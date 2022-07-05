For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Can the UK’s Blue Badge for disabled parking be used in Spain?
The UK’s Blue Badge scheme allows disabled drivers to park in special parking spaces closer to their destination, but can it be used if you're on holiday in Spain or living in Spain? The Local has spoken with the British Embassy in Madrid to find out.
Published: 5 July 2022 10:45 CEST
Can you use your UK blue disabled badge in Spain? Photo: Paul Brennan / Pixabay
BREXIT
Spain-UK driving licence deal ‘likely by end of July’, says British Ambassador
The British Ambassador to Spain on Friday shared his latest update on the driving licence negotiations between the UK and Spain, indicating a possible agreement to have affected drivers back on the road by the end of July 2022.
Published: 20 June 2022 14:06 CEST
