Five in hospital as Spain’s Pamplona bull run returns

Half-tonne fighting bulls knocked over thrill-seekers on Thursday in the first bull run since 2019 at Spain's San Fermín festival in Pamplona, with five people taken to hospital.

Published: 7 July 2022 11:45 CEST
Participants run centimetres ahead of a bull during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

No one was gored but several daredevils were trampled or knocked to the cobblestone pavement of the mediaeval northern city in the first of the festival’s eight early-morning bull runs.

Of those taken to hospital, one was treated for a leg injury, while another suffered a knock to the head while falling and a teenager sustained an arm injury, a Red Cross spokesman said.

Six bulls guided by six tame steers that keep the herd together cleared a path through a sea of hundreds of runners mostly dressed in traditional white outfits with red neck-scarves.

A participant is pushed against a fence by bulls during the first “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermín festival in Pamplona.(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The bulls raced along the roughly 850-metre (928-yard) course from a holding pen to the city’s bull ring in two minutes and 35 seconds.

They will be killed in bullfights later Thursday.

“The bulls kept themselves in a tight pack, they steamrolled right through, so it was over very quickly,” said Gordon MacDonald, a 46-year-old IT worker from Glasgow who took part in the run.

“It was a long time since we ran here so everybody was a bit kind of nervous, we couldn’t remember exactly how it was going to go,” he told AFP.

On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

People from around the world flock to the city of around 200,000 residents to test their bravery and enjoy the festival’s mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.

Officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first time the festival had been cancelled since Spain’s 1936-1939 civil war.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

¡Gora San Fermín! Spain’s bull-running fiesta returns after pandemic pause

A red-and-white sea of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday, dousing each other with wine in a packed Pamplona square as Spain's most famous bull-running festival returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Published: 6 July 2022 15:19 CEST
The launch of a firecracker known as the “chupinazo” from the balcony of the northern city’s town hall at noon (1000 GMT) marked the official start of the nine-day San Fermín festival, kicking off the bedlam.

Thousands of party-goers from around the world — most dressed in the traditional all-white outfit with a red scarf — responded ecstatically, screaming “Viva San Fermín!” and spraying each other with wine.

Despite a light rain falling, the throng cheered wildly as they waved their red scarves in the air and passed giant yellow inflatable balls over their heads as scores looked on from crowded apartment balconies.

“The rain doesn’t matter. Seeing the square full again is terrific,” said Saioa Guembe Peña, 54-year-old civil servant whose white shirt was stained pink with wine.

The annual festival, made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises”, was last held in 2019.

Participants celebrate as the “Pamplonesa” municipal music band performs during the “Chupinazo” (start rocket) opening ceremony to mark the kick-off of the San Fermín Festival outside the Town Hall of Pamplona in northern Spain on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Ander GILLENEA / AFP)

Local officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and the following year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — the first time the festival was cancelled since Spain’s civil war in the 1930s.

Many revellers started drinking early, sitting at outdoor patios or wandering Pamplona’s narrow, cobbled streets with large bottles of sangria hours before the “chupinazo”.

The festival, which dates back to medieval times, features concerts, religious processions, folk dancing and round-the-clock drinking.

But the highlight is the bracing daily test of courage against a thundering pack of half-tonne, sharp-horned bulls.

Revellers celebrate during the “Chupinazo” (start rocket) opening ceremony, with a banner calling for the return of ETA terrorists to prisons in the region (Navarre and the Basque Country) seen in the background. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Every day at 8:00 am, hundreds of daredevils race with six fighting bulls along an 850-metre (2,800-foot) course from a holding pen to Pamplona’s bull ring, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

The bravest — or most foolhardy — run as close as possible to the bulls’ horns, preferably without being gored.

The first bull run, which traditionally draws the largest number of participants, is on Thursday.

Dozens of people are hurt every year, although most injuries are caused by runners falling or being trampled by the bulls.

The last death was in 2009 when a bull gored a 27-year-old Spaniard in the neck, heart and lungs.

