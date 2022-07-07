Read news from:
Spanish police seize record six tonnes of marijuana

Spanish police said Thursday they had seized a record six tonnes of marijuana after dismantling a plantation near Barcelona in their biggest-ever seizure of the substance.

Published: 7 July 2022 17:00 CEST
During the operation, police arrested five people, who were charged with crimes against public health and electricity fraud. They also found 17 kilos of hashish resin, which the gang were starting to produce. Screenshot: Policía Nacional

The operation saw police confiscating “just over six tonnes of marijuana, among which were 3.5 tonnes of buds in vacuum-packed thermal bags,” the National Police and Guardia Civil police said in a joint statement.

They described the haul as “the biggest quantity of marijuana ever seized in Spain”.

The investigation began in March 2021 when investigators discovered a 32-hectare (80-acre) plot in Vilassar de Mar, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) up the coast from Barcelona which was being used for growing hemp, or cannabis plants, on an industrial scale.

But the signs put up around the site suggesting it had a legal purpose were false, with police quickly realising it was being used for the large scale cultivation of marijuana.

Thousands of plants were being grown in different warehouses and greenhouses, all carefully monitored by more than 100 cameras, police said.

The site, which was also illegally tapping into the power grid, had been operational since at least 2018.

During the operation, police arrested five people, who were charged with crimes against public health and electricity fraud. They also found 17 kilos of hashish resin, which the gang were starting to produce.

After decades as the gateway for Moroccan hashish to enter Europe, Spain is now seeing illegal plantations multiply as the country morphs into a cannabis production hub, attracting criminal gangs from across the continent.

Spanish police hunt French double murder suspect in the Pyrenees

Aragonese police on Wednesday were on the hunt for a man suspected of killing two teachers in a French village across the border, a spokeswoman said.

Published: 6 July 2022 15:37 CEST
The pair were shot dead on Monday afternoon in a village near the town of Tarbes, where they both worked, with the suspected gunman fleeing on a motorcycle, a source close to the French inquiry told AFP.

His motorcycle was found abandoned on the Spanish side of the border in the northeastern Aragón region, prompting Spanish police to pick up the search on Tuesday, a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

Since then police had been carrying out “a full search” of the area around Jaca, a town that lies about 200 kilometres (124 miles) southwest of Tarbes, a police spokeswoman said.

The search continued through the night and “is ongoing”, she said, without giving further details.

Neither French nor Spanish police gave any details about the suspect’s identity.

The teachers were shot dead in Pouyastruc village on Monday, prosecutors said.

The first victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found lying in the street by neighbours, while other, a man of 55, was found dead in his home, just metres away, the prosecutor said.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was the woman’s former partner, a source close to the inquiry said.

They had two children together and were in the process of separating, suggesting the murders may have been a crime of passion.

The woman, identified as Aurelie Pardon, taught French at the school in Tarbes while the man, Gabriel Fourmigue, was a sports teacher at the same establishment who was known for representing France in bobsleigh at international level in the early 1990s.

