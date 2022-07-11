These are the worst motorways in Spain according to drivers

Aside from speeding, distractions and drunk driving, there are many other factors that contribute to traffic accidents and one of them is the state of the roads. A poll by Spain’s Organisation of Users and Consumers (OCU) asked 1,259 drivers to rate roads on everything from signposting to the presence of guardrails and the number of service stations.
Here are the roads across the country that got the worst rating:
AP-8: Autopista del Cantábrico (from Irún to Bilbao)
Drivers gave this road 5.7 out of 10. The worst was the excessive flow of traffic (it got the worst rating in this area) and the constant roadworks. They also complained about a lack of safety on the curves.
AP-1: Autopista del Norte (from Vitoria to Irún)
This one only got a slightly better valuation: 5.8 out of 10. Drivers complained about the presence of roadworks and the small number of service stations. Drivers also complained about too much traffic and said entrances and exits were badly designed.
A49: Autovía del V Centenario (from Seville to Portugal)
Excessive traffic and few service stations meant this motorway got a score of 6 out of 10. Other areas that could be improved include the amount of roadworks and the bad state of the roads.
A-7: Autovía del Mediterráneo (from Algeciras to Almería)
This dual carriageway in the south of the country was also given just a 6 out of 10, mostly due to the roadworks. However drivers also complained about the design of entrances and exits (it got the lowest rating in this area out of all the motorways and roads in the poll), as well as the bad state of the roads and few service stations.
AP-9: Autopista del Atlántico (from Ferrol to Portugal)
The problem for drivers on this motorway was the sorry state of the roads, but frequent roadworks also bothered motorists. It was rated 6.1 out of 10.
A52: Autovía de las Rías Baixas (from Benavente to Vigo)
This road also scored 6.1 out of 10 among those polled. Respondents said the main problem was the roadworks and the state of the roads, but it also got some of the lowest ratings when it came to the low number of service stations and the lack of safety barriers.
Member comments