Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FAMILY

From Loco to Caca: What kind of baby names are banned in Spain?

Spain's naming laws restrict what parents can call their children, usually to protect the child from potentially offensive names. But what names are actually banned in the country?

Published: 11 July 2022 13:38 CEST
From Loco to Caca: What kind of baby names are banned in Spain?
Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP

Spain’s laws regarding baby names forbid any name that could offend a person’s dignity or lead to confusion, such as using a last name as a first name, or a name a sibling already has.

The law, which dates back to 1957, means the civil registry can reject names that have negative connotations or affect the child’s dignity. However, each individual province’s Civil Registry offices can outline its own guidelines.

The list of the types of names that are forbidden, though updated on several occasions to adapt to changing times, remains long. Here are the main ones to know:

1. Giving the same name to siblings

To avoid identity confusion, giving the same name to two of your children is not allowed, even if the name is translated into a different languages. For example, the brother of a child called Juan cannot be called John.

2. Names with negative connotations

The Civil Registry (Registro civil) will reject any name that may be interpreted as having negative connotations, or that could affect the child’s dignity. Thanks to this rule, there can be no one called Hitler, Cain, Lucifer, Judas, Stalin or Osama Bin Laden. Similarly, the law protects children from being called things like “Loco” (Crazy) or “Caca” (Poo) since this could make them the object of ridicule or even cause them psychological and physical harm.

However, this criteria has been criticised as it’s usually up to the person at the Civil Registry to decide whether a name is offensive or not. There are plenty of women in Spain with Biblical names that have negative connotations, such as Dolores (meaning “pains”) and Angustias (“anguishes”).

Meanwhile, the national debate was reignited in 2016 when parents in a suburb of Madrid were told that “Lobo” (Wolf) was not an appropriate name for their newborn son. The couple responded by arguing that wolves represent strength and intelligence, and that plenty other common names such as Paloma (Dove) and León (Lion) also come from animals.

3. More than two simple names or one compound name

Parents are not allowed to give their child excessively long names anymore: more than two simple names or one compound name is the maximum. Three or four first names were previously quite common in Spain, but now names like King Felipe VI’s (Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia), are a thing of the past.

4. Surnames

The law also prevents people from having a first name that is also a common surname. Though there isn’t a specific list of these names, if you really like the idea of calling your child García or Pérez these are very likely to be rejected on the grounds that it could cause too much confusion.

5. Diminutives

While shortened names may be allowed, diminutives by adding the affectionate endings -ita or -ito won’t be accepted by the Civil Registry. Even if you want to call your son “Juanito” you will have to put him down officially as “Juan”.

On the other hand, names like Paco (previously a shortened version of Francisco) are now considered names in their own right.

6. Acronyms

While acronyms and blended names are common for companies in Spain, such as Maipe for Maite y Pedro, or Marfranol for María, Francisco y Olga, this will not be considered valid for a person. Similarly, if you want to call your child JC, you will have to put him down as Juan Carlos or another combination of two names with those initials.

7. Fruits, vegetables and other objects

“Pera” and “Pepino” are not considered acceptable names for people. In the same way, “Coche” or “Casa” will also be rejected.

8. Brands, famous people or cities

Though there is no specific list, names like Nike, Spielberg or Barcelona are also likely to be rejected by the Civil Registry. Similarly, even though La Casa de Papel may have given many parents the idea of calling their child “Tokyo” or “Berlin”, calling your child after a city is not likely to work either. However, Shakira and Piqué got away with it when they called their son Milan (without an accent on the a) because it’s a common Slavic name.

READ ALSO: These are Spain’s most popular baby names

This may seem like a lot of rules, but Spanish laws were much more restrictive in the past. During the Franco dictatorship, all children had to be christened with first names from the Bible. Only after Franco’s death in 1975 did the Constitution reestablish the freedom to give non-Christian names.

Also, Spain is not the only country that bans certain names. Iceland has a Naming Committee that must approve names before they are put in the registry, and Portugal also provides a list of 2,600 names that are not allowed. Courts in the US have also ruled names like “Queen”, “Jesus Christ” or “Santa Claus” illegal.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIFE IN SPAIN

What childcare options are available over the summer in Spain?

Kids in Spain get around three months of holiday over the summer, but finding childcare options during this time can be challenging for parents, especially if they have to work. So what is available?

Published: 7 June 2022 09:35 CEST
Updated: 12 June 2022 09:31 CEST
What childcare options are available over the summer in Spain?

Kids in Spain get to enjoy a ten to 12-week summer vacation, starting towards the end of June and lasting until around the second week in September. This is one of the longest summer holidays in Europe.

In the UK, kids get around half of this time with around five or six weeks, while in France they get around eight weeks and in Germany around six weeks.

Unless you are a teacher or are self-employed, most salaried workers in Spain, according to the Workers’ Statue, can only take up to two-weeks vacation at a time, meaning that parents are often stuck with what to do with the kids for the rest of the summer.

If you’re in this situation, what are your options for summer childcare and how affordable is it?

Summer school camps

Most regular schools in Spain offer campamentos de verano or summer camps. This means that your kids can carry on going to their normal school, even after the term ends. But instead of doing their lessons, they’ll get to do fun daily activities, crafts and games, as well as a variety of day trips.

If your children’s school doesn’t offer this option, then there’s always the possibility of signing up to a campamento at another nearby school.

Remember, you’ll need to enrol your kids in advance to make sure they’re able to get a spot.

The price for these is around €70 to €100 per week if your child is going all day, and this typically includes lunch. Be aware that these school summer camps are usually not available during the whole of the summer, so you may need to still organise childcare for the month of August or a couple of weeks in August, if you’re taking your vacation then too.

The advantage of these is that your kids will often get to be with their friends and will know the surroundings already, however it may not really feel like much of a holiday or a break from school for them, if they’re in the same environment. 

Specialised or themed summer camps

Another option, rather than going to a summer camp at a school, is a themed summer camp, based on your kids’ hobbies or the activities they love. There are many different summer camps across the country, focused on everything from sports and languages to music or even theatre.

For example, in Barcelona, the city zoo offers a summer camp, as does FC Barcelona, where kids can learn football from the pros all day.

In Valencia, the Bioparc offers a summer camp, as do a couple of the local outdoor swimming pools.

Try searching online for campamento de verano (summer camp) plus the name of the town or city where you will be, there are options across almost all of Spain.

As these are private companies, not sponsored by the state schools, they typically cost considerably more than the school summer camps.

Expect to pay anywhere upwards from €200 per week, and double this for popular summer camps. The general rule is that the better the facilities, staff and transport, the more expensive it will be. 

Temporary nanny or Au-pair

If summer camps or schools are not an option, or you’d prefer for your kids to get more attention or be around the house, hiring a summer nanny or au-pair is also a good choice.

There are many young people who want summer jobs in order to earn a bit of extra money and many career nannies who may be stuck without a job with their regular family in the summer.

This could be a good chance for your kids to learn another language, by hiring a native speaker from a different country. Many Spanish families hire native English speakers to look after their kids in the summer, so you could hire a Spanish nanny if your kids need to brush up on their language skills or even a French or Italian nanny, if you want them to learn new language skills.

According to Au-Pair agency Au-Pairs.com, the salary of an Au Pair in Spain is €70 per week if you live in the countryside, and €80 per week if you live in the city, which means between €280 and €320 euros per month, if they live in and more if they live out.  In cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, expect to pay a nanny around €10 per hour.

Ask family members for help

Many Spaniards will rely on family members such as grandparents to help look after their kids during the summer holidays.

If you don’t have family members in Spain then during the summer, you may be able to entice some family members to come over and help look after your kids or your children might enjoy a holiday back in your home country, if family members are able to take them in.

SHOW COMMENTS