SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s government bitterly split over upping military spend

The release Tuesday of a billion euros for the army has split Spain’s ruling coalition, with left-wing hardliners Podemos opposing the defence budget increases promised to NATO by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Published: 6 July 2022 09:02 CEST
Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz (left), who represents Podemos in government, on Tuesday called for an “urgent” meeting of the coalition’s monitoring committee which is tasked with ensuring that the commitments made when the coalition deal was inked in January 2020 were being respected. Photo: Andres BALLESTEROS / POOL / AFP)

As host of last week’s summit of the alliance’s leaders, Spain, like other members, committed to increasing its investment in defence to 2.0 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), as required by NATO.

Without waiting for the next round of tortuous budget negotiations, Sanchez’s cabinet on Tuesday released 999.7 million euros ($1.02 billion) in military funding to “deal with all the extraordinary expenses” linked to the war in Ukraine, government spokesman Isabel Rodríguez said.

The funding was released as part of the “commitment” Sanchez made to NATO, she said.

According to NATO’s latest annual report, Spain invested 1.03 percent of its GDP on defence spending in 2021, one of the lowest figures among alliance members, with only Luxembourg investing less.

But Podemos, Sánchez’s junior coalition partner which has been highly critical of arms shipments to Ukraine, roundly rejected the military funding injection and opposes raising the defence budget.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, who represents the party in government, on Tuesday called for an “urgent” meeting of the coalition’s monitoring committee which is tasked with ensuring that the commitments made when the coalition deal was inked in January 2020 were being respected.

Podemos said it had only heard about the allocation of funds to the military through the press — a charge denied by the Socialist party.

“Spending on weapons at the demand of a foreign power rather than investing it in better healthcare, education and social protection is not a budget that our country needs,” said Podemos’ leader and Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra said on Monday.

In an interview with the local daily El Diario Montañes, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who belongs to the Socialist Party, said he could not comprehend Podemos’ opposition.

“I can’t believe that any political force could be against guaranteeing Spain’s security and protection at a time when the threat to our security has increased in a way that it hasn’t done in decades,” he said.

SPANISH POLITICS

Nato apologises after hanging Spanish flag upside down at Madrid summit

Nato has publicly apologised to Spain after it “incorrectly positioned” its national flag during Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s speech at the summit held in Madrid on Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 15:48 CEST
“Due to an error, the Spanish flag was incorrectly positioned at the beginning of the summit,” said Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

It was displayed the wrong way up when Prime Minister Sánchez gave his opening speech to world leaders, including American president Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As can be seen in the picture above, although the red, yellow and red stripes of Spain’s flag look correct, the coat of arms is the wrong way up.

Spain’s official coat of arms, the right way up.

The situation was particularly embarrassing for the Spanish government as Madrid is this year’s Nato host nation. 

“The error was immediately corrected, as you can see in the photo. Nato apologises for this mistake and thanks Spain for the outstanding hosting of the Summit,” tweeted Lungescu.

Government sources have told the Spanish press that it was a “Nato error” given that the summit is being organised by staff belonging to the intergovernmental military alliance, even though Spain is the host and is helping with proceedings. 

This is not the first time there has been an issue with the way the Spanish flag has been presented during an official event.

Recently in April 2022, while Sánchez had a dinner meeting with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, the same mistake occurred and the flag was also seen hanging upside down. 

