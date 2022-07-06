Read news from:
Spanish police hunt French double murder suspect in the Pyrenees

Aragonese police on Wednesday were on the hunt for a man suspected of killing two teachers in a French village across the border, a spokeswoman said.

Published: 6 July 2022 15:37 CEST
The home of Gabriel Fourmigue, 55, and Aurelie Pardon, 32, both teachers in a college in Tarbes, southwestern France, who were shot dead in the village of Pouyastruc on July 5th 2022. Two days after their double murder, the hunt for Cedric Tauleygne, the ex-companion of Aurelie Pardon, is still actively sought by the Spanish police in the region of Jaca in Aragón. (Photo by BASTIEN ARBERET / AFP)

The pair were shot dead on Monday afternoon in a village near the town of Tarbes, where they both worked, with the suspected gunman fleeing on a motorcycle, a source close to the French inquiry told AFP.

His motorcycle was found abandoned on the Spanish side of the border in the northeastern Aragón region, prompting Spanish police to pick up the search on Tuesday, a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

Since then police had been carrying out “a full search” of the area around Jaca, a town that lies about 200 kilometres (124 miles) southwest of Tarbes, a police spokeswoman said.

The search continued through the night and “is ongoing”, she said, without giving further details.

Neither French nor Spanish police gave any details about the suspect’s identity.

The teachers were shot dead in Pouyastruc village on Monday, prosecutors said.

The first victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found lying in the street by neighbours, while other, a man of 55, was found dead in his home, just metres away, the prosecutor said.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was the woman’s former partner, a source close to the inquiry said.

They had two children together and were in the process of separating, suggesting the murders may have been a crime of passion.

The woman, identified as Aurelie Pardon, taught French at the school in Tarbes while the man, Gabriel Fourmigue, was a sports teacher at the same establishment who was known for representing France in bobsleigh at international level in the early 1990s.

CRIME

Panel begins probing child abuse within Spain’s Catholic Church

An independent commission that is to conduct Spain's first official probe into suspected sexual abuse of minors within the Catholic Church met for the first time on Tuesday.

Published: 5 July 2022 17:29 CEST
Unlike in many other nations where the government or the Church itself has opened an investigation into such abuses, Spain has only recently made moves to follow suit with lawmakers in March backing the creation of an independent commission.

The independent panel is made up of 20 people, mostly experts, but does not include representatives of the Church.

Spain’s ombudsman, Angel Gabilondo, who is in charge of the probe, on Tuesday “presided over the first constitutive meeting” of the commission, his office said in a statement.

The aim is to “prepare a report on sexual violence within the Catholic Church and the role of the public authorities”, it said, indicating that the panel included 17 experts “with experience in victimology, in the care of victims and legal knowledge”.

There is no deadline for completion of the report.

The initial idea was that members of the clergy would be on the committee but Spain’s Catholic Church said it would not directly participate although it would “collaborate with the authorities, providing all available information about the cases under investigation”.

It believes the commission should be looking into cases involving the abuse of minors within all of Spanish society and not just the Catholic Church.

Long accused by victims of stonewalling and denial, the Spanish Church in February tasked a private law firm with an “audit” into past and present sexual abuse by the clergy, teachers and others associated with the Church.

With no official statistics on child sex abuse within the Church, Spain’s El País newspaper began investigating allegations in 2018.

It has so far counted nearly 1,600 victims.

In March, the Spanish Church said it had discovered more than 500 cases of child sex abuse through a complaints procedure launched in 2020.

