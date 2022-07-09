Read news from:
SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s PM to meet Catalan separatist leader next week

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet the head of Catalonia's separatist regional government to improve ties damaged by a phone-hacking scandal, the two sides said Friday.

Published: 9 July 2022 10:45 CEST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to meet with the Catalonian leader next week. Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP

Improving ties is key for Sanchez’s leftist minority government, which relies on Catalan leader Pere Aragones’ pro-independence ERC party to pass legislation in the national parliament.

They have been strained since Canada’s digital rights group Citizen Lab said in April that the mobile phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been the targets of Pegasus spyware after a failed
independence bid.

While the group said it could not directly attribute the spying operations to the government, the circumstantial evidence pointed to Spanish authorities.

Aragones, whose phone was one of the phones allegedly targeted, has since repeatedly demanded a meeting with Sanchez to discuss the affair.

The two leaders will meet on July 15 in Madrid, the Spanish and Catalan governments said following a meeting in Madrid between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Felix Bolanos and his Catalan counterpart, Laura Vilagra.

“Catalonia needs dialogue. No more tension. no more confrontation, we will never turn our backs again,” Bolanos told a news conference after the meeting.

The two sides also adopted a “framework agreement” to relaunch talks aimed at “resolving the political conflict” sparked by Catalonia’s failed independence bid, the Catalan government said.

Talks between Sanchez’s government and Catalonia’s were launched in February 2020 but were quickly suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They resumed on September 2021 after the central government pardoned nine jailed separatist leaders serving jail terms over Catalonia’s 2017 independence bid but made little progress.

Although Spain acknowledged its intelligence services had spied on the phones of 18 separatist leaders — with court approval — it said the “vast majority” of numbers identified by Citizen Lab were hacked by “unknown
actors.”

SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s government bitterly split over upping military spend

The release Tuesday of a billion euros for the army has split Spain’s ruling coalition, with left-wing hardliners Podemos opposing the defence budget increases promised to NATO by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Published: 6 July 2022 09:02 CEST
Spain's government bitterly split over upping military spend

As host of last week’s summit of the alliance’s leaders, Spain, like other members, committed to increasing its investment in defence to 2.0 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), as required by NATO.

Without waiting for the next round of tortuous budget negotiations, Sanchez’s cabinet on Tuesday released 999.7 million euros ($1.02 billion) in military funding to “deal with all the extraordinary expenses” linked to the war in Ukraine, government spokesman Isabel Rodríguez said.

The funding was released as part of the “commitment” Sanchez made to NATO, she said.

According to NATO’s latest annual report, Spain invested 1.03 percent of its GDP on defence spending in 2021, one of the lowest figures among alliance members, with only Luxembourg investing less.

But Podemos, Sánchez’s junior coalition partner which has been highly critical of arms shipments to Ukraine, roundly rejected the military funding injection and opposes raising the defence budget.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, who represents the party in government, on Tuesday called for an “urgent” meeting of the coalition’s monitoring committee which is tasked with ensuring that the commitments made when the coalition deal was inked in January 2020 were being respected.

Podemos said it had only heard about the allocation of funds to the military through the press — a charge denied by the Socialist party.

“Spending on weapons at the demand of a foreign power rather than investing it in better healthcare, education and social protection is not a budget that our country needs,” said Podemos’ leader and Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra said on Monday.

In an interview with the local daily El Diario Montañes, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who belongs to the Socialist Party, said he could not comprehend Podemos’ opposition.

“I can’t believe that any political force could be against guaranteeing Spain’s security and protection at a time when the threat to our security has increased in a way that it hasn’t done in decades,” he said.

