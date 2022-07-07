Read news from:
Where can you still buy a home in Spain for under €100k in 2022?

As it becomes more difficult to find cheap property in Spanish cities, The Local takes a look at the provincial capitals where you're most likely to find and buy a home for under €100,000.

Published: 7 July 2022 16:13 CEST
A 'for sale' sign on a balcony in Madrid. Photo: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP

Spain has long been a haven for foreigners looking to buy cheap property, whether it be a holiday home to spend the summer months or somewhere to retire or relocate to entirely. 

While the country may still be much cheaper than many nation across northern Europe, the US, Canada or Australia, prices are going up and if you want to find a bargain – a property under €100,000, that is – you’ll need to know where to search.

If you were looking to buy in Madrid, for example, finding somewhere for under €100,000 might prove difficult.

According to recent data published by Spanish property giants Idealists, homes in the Spanish capital under €100,000 account for a measly 3.9 percent of the total market.

Even for properties costing €200,000 or less, just 30.5 percent of the capital’s viviendas fall into that category.

In Spain’s second city, Barcelona, the number of homes available for €100,000 or less has actually increased ever so slightly in the last year, from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent in May 2022.

Increasing marginally it may be, that still means that in Barcelona fewer than two in every 100 properties cost €100,000 or less.

Even if you expand the search to €200,000, in Barcelona just 19.4 of properties in May 2022 cost €200,000 or less. 

Spain’s two main cities might not be the best places to find a bargain then, it seems, and it is worth remembering that like in other capital cities across the world, such as London, New York, or Paris, the cheaper properties (in this case, those under €100,000) are often incredibly small, old, poor quality, far from the city centre or publican transport links, or some combination of all of those things.

Tourist favourites

If you’re looking for cheap property in areas already popular with other foreigners, or large international communities, be warned, prices can be steep, depending on where you are.

Note that these figures are for provincial capitals, not the wider province as a whole, and therefore may not be representative of the availability of cheap properties in smaller towns and cities there. They do, however, give us an idea and are good for making comparisons.

In Alicante, for example, the Costa Blanca city famous among foreigners in Spain, 23.2 percent of properties in the province’s capital are on the market for under €100,000.

In Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands, that figure is 20.4 percent, whereas in the next-door city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, it’s just 14.5 percent.

In Valencia 13.6 percent of properties cost less than €100,000, while in Costa de Sol hotspot Málaga there’s even fewer, with just 7.4 percent of properties.

In Palma de Mallorca, just 1.1 percent of properties available cost €100,000 or less, making the Balearic capital the second city with least cheap housing after the upmarket Basque city of San Sebastián.

The Spanish cities where there are most cheap properties under €100K

So which are the Spanish cities with the highest stock of affordable housing?  Here is a list of the provincial capitals where at least 25 percent of homes are available for less than €100,000, based on Idealista data from May 2022.

Provincial capitals where 40 percent or more of properties on the market are under €100,000.

  1. Huelva (47.5 percent)
  2. Lleida (46.9 percent)
  3. Ávila (46.6 percent)
  4. Jaén (44.8 percent)
  5. Zamora (42.0 percent)
  6. Teruel (41.8 percent)
  7. Ciudad Real (41.2 percent)

Provincial capitals where 30 to 40 percent of properties on the market are under €100,000.

  1. Palencia (38.4 percent)
  2. Cuenca (38.3 percent)
  3. Murcia (37.5 percent)
  4. Almería (36.1 percent)
  5. Cáceres (35.7 percent)
  6. Huesca (35.6 percent)
  7. Valladolid (34.6 percent)
  8. Oviedo (34.3 percent)
  9. Zaragoza (33.7 percent)
  10. León (33.6 percent)
  11. Soria (33.3 percent)
  12. Castellón de la Plana (31.8 percent)
  13. Ourense (30.6 percent)

Provincial capitals where 20-30 percent of properties on the market are under €100,000.

  1. Lugo (29.1 percent)
  2. Badajoz (27.4 percent)
  3. Tarragona (26.7 percent)
  4. Logroño (25.7 percent)
  5. Guadalajara (25.6 percent)
  6. Córdoba (24.6 percent)
  7. Burgos (24.1 percent)
  8. Alicante (23.2 percent)
  9. Santa Cruz, Tenerife (20.4 percent)
  10. Salamanca (20.0 percent)

LIFE IN SPAIN

What to do about insects and other pests in your home in Spain?

Bugs and insects can sometimes be a problem in Spanish homes, particularly during the summer months. Here's what to do if you get an infestation and how to prevent them from happening.

Published: 5 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Fruit flies buzzing around the bins, cockroaches in the kitchen and ants invading your food cupboards can be a common sight in your Spanish home, more often than not in summer.

But what can you do when insects invade your home? 

What types of pests are common in Spain?

Bugs and insects that commonly invade homes in Spain include fruit flies, ants, stink bugs, cockroaches, pantry moths, plaster bagworms and mosquitoes.

Those who have pets may also have a problem with your animals bringing fleas and ticks into the home too.

READ ALSO: Ticks are proliferating in Spain: How to avoid them and protect yourself

These can cause a nuisance, not only flying around your home and biting you (in the case of mosquitoes, fleas and ticks), but they can get into your food and lay eggs in your cupboards.

How can I get rid of bugs in my home?

One of the most important ways you can keep insects and other bugs out of your home is to eliminate food sources.

This means always doing the washing up as soon as you’ve finished eating so there are no scraps laying around, sweeping kitchens and dining rooms regularly and putting opened food items in the fridge instead of the cupboards.

You also need to make sure you regularly empty your rubbish bin and that there are no gaps between the lid and the bin that flies can get in through.

Dusting, hoovering and general regular cleaning will also keep other insects at bay such as plaster bagworms and moths that lay larvae on your walls and ceiling.

Those with pets should make sure that animals are treated with flea and tick protection and combed through with special flea combs to make sure bugs are not stuck in their fur.

Summer can of course be very hot in Spain, with temperatures regularly in the high 30°Cs or even low 40°Cs in some parts of Andalusia and other regions, meaning that windows and doors are often left open to ensure a breeze. Unfortunately, this means that your home is more accessible to insects too.

If you can, get a fly screen for your doors and windows, so you can leave them open, but no bugs can get in. These fine mesh screens can be bought from hardware or home stores such as Leroy Merlin and can simply be lifted into place when you need them.

If you can’t get screens installed, then consider planting certain plants on windowsills or balconies. Lavender, basil, lemongrass and mint are all natural insect repellents.

Electric fly swats, ant traps and sticky paper can also all help eliminate pests in your home. 

READ ALSO: What venomous species are there in Spain?

Insecticides

When the situation becomes worse, simple everyday cleaning won’t suffice and you may need to use insecticides to kill the infestation. There are many different brands in Spain. Both Protect Home and Compo have several different products you can use.

If you don’t want to use chemical insecticides, natural ones made from white vinegar, citrus plants, or peppermint oil can also work.

Pest control

If the situation becomes completely out of control and you find that insects are not only entering your home but that they are breeding there too, it’s time to call in the professionals. Pest control services are available across Spain.

The first step is to check your home insurance to see if they will cover this service. If they won’t, they may be able to suggest a company that can help.

Otherwise, a quick Google search for ‘Control de plagas’ (pest control) and then your area should provide you with plenty of options.

According to the home website Habitissimo, pest control services in Spain can range from €80 up to €2,000 depending on the type of infestation you have, how serious the problem is and how big your property is. On average it will cost you around €267.

