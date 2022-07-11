July heatwave in Spain: When will temperatures peak?

All of the country’s autonomous communities except Asturias, Murcia and Cantabria continued to be on alert for extreme temperatures on Monday.

Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Canarias, Extremadura and La Rioja were on orange alert for high temperatures, which could exceed 41C, according to AEMET.

This heatwave, the second this summer, is expected to be extensive, affecting most of the country, and unusually long. It could last a total of nine days, until next Sunday, according to the meteorological agency. This would make it “one of the three longest heat waves Spain has seen since 1975,” AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo told AFP.

AEMET also warned that it is very likely that temperatures will peak between Tuesday July 12th and Thursday July 14th, but that the heatwave’s evolution after that date is uncertain. During this peak, temperatures could reach 44C in cities like Córdoba or Badajoz.

The agency has warned that long heatwaves like this one can have a worse impact on people’s health.

⚠️Actualizamos #AvisoEspecial #OlaDeCalor

🔴Es muy probable que entre M12-J14 sea periodo álgido ola de calor. La posterior evolución es incierta. Existe gran incertidumbre en finalización.

🔴Las temperaturas más altas se alcanzarán en el cuadrante SW peninsular y Canarias. pic.twitter.com/MPuJ6TOION — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 10, 2022

Temperatures in the Canary Islands have recently dipped slightly and only the island of Gran Canaria is currently still on orange alert. Extremadura, one of the regions that has most been affected by suffocating heat is on orange alert, while the Community of Madrid continues on orange alert expecting maximum temperatures that will reach 39C.

The Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and Community of Valencia are on yellow alert, and expect maximum temperatures between 34C and 38C.

High temperatures have increased the risk of forest fires across the country, which is currently “very high” and even “extreme” in some parts of the peninsula. The risk of fires will increase even more from Tuesday, with most of the country on “extreme” alert.

Scientists say heat waves have become more likely due to climate change.

As global temperatures rise over time, heat waves are expected to become more frequent and intense.

June also saw Spain grapple with temperatures above 40C in swathes of the country, and the previous month was Spain’s hottest May since the beginning of the century.

In August 2021 Spain recorded its highest ever temperature when the mercury reached 47.4C in the southern town of Montoro.

In neighbouring Portugal the thermometer topped 44C over the weekend, fuelling wildfires and vast smoke clouds which were visible in the capital Lisbon.

Water reservoirs in Spain stood at 45.3 percent of capacity on Monday, well below the average of 65.7 percent recorded during this period over the past decade.