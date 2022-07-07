Five in hospital as Spain’s Pamplona bull run returns

No one was gored but several daredevils were trampled or knocked to the cobblestone pavement of the mediaeval northern city in the first of the festival’s eight early-morning bull runs.

Of those taken to hospital, one was treated for a leg injury, while another suffered a knock to the head while falling and a teenager sustained an arm injury, a Red Cross spokesman said.

Six bulls guided by six tame steers that keep the herd together cleared a path through a sea of hundreds of runners mostly dressed in traditional white outfits with red neck-scarves.

A participant is pushed against a fence by bulls during the first “encierro” (bull-run) of the San Fermín festival in Pamplona.(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The bulls raced along the roughly 850-metre (928-yard) course from a holding pen to the city’s bull ring in two minutes and 35 seconds.

They will be killed in bullfights later Thursday.

“The bulls kept themselves in a tight pack, they steamrolled right through, so it was over very quickly,” said Gordon MacDonald, a 46-year-old IT worker from Glasgow who took part in the run.

“It was a long time since we ran here so everybody was a bit kind of nervous, we couldn’t remember exactly how it was going to go,” he told AFP.

On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

People from around the world flock to the city of around 200,000 residents to test their bravery and enjoy the festival’s mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.

Officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first time the festival had been cancelled since Spain’s 1936-1939 civil war.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.