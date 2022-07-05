For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Spain’s summer strike calendar: The days you might want to avoid flying
Following the announcement that Ryanair and EasyJet staff have added further strike days in July 2022, we list the dates that travellers looking to fly to and from Spain may want to avoid booking tickets for.
Published: 5 July 2022 14:46 CEST
A passenger affected by the Ryanair strike fills out a claim form at the Terminal 2 of El Prat airport in Barcelona on June 30th 2022. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments