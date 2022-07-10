Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EQUALITY

IN PICTURES: Colourful LGBTQ Pride march takes over Madrid

Hundreds of thousands of people waved rainbow flags and danced to techno music at Madrid's Pride march on Saturday as the event returned following two years of Covid-enforced restrictions.

Published: 10 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Dancers perform during Pride week in Madrid
Dancers perform during the "Marcha del Orgullo" Pride parade in Madrid, on July 9, 2022. - MADO (Madrid Pride) is a series of street celebrations that take place during the city's LGBTIQ Pride week. The Pride parade is the highlight of the week. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Demonstrators in the Spanish capital gathered in the late afternoon behind a large banner with the slogan “visibility, pride and resilience”.

Some participants carried water pistols and sprayed each other to keep cool in the searing heat. Others went bare-chested and danced to the rhythm of Brazilian and techno music.

Participants wear costumes during the Pride march in Madrid

Participants wearing costumes celebrate during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride parade in Madrid, on July 9, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Several ministers from Spain’s left-wing coalition government, including Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, joined them.

“I missed this a lot, the atmosphere is great. You can see that people really wanted to party after so long without a ‘normal’ Pride,” said Victor Romero Fernandez, a 38-year-old teacher.

A participant poses for pictures holding a sign reading “we want to be free and equal in our rural towns” during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride march in Madrid, on July 9, 2022.  (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

City authorities said more than 600,000 people took part in the event, which public broadcaster TVE covered live for the first time.

Civil servant Miguel Angel Alfonso, 44, appreciated seeing packed streets but thought the event should put more emphasis on demanding rights.

A couple kiss during the Pride march, the highlight of Pride week.  (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

“It has become a big party, with floats converted into discos and multinationals… it’s a big business,” he said.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Spain in 1978, three years after the death of dictator Francisco Franco. The country has since legalised marriage and adoption for same-sex couples.

A participant stands next to a rainbow flag reading “Hatred” during the “Marcha del Orgullo” Pride parade in Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

But the national LGBTQ federation, FELGTBI+, said it was important to give “visibility” to the community, denouncing a growing “hate speech” in a statement before the march.

FELGTBI+ added that such discourse was “undermining the foundations of social harmony, putting at risk the gains achieved up to now”.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in Madrid’s Pride march. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The federation also supported a draft law, to be debated in parliament this summer, that would allow someone to change their name and gender on identity documents at their request from the age of 16.

If adopted, the legislation would make Spain one of few countries to allow self-determination of gender.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MADRID

IN IMAGES: Mick Jagger tours Madrid as a tourist

The Rolling Stones frontman isn't complaining about getting 'no satisfaction' in the Spanish capital as he shares with his fans photos of himself "enjoying lots of what Madrid has to offer".

Published: 1 June 2022 16:38 CEST
IN IMAGES: Mick Jagger tours Madrid as a tourist

British rock legends The Rolling Stones (known simply as Los Rolling in Spain) on Wednesday open their European tour with a concert in Madrid to mark six decades since the band was formed.

Frontman Mick Jagger, 78, and fellow band members Keith Richards, also 78 and Ronnie Wood, who turns 75 today, arrived in the Spanish capital last week and have since been enjoying the city like tourists, visiting some of Madrid’s most famous sights. 

They have been enjoying the week in luxurious style, staying at the recently-opened Rosewood Villa Magna hotel in the well-heeled Barrio de Salamanca. 

“Sympathy for the Devil in Madrid. The Stones are in town! Countdown to the first show is on!” they wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the Fallen Angel fountain in Madrid’s famed Retiro Park, referencing one of their best-known songs.
 
Jagger also posted several pictures to both Twitter and Instagram with a caption saying “Enjoying lots of what Madrid has to offer, from fallen angels to Flamenco!”
 

Mick Jagger in Retiro Park in Madrid. Photo: @mickjagger / Instagram
 
In the first picture, he poses in front of the Fallen Angel statue found in Retiro Park. In Spanish, it’s called La Fuente del Ángel Caído and can be found at the southern end of the park, not far from the gate of the same name. 
 
The statue was sculpted by Ricardo Bellver in 1878 for the Paris World Fair and was later bought by Madrid City Council, who commissioned the architect Francisco Jareño to design the pedestal it stands on. It was officially inaugurated in 1885.
 
Mick Jagger in Madrid

Mick Jagger in Madrid. Photo: @mickjagger / Instagram
 
In the second picture, Jagger poses outside the Taberna de Ángel Sierra in Chueca neighbourhood, a historic tavern which is known for being one of the oldest in Madrid at over 102 years old.
 
This emblematic bar is known for its iconic decoration –  its elegantly-carved wooden bar, its century-old bottles lining the walls, its antic wine barrels, and original vermouth taps.
 

Mick Jagger in Madrid’s Retiro Park. Source: @mickjagger / Instagram
 
Jagger spent more time in Madrid’s best city park, posting another photo of himself posing under arches of colourful flowers. He was most likely enjoying Retiro’s Rosaleda rose garden. El Retiro is one of Madrid’s largest city parks, covering over 125 hectares and home to more than 15,000 trees. In July 2021, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, together with the nearby Paseo del Prado.
 

Mick Jagger posing with Picasso’s Guernica in Madrid’s Reina Sofia. Photo: @mickjagger / Instagram
 
Jagger is also seen posing with one of the Reina Sofía Museum’s most celebrated artworks – Guernica by Pablo Picasso. The painting commemorates the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War in 1937. 
 
 
Along with El Prado and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, the Reina Sofía is part of Madrid’s so-called Golden Triangle, home to its very best museums. The Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is home to a vast collection by some of Spain’s greatest contemporary artists such as Salvador Dalí, Antoni Tàpies and Joan Miró. 
 
Jagger’s last slide is actually a video of a flamenco rendition of one of The Rolling Stones’ most beloved songs – Paint It Black (skip to final slide to watch). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

 
Now you know where to go in Madrid to tour the capital like a Rolling Stone  👅!
SHOW COMMENTS