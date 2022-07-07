Read news from:
‘Salary or conflict’: Spain braces for massive industrial action over wage increases

Two of Spain's biggest trade unions have warned of "great mobilisations" in the autumn if negotiations aren't opened and wage demands met for millions of workers in the country.

Published: 7 July 2022 13:02 CEST
Secretary General of Union General de Trabajadores - UGT (General Union of Workers), Jose Maria Alvarez (4L) and Secretary General of Comisiones Obreras - CCOO (Workers' Commissions), Unai Sordo (3L) demonstrate against rising prices in March 2022. Photo: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/ AFP

On Wednesday two of Spain’s biggest national trade unions, the CCOO and UGT, demonstrated in major cities across the country and demanded new collective agreements that guarantee the purchasing power of wages and the inclusion of pay guarantees amid skyrocketing inflation rising the prices of everything from fuel bills to olive oil.

Both unions alluded to “great mobilisations” if the situation is not resolved, and Wednesday’s demonstrations were part of a broader ‘salario o conflicto’ union campaign to win wage hikes.

In Madrid rallies were held outside the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) and the Business Confederation of Madrid (CEIM).

Unions are calling for a 3.5 percent increase, 2.5 percent by 2023 and 2 percent by 2024, including a salary review clause to allow unions to reassess wage demands as the economic situation develops.

The proposed industrial action comes amid broader walkouts and would not be the first in Spain this year, with sectors across the economy buckling under the pressure of increased fuel and goods prices. Spanish cabin crew on walked out over pay and conditions last month, cancelling and delayed hundreds of flights, and earlier in the year truck drivers ended a weeks long strike over fuel prices that left supermarket shelves empty in parts of southern Spain.

The general secretary of CC.OO, Unai Sordo, has pointed to the autumn as a period of potential industrial mobilisation if CEOE employers do not agree to a new wage agreement that guarantees the purchasing power of their workers.

“Let the employers make no mistake…trade union organizations have to mobilise the workers in blocked agreements so that the streets fill up, so that factories and workplaces stop, and we can break this barrier that prevents us from being able to maintain wages,” Sordo said during the rally.

Both CC.OO. and UGT have long been calling for salary hikes to deal with the effects of inflation, which in June reached 10.2 percent with the underlying rate at 5.5 percent – the highest since 1993.

Leader of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, believes wages increases need to come as part of broader “offensive and courageous fiscal measures,” from the government, including addressing corporation tax for energy companies, because many have passed on increased prices to the consumer so as not to reduce their margins while accumulating “billions of surpluses.”

Civil servants

But it’s not just Spain’s general unions demanding better wages. Civil servants are also demanding a bigger increase than the 2 percent wage offered to them in the 2022 budget, again mainly due to a loss of purchasing power within the current economic climate.

Civil servant representatives have also threatened a ‘hot autumn’ of action if negotiations do not begin quickly.

The unions consider the 2 percent increase agreed earlier this year to be insufficient, and are instead demanding a salary increase of at least 4.5 percent with retroactive effect, 3.5 percent in 2023, and a clause to review wages against the CPI, Spain’s consumer price index.

The Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants’ Central (CSIF) claims the proposed 2 percent increase is insufficient not only due to spiralling inflation, but because civil servants have, they say, experienced a 20 percent fall in purchasing power since 2010.

Political response

Spain’s Second Vice President and Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, has supported union demands for wage increases and as workers demonstrated on Wednesday made “a clear call” for the salary increase in line with the impact of inflation.

“The way out of this crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine cannot be that of Mariano Rajoy or the PP. We can’t get out of this crisis by lowering wages. The impact of 10.2 percent of inflation on Spanish wage income is impossible. I am in favour, like the unions, of raising wages,” Díaz said from Rome on Wednesday.

Her comments come amid speculation about a behind the scenes bust up between the government’s two coalition partners, the PSOE, and junior partner Podemos, about increased defence spending commitments. 

MONEY

One in three Spaniards can’t afford to go on holiday this summer: study

One third of Spaniards can't afford to pay for a holiday this summer and almost half the population is having trouble making ends meet, according to new data from Spain's national stats agency.

Published: 30 June 2022 13:56 CEST
Data from Spain’s national statistics body, the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), has revealed that one in three Spaniards cannot afford to take a week’s holiday.

The 2021 Living Conditions Survey, published this week, also concluded that over one in four Spaniards (27.8 percent) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, a figure which represents an increase of 1.6 percent on the 2019 study.

The INE considers someone at risk of poverty if their income level is below the the national average; that they are suffering “severe material and social deprivation”; or that their household is classified as “low intensity in employment.”

There are 13.2 million people who meet at least one of these criteria in Spain.

The study, which the INE publishes once a year, is the most detailed reference for measuring poverty at the national level, and the numbers also reveal that there are 10.3 million people in Spain with incomes below the poverty line.

In 2020, that threshold was €9,535 per annum for a single-person household and €20,024 for a household of two adults and two children.

Furthermore, there are another 4 million Spaniards facing “severe material deprivation,” which is defined as people who cannot afford expenses such as going on holiday for at least one week a year (32.7 percent of Spaniards), eating meat or fish every two days (4.7 percent), having the financial capability to deal with unforeseen events (33.4 percent) or maintaining a comfortable temperature at home (14.3 percent), something particularly important during the summer months in Spain but made much more difficult by increasing electricity prices.

North-South divide

Many countries have a famous North-South divide – Italy, England, and the United States, to name just three. Spain can be included on this list, and this is especially true when delving into the INE data.

According to the study, economically speaking Spain is increasingly divided into horizontal halves: in southern Spain poverty levels even double those in the north.

A third of people living in Andalusia and Extremadura are at risk of poverty, for example.

In the Canaries, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Valencia, the figure is one in four.

Contrast that, however, with the data from northern Spain: only one in ten people in Navarra and Basque Country are at risk of poverty; in Madrid (admittedly central Spain but it is the capital) and Catalonia, the figure is slightly higher but still only around 15 percent.

Inflation

The economic hardship comes amid not only Spain’s recovery from the pandemic, but also the double shock of skyrocketing inflation, which reached a 37 year high this week, and crippling energy bills caused by knock-on effects from war in Ukraine.

A loss of earnings during Covid-19 lockdown, combined with Spaniards feeling the pinch of inflation in their shopping baskets and rapidly increasing energy bills, means that more Spaniards are being pushed into poverty and the gap between the rich and poor in Spanish society is widening.

