parliamentary debate on the State of the Nation, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on July 12, 2022. Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

The new taxes should generate around 7.0 billion euros ($7.0 billion) in revenues in 2023 and 2024, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament in a state of the nation speech.

They will include a tax on windfall profits of big energy firms, which will generate around 2.0 billion euros per year for state coffers, he said.

A tax on lenders, “who have started to benefit from higher interest rates”, will bring in 1.5 billion euros per year, he added.

The profits generated by rising prices “must be returned to citizens” instead of “fattening” the “salaries of big business leaders,” Sanchez said.

“This government will not tolerate that companies profit from the crisis to enrich themselves,” he added.

Countries around the world are experiencing decades-high inflation as the Ukraine conflict pushes up energy and food prices.

Spain’s inflation rate hit 10.2 percent in June, its highest level in 37 years.

Sanchez’s government has rolled out a swathe of measures to help consumers, including a subsidy on fuel prices at the pump, direct grants to truck drivers and financial support for some farmers.

Several other European nations which have imposed temporary taxes on large firms recently to help cover the cost of measures to tackle the fallout from rocketing inflation.

Britain, for example, introduced in May an exceptional levy on soaring profits enjoyed by the likes of BP and Shell that have benefited massively from surging oil and gas prices.

Sanchez’s announcement sent the Madrid-listed shares of Spain’s biggest banks, including Santander, and its large energy firms like Repsol sharply lower.

He also unveiled several new measures, including free travel on commuter trains between September and December and an increase in monthly scholarship payments to students.

Sanchez’s Socialists were thrashed last month in a regional election in Andalusia, a long-time party stronghold.

The vote was won by Spain’s main opposition conservative Popular Party, which currently tops national opinion polls ahead of a general election expected at the end of 2023.

BREXIT

BREXIT: Premium Bond holders in Spain may have to cash in if no UK bank account

British residents of Spain have flagged up the latest Brexit consequence that could affect not just them, but also UK nationals living in other EU countries. Holders of Premium Bonds have been warned they may have to cash in their investments if they can no longer hold a bank account in their home country. 

Published: 6 July 2022 09:46 CEST
The news has been shared on Facebook groups by people affected, after they were sent a letter from the state-owned UK savings bank NS&I (National Savings & Investments) warning them that a UK bank or building society account is an essential requirement for holders of their products. 

Premium Bonds are a type of lottery run by NS&I. Britons or UK residents can invest an amount ranging from £25 to £50,000 (€29 to €58,300+) in the bonds, with a number assigned to each pound invested.

Winning numbers are drawn each month awarding tax-free prizes. The amount invested is completely safe. As much as £1 million is on offer in the monthly draws, with the lowest prize coming in at £25.

NS&I also offers a range of other investment products, such as Income Bonds – which pay regular interest to holders – and Direct ISAs, which are a tax-free savings account. 

According to NS&I, which was responding to questions from The Local, all of their products are affected by this change.

The reason for the warning to customers is the fact that some UK banks have been closing the accounts of their customers based in the EU, given that these lenders no longer have the licence necessary to maintain them after Brexit. 

Judy Filmer has lived on the Costa del Sol for 21 years, and is among the NS&I customers to receive the letter, as did her 95-year old mother, who is also a resident of Spain.

“For many older folks this will be another upheaval to negotiate in the storm left by Brexit,” she told The Local.

“NS&I and Premium Bonds are cosy ways of saving, and pensioners find them easy to use.”

Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Coutts are among the lenders who have been closing accounts of their UK customers resident in the EU.

Other banks, however, including HSBC, Santander and NatWest, are currently taking no such action for clients that fall into this category. 

The letter sent earlier this year by NS&I stated that “some banks and building societies in the UK have told their customers living in certain EU countries that they will no longer be permitted to hold their UK-based accounts” since the Brexit transition.

“As you live in one of those countries,” the missive continues, “we realise that this could affect your ability to continue holding your NS&I Premium Bonds and Income Bonds account(s). This is because you need to have a UK bank or building society account to continue to operate an account with NS&I.”

The communication from NS&I goes on to warn holders of its products that they will have to provide details of another UK account held, or if “you don’t have access to another UK account in your name, you will need to close your NS&I account.” 

Speaking to The Local, NS&I clarified that “it would be impractical and against NS&I’s Customer Agreement (terms and conditions) for [these customers] to continue holding NS&I products. NS&I’s Customer Agreement requires customers to keep a UK bank or building society account open in order to operate its accounts.”

However, all is not lost. NS&I confirmed to The Local that “any UK bank or building society account that can receive BACS payments” will be accepted for holders of its products living in the EU. 

premium bonds

HSBC, Santander, NatWest and other banks are currently taking no action against clients abroad regarding Premium Bonds. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

London-based financial technology company Wise (formerly TransferWise) does offer such an account.

“British nationals living in the EU can open a Wise Account to get their own personal UK account details, which supports payments made by BACS transfer,” the firm told The Local. “This means UK citizens living in the EU can get a personal UK account number with the Wise Account.”

In practice this means that anyone who holds NS&I products, and is facing having their UK account closed by their lender due to Brexit, can open a substitute account with Wise or a similar firm that supports BACS payments and accepts UK nationals resident in the EU as customers. 

Providing, of course, no more ‘Brexit benefits’ arrive…

Tax on Premium Bonds

While winnings from Premium Bonds are tax free in the United Kingdom, it’s a different story if you are living in Spain.

The Local spoke to Spain-based financial adviser Chris Burke, who explained that the rules of each individual country determine whether tax is due on prizes from the product.

“In Spain, each year you must declare any monies received from these whether you access this or not, and pay the tax liable,” he explained.

“This would be savings/capital gains tax starting from 19 percent [for amounts up to €6,000] and rising up to 26 percent [for anything over €200,001].”

So be warned: while you might take home a tidy million pounds in the UK if your Premium Bonds number comes up, in Spain you’ll have to share it out with the Tax Agency.

