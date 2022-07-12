Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Spain battles forest fires as country swelters under heatwave

Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:40 CEST
Spain battles forest fires as country swelters under heatwave
People cool off to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

The mass of hot air which pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula since Sunday was set to spread to the north and east in the coming days. 

In Spain, some 300 firefighters backed by 17 planes and helicopters were battling a wildfire in the eastern region of Extremadura which has ravaged 2,500 hectares of land, local officials said.

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are expected to become more intense.

Speaking in parliament, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised “more resources” for the fight against forest fires that are being fanned by “the climate emergency the planet is going through”.

‘It’s hell’

Temperatures are forecast to keep rising in Spain until Thursday, with highs of up to 44 Celsius expected in Guadalquivir valley in Seville in the south.

Spain’s health ministry warned the “intense heat” could affect people’s “vital functions” and provoke problems like heat stroke.

It advised people to drink water frequently, wear light clothes and “remain as long as possible” in the shade or in air-conditioned places.

“It’s hell,” said Dania Arteaga, a 43-year-old cleaner in a shop in central Madrid, her forehead covered in sweat.

In neighbouring Portugal, firefighters were battling a blaze which has ravaged some 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of land in the central municipality of Ourem since Thursday.

The blaze has been brought under control on Monday but it flared up again on Tuesday morning.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

July heatwave in Spain: When will temperatures peak?

Spain is experiencing another heatwave this week, with 37 provinces on alert for high temperatures. According to meteorological agency AEMET the worst is still to come .

Published: 11 July 2022 14:36 CEST
July heatwave in Spain: When will temperatures peak?

All of the country’s autonomous communities except Asturias, Murcia and Cantabria continued to be on alert for extreme temperatures on Monday.

Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Canarias, Extremadura and La Rioja were on orange alert for high temperatures, which could exceed 41C, according to AEMET.

This heatwave, the second this summer, is expected to be extensive, affecting most of the country, and unusually long. It could last a total of nine days, until next Sunday, according to the meteorological agency. This would make it “one of the three longest heat waves Spain has seen since 1975,” AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo told AFP.

AEMET also warned that it is very likely that temperatures will peak between Tuesday July 12th and Thursday July 14th, but that the heatwave’s evolution after that date is uncertain. During this peak, temperatures could reach 44C in cities like Córdoba or Badajoz.  

The agency has warned that long heatwaves like this one can have a worse impact on people’s health.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands have recently dipped slightly and only the island of Gran Canaria is currently still on orange alert. Extremadura, one of the regions that has most been affected by suffocating heat is on orange alert, while the Community of Madrid continues on orange alert expecting maximum temperatures that will reach 39C.

The Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and Community of Valencia are on yellow alert, and expect maximum temperatures between 34C and 38C.

High temperatures have increased the risk of forest fires across the country, which is currently “very high” and even “extreme” in some parts of the peninsula. The risk of fires will increase even more from Tuesday, with most of the country on “extreme” alert.

Scientists say heat waves have become more likely due to climate change.

As global temperatures rise over time, heat waves are expected to become more frequent and intense.

June also saw Spain grapple with temperatures above 40C in swathes of the country, and the previous month was Spain’s hottest May since the beginning of the century.

In August 2021 Spain recorded its highest ever temperature when the mercury reached 47.4C in the southern town of Montoro.

In neighbouring Portugal the thermometer topped 44C over the weekend, fuelling wildfires and vast smoke clouds which were visible in the capital Lisbon.

Water reservoirs in Spain stood at 45.3 percent of capacity on Monday, well below the average of 65.7 percent recorded during this period over the past decade.

SHOW COMMENTS