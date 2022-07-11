Read news from:
These are the worst motorways in Spain according to drivers

A recent poll asked drivers how satisfied they were with the state of Spain's motorways. These are the ones that got the worst rating.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:12 CEST
Vehicles prepare to cross a toolgate of the A7 motorway in La Roca del Valles on January 11, 2019. Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP

Aside from speeding, distractions and drunk driving, there are many other factors that contribute to traffic accidents and one of them is the state of the roads. A poll by Spain’s Organisation of Users and Consumers (OCU) asked 1,259 drivers to rate roads on everything from signposting to the presence of guardrails and the number of service stations.

Here are the roads across the country that got the worst rating:

AP-8: Autopista del Cantábrico (from Irún to Bilbao)

Drivers gave this road 5.7 out of 10. The worst was the excessive flow of traffic (it got the worst rating in this area) and the constant roadworks. They also complained about a lack of safety on the curves.

AP-1: Autopista del Norte (from Vitoria to Irún)

This one only got a slightly better valuation: 5.8 out of 10. Drivers complained about the presence of roadworks and the small number of service stations. Drivers also complained about too much traffic and said entrances and exits were badly designed.

A49: Autovía del V Centenario (from Seville to Portugal)

Excessive traffic and few service stations meant this motorway got a score of 6 out of 10. Other areas that could be improved include the amount of roadworks and the bad state of the roads.

A-7: Autovía del Mediterráneo (from Algeciras to Almería)

This dual carriageway in the south of the country was also given just a 6 out of 10, mostly due to the roadworks. However drivers also complained about the design of entrances and exits (it got the lowest rating in this area out of all the motorways and roads in the poll), as well as the bad state of the roads and few service stations.

AP-9: Autopista del Atlántico (from Ferrol to Portugal)

The problem for drivers on this motorway was the sorry state of the roads, but frequent roadworks also bothered motorists. It was rated 6.1 out of 10.

A52: Autovía de las Rías Baixas (from Benavente to Vigo)

This road also scored 6.1 out of 10 among those polled. Respondents said the main problem was the roadworks and the state of the roads, but it also got some of the lowest ratings when it came to the low number of service stations and the lack of safety barriers.

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Can the UK’s Blue Badge for disabled parking be used in Spain?

The UK’s Blue Badge scheme allows disabled drivers to park in special parking spaces closer to their destination, but can it be used if you're on holiday in Spain or living in Spain? The Local has spoken with the British Embassy in Madrid to find out.

Published: 5 July 2022 10:45 CEST
The Blue Badge for disabled drivers issued by UK authorities features a symbol of a person in a wheelchair and should be displayed in the front of your car if you’re parked in a special disabled spot.

But can you use the same badge in your car in Spain?

When the UK was still part of the EU, these disabled badges for parking could be used throughout the bloc, but since January 1st 2021 when Brexit officially came into force, there have been some doubt regarding this. 

In other words, some disabled drivers visiting Spain who wish to rent a car or British residents living in Spain with UK disability cards are now uncertain as to whether their badges will be recognised here or not. 

In Spain, on roads and in car parks, parking places reserved for disabled people are marked with a wheelchair symbol.

The EU has its own parking card for people with disabilities and the recognition of the UK’s badge has always been an informal agreement between governments.

The advice from the UK government has always been for UK Blue Badge holders to check locally within the country they are travelling to, before using it abroad. 

The British Embassy in Madrid told The Local: “This advice did not change following the UK’s exit from the EU and to date no EU/EEA nation has specifically stated that it will not recognise a UK-issued disabled parking card”. 

However, the rules and advice are slightly different depending on if you are visiting Spain or living here. 

The UK government website states “You can use your UK Blue Badge when travelling in some European Union (EU) countries, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland”.

However, under the list of EU countries where you can use the UK Blue Badge, the UK government says Spain is “undecided” and asks drivers to check with the Spanish Embassy for more information.

This is causing a lot of uncertainty among UK Blue Badge holders and has sparked many debates on social media groups used by Brits in Spain. 

The British Embassy in Madrid has confirmed to The Local that: “Where the table states ‘undecided’, that doesn’t indicate that a particular nation has stated they will not recognise a UK issued parking card, merely that the UK doesn’t have a specific notification of reciprocity of the UK’s goodwill gesture”. 

This means that while Spain has not officially said that it will not recognise a disabled blue parking badge issued in the UK, there is no reciprocal agreement in place. 

While many British people visiting Spain say that they are continuing to use them without problem, others are reporting that Spanish authorities in some areas will not accept them anymore.

One member of the N332 Facebook group, (a group created by Spanish traffic police officers and volunteers) wrote: “To be honest I use my blue badge in Spain and it has not caused me any issues since Brexit. I think as long as a badge is displayed in the parking spaces no one will say or do anything”.

However, another commentator said that their friend was fined for using a UK blue badge in Spain.

According to the Spanish authorities, fines of up to €200 can be handed out for those who park in a disabled spot without the proper permit, although that’s not to say that a UK Blue Badge is not a proper permit.

So if you’re visiting Spain and have a disabled parking card, you should contact the local authorities first to find out if you can use your UK-issued parking card, otherwise you technically could be using it at your own risk and could be fined.  

In some places in Spain, you may find that authorities turn a blind eye, while in others may tell you that your badge is not valid.

Can you use your UK Blue Badge if you’re living in Spain?

The UK government website states: “If you have a UK Blue Badge and live in Spain, you must return it to the original UK issuing authority. You can apply for a new Spanish disabled parking card. The process is different in each region of Spain. Contact your local town hall or social services department for further information”.

So those who live in Spain should apply for the equivalent of the UK’s blue badge here. This is called the Tarjeta acreditativa de discapacidad or Tarjeta de grado de discapacidad, depending on where you live.

Examples of different disabled parking cards issued by Spain’s regions. Image: Fundación Once

The not-for-profit project Support in Spain warns that it can be a lengthy process to apply for the Spanish equivalent and that many have been waiting months or even years for their cards to be issued. This has left many foreign disabled residents in Spain in a difficult situation.

Another member of the N332 Facebook group wrote: “Why does it take so long to get a blue badge in Spain? My husband has advanced Parkinson’s and dementia. We have been waiting almost a year and our town hall tells me this is normal”. 

How to apply for Spain’s disabled parking card?

Firstly, in order to apply, you will need to make an appointment with your doctor in Spain to certify that you have a degree of disability that warrants a disabled parking card. Typically, applicants must prove that they have a disability of at least 33 percent in order to be eligible for the Spanish disabled parking card.

Your doctor may also need to refer you to a specialist. Getting this disability certificate, or reconocimiento de discapacidad as it’s called in Spanish, is the reason the process takes so long. This certificate is the same document you’ll need in order to apply for disability benefits in Spain too.

As mentioned above, the process of applying is slightly different, depending on what region of Spain you live in. Typically, you will have to go to your local Equality and Social Policies Department (Departamento de Igualdad y Políticas Sociales) or at your local town hall (ayuntamiento) and fill out the necessary paperwork.

This will then need to be submitted along with your disability certificate and any notes from your doctors, before your application can be processed. 

Those who are worried about how long the process will take should contact their local town hall to find out the average time frame in their area. 

