July heatwave in Spain: When will temperatures peak?

Spain is experiencing another heatwave this week, with 37 provinces on alert for high temperatures. According to meteorological agency AEMET the worst is still to come .

Published: 11 July 2022 14:36 CEST
Two women use fans to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

All of the country’s autonomous communities except Asturias, Murcia and Cantabria continued to be on alert for extreme temperatures on Monday.

Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Canarias, Extremadura and La Rioja were on orange alert for high temperatures, which could exceed 41C, according to AEMET.

This heatwave, the second this summer, is expected to be extensive, affecting most of the country, and unusually long. It could last a total of nine days, until next Sunday, according to the meteorological agency. This would make it “one of the three longest heat waves Spain has seen since 1975,” AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo told AFP.

AEMET also warned that it is very likely that temperatures will peak between Tuesday July 12th and Thursday July 14th, but that the heatwave’s evolution after that date is uncertain. During this peak, temperatures could reach 44C in cities like Córdoba or Badajoz.  

The agency has warned that long heatwaves like this one can have a worse impact on people’s health.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands have recently dipped slightly and only the island of Gran Canaria is currently still on orange alert. Extremadura, one of the regions that has most been affected by suffocating heat is on orange alert, while the Community of Madrid continues on orange alert expecting maximum temperatures that will reach 39C.

The Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and Community of Valencia are on yellow alert, and expect maximum temperatures between 34C and 38C.

High temperatures have increased the risk of forest fires across the country, which is currently “very high” and even “extreme” in some parts of the peninsula. The risk of fires will increase even more from Tuesday, with most of the country on “extreme” alert.

Scientists say heat waves have become more likely due to climate change.

As global temperatures rise over time, heat waves are expected to become more frequent and intense.

June also saw Spain grapple with temperatures above 40C in swathes of the country, and the previous month was Spain’s hottest May since the beginning of the century.

In August 2021 Spain recorded its highest ever temperature when the mercury reached 47.4C in the southern town of Montoro.

In neighbouring Portugal the thermometer topped 44C over the weekend, fuelling wildfires and vast smoke clouds which were visible in the capital Lisbon.

Water reservoirs in Spain stood at 45.3 percent of capacity on Monday, well below the average of 65.7 percent recorded during this period over the past decade.

Why parts of Spain are the driest they’ve been in 1,200 years

Parts of Spain and Portugal are the driest they've been in over 1,000 years, according to research published on Monday which warns of severe implications for wine and olive production in the Iberian Peninsula.

Published: 4 July 2022 17:29 CEST
The Azores High, an area of high pressure that rotates clockwise over parts of the North Atlantic, has a major effect on weather and long term climate trends in western Europe.

But in a new modelling study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, researchers in the United States found this high-pressure system “has changed dramatically in the past century and that these changes in North Atlantic climate are unprecedented within the past millennium”.

Using climate model simulations over the last 1,200 years, the study found that this high-pressure system started to grow to cover a greater area around 200 years ago, as human greenhouse gas pollution began to increase.

It expanded even more dramatically in the 20th century in step with global warming.

The authors then looked at evidence of rainfall levels preserved over hundreds of years in Portuguese stalagmites, and found that as the Azores High has expanded, the winters in the western Mediterranean have become drier.

The study cites projections that the level of precipitation could fall a further 10 to 20 percent by the end of this century, which the authors say would make Iberian agriculture “some of the most vulnerable in Europe”.

They warn that the Azores High will continue to expand during the 21st century as greenhouse gas levels rise, leading to an increasing risk of drought on the Iberian Peninsula and threatening key crops.

“Our findings have important implications for projected changes in western Mediterranean hydroclimate throughout the twenty-first century,” the authors said.

researchers have predicted a 30-percent drop in production for olive regions in southern Spain by 2100. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)

Wither on the vines

The Azores High acts as a “gatekeeper” for rainfall into Europe, according to the study, with dry air descending in the summer months to cause hot, arid conditions in much of Portugal, Spain and the western Mediterranean.

In the cool, wetter winter period, the high-pressure system swells, sending westerly winds carrying rain inland.   

This winter rain is “vital” for both the ecological and economic health of the region, but it has been decreasing, particularly over the second half of the 20th century.

While previous research had not untangled the effects of natural variability on the Azores High, the authors said their findings show its expansion during the industrial era is linked to the rise of atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations.

A study cited in the latest research estimates that the area suitable for grape growing in the Iberian Peninsula could shrink by at least a quarter and potentially vanish almost completely by 2050 because of severe water shortages.

Meanwhile, researchers have predicted a 30-percent drop in production for olive regions in southern Spain by 2100.

Winemakers are already looking for ways to adapt to the changing climate, such as moving vineyards to higher altitudes and experimenting with more heat-tolerant varieties.

Last year, scientists found that a severe spring frost that ravaged grape vines in France was made more likely by climate change, with the plants budding earlier and therefore more susceptible to damage.

