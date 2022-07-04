For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
The pros and cons of living in Spain’s Marbella
Known not only as a glitzy holiday destination but also a great place to relocate, more and more foreigners are booking one-way tickets and settling in Marbella. Here are the pros and cons to living in this famous small city on the Costa del Sol.
Published: 4 July 2022 13:59 CEST
Marbella more than triples its population during the summer month due to the rise in tourism numbers, but what's it like to live there all year round? Photo: Simon Hermans/Unsplash
For members
PADRON
Can I get my padrón online in Spain?
The padrón certificate is a handy multipurpose document you receive when you register with your local town hall in Spain. It can often be frustrating having to apply for it in person, so are you able to apply online instead?
Published: 4 July 2022 14:59 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments