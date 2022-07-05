Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Can the UK’s Blue Badge for disabled parking be used in Spain?

The UK’s Blue Badge scheme allows disabled drivers to park in special parking spaces closer to their destination, but can it be used if you're on holiday in Spain or living in Spain? The Local has spoken with the British Embassy in Madrid to find out.

Published: 5 July 2022 10:45 CEST
disabled parking
Can you use your UK blue disabled badge in Spain? Photo: Paul Brennan / Pixabay

The Blue Badge for disabled drivers issued by UK authorities features a symbol of a person in a wheelchair and should be displayed in the front of your car if you’re parked in a special disabled spot.

But can you use the same badge in your car in Spain?

When the UK was still part of the EU, these disabled badges for parking could be used throughout the bloc, but since January 1st 2021 when Brexit officially came into force, there have been some doubt regarding this. 

In other words, some disabled drivers visiting Spain who wish to rent a car or British residents living in Spain with UK disability cards are now uncertain as to whether their badges will be recognised here or not. 

In Spain, on roads and in car parks, parking places reserved for disabled people are marked with a wheelchair symbol.

The EU has its own parking card for people with disabilities and the recognition of the UK’s badge has always been an informal agreement between governments.

The advice from the UK government has always been for UK Blue Badge holders to check locally within the country they are travelling to, before using it abroad. 

The British Embassy in Madrid told The Local: “This advice did not change following the UK’s exit from the EU and to date no EU/EEA nation has specifically stated that it will not recognise a UK-issued disabled parking card”. 

However, the rules and advice are slightly different depending on if you are visiting Spain or living here. 

The UK government website states “You can use your UK Blue Badge when travelling in some European Union (EU) countries, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland”.

However, under the list of EU countries where you can use the UK Blue Badge, the UK government says Spain is “undecided” and asks drivers to check with the Spanish Embassy for more information.

This is causing a lot of uncertainty among UK Blue Badge holders and has sparked many debates on social media groups used by Brits in Spain. 

The British Embassy in Madrid has confirmed to The Local that: “Where the table states ‘undecided’, that doesn’t indicate that a particular nation has stated they will not recognise a UK issued parking card, merely that the UK doesn’t have a specific notification of reciprocity of the UK’s goodwill gesture”. 

This means that while Spain has not officially said that it will not recognise a disabled blue parking badge issued in the UK, there is no reciprocal agreement in place. 

While many British people visiting Spain say that they are continuing to use them without problem, others are reporting that Spanish authorities in some areas will not accept them anymore.

One member of the N332 Facebook group, (a group created by Spanish traffic police officers and volunteers) wrote: “To be honest I use my blue badge in Spain and it has not caused me any issues since Brexit. I think as long as a badge is displayed in the parking spaces no one will say or do anything”.

However, another commentator said that their friend was fined for using a UK blue badge in Spain.

According to the Spanish authorities, fines of up to €200 can be handed out for those who park in a disabled spot without the proper permit, although that’s not to say that a UK Blue Badge is not a proper permit.

So if you’re visiting Spain and have a disabled parking card, you should contact the local authorities first to find out if you can use your UK-issued parking card, otherwise you technically could be using it at your own risk and could be fined.  

In some places in Spain, you may find that authorities turn a blind eye, while in others may tell you that your badge is not valid.

Can you use your UK Blue Badge if you’re living in Spain?

The UK government website states: “If you have a UK Blue Badge and live in Spain, you must return it to the original UK issuing authority. You can apply for a new Spanish disabled parking card. The process is different in each region of Spain. Contact your local town hall or social services department for further information”.

So those who live in Spain should apply for the equivalent of the UK’s blue badge here. This is called the Tarjeta acreditativa de discapacidad or Tarjeta de grado de discapacidad, depending on where you live.

Examples of different disabled parking cards issued by Spain’s regions. Image: Fundación Once

The not-for-profit project Support in Spain warns that it can be a lengthy process to apply for the Spanish equivalent and that many have been waiting months or even years for their cards to be issued. This has left many foreign disabled residents in Spain in a difficult situation.

Another member of the N332 Facebook group wrote: “Why does it take so long to get a blue badge in Spain? My husband has advanced Parkinson’s and dementia. We have been waiting almost a year and our town hall tells me this is normal”. 

How to apply for Spain’s disabled parking card?

Firstly, in order to apply, you will need to make an appointment with your doctor in Spain to certify that you have a degree of disability that warrants a disabled parking card. Typically, applicants must prove that they have a disability of at least 33 percent in order to be eligible for the Spanish disabled parking card.

Your doctor may also need to refer you to a specialist. Getting this disability certificate, or reconocimiento de discapacidad as it’s called in Spanish, is the reason the process takes so long. This certificate is the same document you’ll need in order to apply for disability benefits in Spain too.

As mentioned above, the process of applying is slightly different, depending on what region of Spain you live in. Typically, you will have to go to your local Equality and Social Policies Department (Departamento de Igualdad y Políticas Sociales) or at your local town hall (ayuntamiento) and fill out the necessary paperwork.

This will then need to be submitted along with your disability certificate and any notes from your doctors, before your application can be processed. 

Those who are worried about how long the process will take should contact their local town hall to find out the average time frame in their area. 

Member comments

  1. I am amazed at how many articles in the Local are focused on those from the UK wanting to maintain their EU rights, but not be part of the EU. A vote was held, you or your neighbours voted to leave the EU. Now stop whining about what you can’t do anymore. Why would any country accept a practice that you bring from the UK to Spain? Your a 3rd country now, understand it and move on. Another article about getting a special UK visa in Spain so you don’t have to show the income levels everyone else has to because “we are special”. Enough with the Local publishing these ‘stories’ from UK writers, keep it to news please

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREXIT

Spain-UK driving licence deal ‘likely by end of July’, says British Ambassador

The British Ambassador to Spain on Friday shared his latest update on the driving licence negotiations between the UK and Spain, indicating a possible agreement to have affected drivers back on the road by the end of July 2022.

Published: 20 June 2022 14:06 CEST
Spain-UK driving licence deal 'likely by end of July', says British Ambassador

Another week, another update on the UK driving licence debacle in Spain. This time nonetheless, there’s perhaps a bit more reason for hope. 

In his weekly Facebook video update, British ambassador to Spain HMA Hugh Elliott started off with words that no doubt made the potentially thousands of UK licence holders in Spain who haven’t been able to drive for the past 50 days despair that bit further.

“We’re continuing to work every day on this,” Elliott said. “I know what you want to know is exactly when you’re going to be able to drive again and I still cannot give you a precise date I’m afraid”.

However, the ambassador was willing to share some insight into what they’ve “been doing in the negotiations”, “what the next steps we’re taking are” and, crucially, “what sort of timescale we’re talking about”. 

“The good news is that the UK and Spain are now in agreement on the core issues that have been problematic and we’re now very close to finalising the actual text of the agreement,” he explained.

“Once that’s happened, possibly as early as next week, there are various legal clearances, language checks and final political approvals that we and the Spanish need to go through,” he added. 

“The processes are not entirely in UK hands, which is partly why I can’t be more definitive and I can’t make promises. But our best estimate is that we’re looking at a date of having you back on the road around the end of July,” he stated.

As this is an international treaty, there are certain procedures they have to go through, Elliott pointed out, including the need for formal approval from the Spanish cabinet (Council of Ministers).

What remains unclear is whether Spanish authorities will treat this as a matter of urgency, and whether it will need further approval in the Spanish Parliament for the law to come into effect, as is usually the case in Spain (something which takes several weeks if not months).

Elliott acknowledged that even though a deal is likely weeks away, many have been facing great difficulties as a result of their inability to drive in Spain.

READ ALSO – ‘An avoidable nightmare’: How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle

The announcement comes after at least 18 months of negotiations and 4 extensions of the validity of UK licences granted by Spanish authorities, as well as countless updates by the British Embassy in Madrid. 

British residents in Spain have had mixed reactions to this latest June 17th update.

While many of the drivers affected remain very angry about the ongoing delay and don’t understand why there can’t be another extension which allows them to drive while the deal is finalised, others continue to show little sympathy for those in limbo, arguing that they should have registered to exchange their licence before the 2021 deadline.

There is evidence that many have fallen between the cracks through no fault of their own, and for those who rely on their cars to live a normal life in Spain (rural or another setting), the situation is getting desperate and there is a lot of anger.

Since May 1st 2022, thousands of UK licence holders who’ve resided in Spain for six months or more have been unable to drive with their UK licences, even though the vast majority of EU nations have long struck deals with the UK post-Brexit for the easy exchange of driving licences. 

They are a “minority” of the 407,000 UK nationals who are officially residents in 2022, as many of them did exchange their licence for a Spanish one before the deadline at the end of 2020 as advised. 

If a deal is indeed finalised by the end of July, they will have been unable to drive in Spain for almost three months.

The British Embassy in Madrid continues to advise residents who are unable to drive in Spain to explore local support options such as charities although Elliott did say “If you find yourself truly vulnerable or know somebody who is, do contact your local consulate”. 

SHOW COMMENTS