PROPERTY
Where can you still buy a home in Spain for under €100k in 2022?
As it becomes more difficult to find cheap property in Spanish cities, The Local takes a look at the provincial capitals where you're most likely to find and buy a home for under €100,000.
Published: 7 July 2022 16:13 CEST
A 'for sale' sign on a balcony in Madrid. Photo: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP
LIFE IN SPAIN
What to do about insects and other pests in your home in Spain?
Bugs and insects can sometimes be a problem in Spanish homes, particularly during the summer months. Here's what to do if you get an infestation and how to prevent them from happening.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:09 CEST
